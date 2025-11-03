Programmed to Kill Explainer

Book: Programmed to Kill: The Politics of Serial Murder by David McGowan.

Uncover the disturbing reality hidden beneath the surface of official history with an in-depth explainer video detailing David McGowan’s seminal investigation, PROGRAMMED TO KILL: The Politics of Serial Murder. This essential viewing exposes the deep connections between Mind Control, the infamous CIA project MK-ULTRA, and some of the world’s most notorious violent crimes, challenging the public narrative of ‘lone nuts’. McGowan’s meticulous research into complex phenomena like Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD)/dissociative states suggests a darker, more disturbing world involving organized violence and psychological warfare.

The video delves into The Pedophocracy, examining endemic child sexual exploitation (CSE) and international child trafficking tied to political corruption. Key global cases analyzed include the Belgian scandal surrounding Marc Dutroux (The Belgian Beast) and the extensive network allegations against high-ranking officials connected to the Casa Pia orphanage ring in Portugal. Within the U.S., explore the D.C. callboy ring run by Republican powerbroker Craig Spence and the massive cover-up involving the Omaha operation led by Larry King (Franklin Community Credit Union scandal). The program details allegations against former Pentagon official Lt. Col. Michael Aquino (of the Temple of Set) at the Presidio Child Development Center, and the bizarre discoveries surrounding the Washington D.C. cult The Finders (led by Marion Pettie), which was tied to CIA proprietary firms and instructions for obtaining children. Crucially, the video details the horrific accounts from victims of the McMartin Preschool case, including the finding of underground tunnel complexes that matched the children’s stories, confirmed by archeologist E. Gary Stickel, Ph.D..

Furthermore, explore the controversial theory that many famous American serial killers were engineered as programmed assassins or unwitting patsies. Hear the chilling claims of Henry Lee Lucas, who confessed he was trained as a contract killer by a satanic cult in the Florida Everglades, and the parallels found at the Matamoros cult ranch (Rancho Diablo). Other superstars discussed include the Hillside Stranglers (Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono), who ran a prostitution front, Chicago’s well-connected Democrat John Wayne Gacy, and the Night Stalker (Richard Ramirez), who claimed his purpose was to destroy democracy. The video analyzes the profound inconsistencies in cases like the Yosemite murders attributed to the “passive and kind presence” of Cary Stayner and the alleged fabrication of evidence against Richard Speck (”Born to Raise Hell”). This explainer video uses copious details and names from the sources to challenge the conventional understanding of these high-profile crimes.

