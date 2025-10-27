Wagging the Moondoggie Explainer

Apollo Hoax EXPOSED: David McGowan’s “Wagging the Moondoggie” Analysis of Missing Tapes, Radiation Risks, and the Flawed Lunar Module Design (Feat. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Wernher von Braun)

Dive deep into the explosive claims of the “Wagging the Moondoggie” series by David McGowan, a powerful analysis arguing that the Apollo Moon landings of the late 1960s and early 1970s were a massive deception perpetrated by the U.S. government. This explainer video meticulously dissects the core arguments of the Moon hoax theory, prioritizing details often overlooked by traditional accounts.

The video scrutinizes the alleged technical impossibilities of the missions:

Rocket Power & Design: Questions arise regarding the massive size of the launch vehicle required, which Wernher von Braun estimated needed to be nearly a quarter mile high and weigh 800,000 tons. The 3,000-ton Saturn V rocket used by NASA was a fraction of this predicted size, leading McGowan to ask how it accomplished the journey with less than 1% of the estimated fuel.

The Lunar Module (LEM): The LEM is examined as the “most complicated and sophisticated spacecraft ever conceived”, yet it was constructed from seemingly rudimentary materials, including tubular aluminum framework, Mylar, old Christmas wrapping paper, and held together with zippers and gold tape. Astronaut Jim Lovell noted the exterior was put together with “Scotch tape and staples”.

Radiation ‘Showstopper’: Current NASA scientists, including Charles Buhler, acknowledge that sending men beyond low-Earth orbit requires sophisticated radiation shielding to pass through the Van Allen belts and survive on the lunar surface, calling it a potential “showstopper”. The video highlights the contradiction that the Apollo crews allegedly completed these flights unshielded.

Critical examination is given to the missing physical evidence and photographic anomalies:

Missing Records: NASA admits to having “misplaced” 700 cartons of original live transmission tapes from the Apollo lunar missions , including the broadcast of Neil Armstrong’s famous moonwalk, since the late 1970s. Additionally, blueprints for the Saturn V rockets , Lunar Modules , and Lunar Rovers are also claimed to be missing.

Photography Issues: Despite cameras being chest-mounted without viewfinders, preventing astronauts like Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin from metering or focusing shots, an overwhelming majority of the photos are “splendidly composed, exposed and focused”. The images reveal non-parallel shadows, suggesting artificial lighting, and the complete absence of stars in the lunar sky.

Moon Rocks: The video discusses the embarrassing discovery of a supposed Moon rock gifted to the Dutch national museum by the U.S. State Department that turned out to be petrified wood. It also notes that many of the other 270 alleged Moon rocks given to foreign countries by the Nixon administration are now missing.

Finally, the series frames the missions in the context of the Cold War rivalry, arguing that the hoax, named “wagging the Moondoggie,” provided a diversion for President Richard Nixon during the Vietnam War and war criminal actions directed by Henry Kissinger. The strategic timing of missions like Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 relative to events like the My Lai massacre is detailed. The video also addresses counter-arguments from popular ‘debunkers’ like Phil Plait (BadAstronomy.com) and Jay Windley (clavius.org). Discover why the technologically superior Soviet Union, with dozens of space “firsts” (like Yuri Gagarin and Lunokhod 1), never achieved a manned lunar landing. David McGowan challenges you to trust your own “innate (though suppressed) ability to think critically”.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Share