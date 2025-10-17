Against Oligarchy Explainer

Against Oligarchy by Webster Griffin Tarpley.

Dive into the shocking, fifteen-century history of the Venetian oligarchy, known as the Serenissima Republica, and its relentless, hidden war against Western Civilization. This video reveals how this oligarchical despotism, rooted in the decayed traditions of the Roman Empire, developed an unparalleled system of domestic and foreign intelligence, as well as sophisticated geopolitical methods, to pursue world domination.

Philosophical Warfare and Conspiracy

Learn how the Venetian elite, headquartered first at the Rialto market and later at the University of Padua, consciously embraced Aristotle’s philosophy to oppose the intellectual and moral progress of the Florentine Golden Renaissance led by figures like Cosimo de’ Medici and the anti-Aristotelian humanist, Francesco Petrarch.

The explainer details the pivotal moment of the War of the League of Cambrai (one thousand five hundred eight to one thousand five hundred seventeen), which nearly annihilated Venice, forcing the oligarchy to unleash internal conflicts across Europe to ensure its survival. Discover how Venetian agents, including Cardinal Gasparo Contarini, sponsored both the Protestant Reformation of Martin Luther and the subsequent Counter-Reformation, placing the philosophical teachings of Aristotle at the center of the Council of Trent. Contarini’s relative, Francesco Zorzi, played a crucial role in encouraging King Henry VIII to break with Rome, thereby establishing the Anglican Church and laying the groundwork for a foundational Venetian presence in England.

Corrupting Science and the Enlightenment

Examine the role of Paolo Sarpi, the influential Servite monk and intelligence chief, who strategically shifted the oligarchy’s anti-science posture to corrupt it from within. Sarpi directed Galileo Galilei as a key asset in waging an empiricist campaign against the Platonic method of Johannes Kepler. Sarpi’s foundational writings, including his "Art of Thinking Well" (Arte di Ben Pensare), provided the axiomatic core for later British empiricism, as found in the works of Thomas Hobbes and John Locke.

The video further reveals how Antonio Conti, a central figure of the later philosophical and happy conversation group (conversazione filosofica e felice), engineered the global reputation of Sir Isaac Newton while actively working to sabotage the rival ideas of Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz. Conti’s network extended to figures like Voltaire and Montesquieu, effectively laying the groundwork for the French Enlightenment and utilizing it to serve British interests. The philosophical degradation continued with abbé Giammaria Ortes, who plagiarized from earlier Venetians to generate the catastrophic ideas of carrying capacity and Malthusian zero growth.

Metastasis and the Creation of World Wars

Trace the metastasis of Venetian families, fortunes, and methods into England and the Netherlands, culminating in the “Glorious Revolution” of one thousand six hundred eighty-eight, which installed a political structure modeled explicitly on the Venetian oligarchy.

Finally, the video reveals how this Anglo-Venetian Party leveraged its power to maintain global influence, culminating in the machinations of King Edward VII (Edward the Caresser/Encircler). Edward the Seventh systematically isolated Germany by orchestrating the Triple Entente with France and Russia. His disciple, Sir Edward Grey, then exploited the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo on June 28, 1914, to detonate the First World War (World War One), ensuring that Germany would be blamed through the infamous Versailles Treaty War Guilt Clause (Article 231).

Discover how this enduring oligarchical philosophy and geopolitical strategy formed the bedrock of the 20th-century catastrophes, including the roots of World War Two and the Cold War.

