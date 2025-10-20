The Great Deception Explainer

Unmask the true history of global power in this explosive explainer video based on Mark Curtis‘s landmark research, The Great Deception: Anglo-American Power and World Order. This video exposes the persistent reality of post-Second World War US and British foreign policy objectives, demonstrating a “radical difference between this reality and that presented by mainstream media and academic commentators”.

Key Themes and Players Explored:

Global Hegemony and the Special Relationship: Learn how the United States became the “sole global superpower,” shaping the international order to its benefit, a process celebrated by figures like former Secretary of State Warren Christopher . Explore Britain’s continuing role as a global power whose policies are deemed “quite consistently abhorrent” by Curtis. The video details the special relationship , rooted in military dominance, nuclear collaboration (e.g., Polaris and Trident missile systems), and joint intelligence/covert operations often involving the CIA and MI6 .

Controlling the Economy and Preventing Development: Discover how the US established control over the “Grand Area” (the non-Soviet world) to secure an “open door” for international trade and investment. The video reveals the function of key institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as explicit “instruments of Anglo-American foreign policy”. Policies such as Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) and the creation of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are shown to consistently benefit a wealthy minority while entailing the “prevention of development” for the global poor. Noted analysts like Noam Chomsky and Gabriel Kolko frame this decades-long strategy.

The Middle East and the Prize of Oil: Examine the central role of the Middle East since 1945, driven by the need to control the “greatest single prize in all history”—oil. We detail the Anglo-American policy of sustaining “pliant regimes,” notably the repressive family dictatorships of the Gulf states (such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait ) through massive arms exports (e.g., the Yamamah deal) and military support. The video analyzes key conflicts, including the CIA/MI6 coup in Iran (1953) against Mosaddeq, and military interventions in Kuwait (1961) and Iraq (1991), often justified by fabricated pretexts.

The UN as a Tool of Power: Understand how the United Nations Security Council has historically served the interests of the powerful. Learn the startling reality that the US delivered over five times as many vetoes as the Soviet Union between 1965–1990, often to protect rogue clients like Israel and apartheid South Africa. The narrative traces how “humanitarian intervention” became the modern pretext for unilateral action, often ignoring atrocities like the Rwanda genocide, which the US and Britain actively obstructed rather than halted.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken more than 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK