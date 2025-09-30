The Architecture of the Deep State

Thank you, , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.
Original Article
The Duke Report Links
Most Popular Posts
To Scott Adams with Love — The Avatar
A User’s Guide to Neuro-Linguistic Defense — Defending Yourself From Word Magic
The Power Structure of the World — Reframing Reality Chapter
Pacific Palisades Village Devastation, Part 1 — Firsthand account
Exposing the Real Story of Hiroshima — Rewriting History
Revisionist History
Bots React to the 60º Cabal — Mapping “They”
The 60º Freemasonry Cabal — The Occulted Kabbalistic Architecture of Command and Control
Bots React to Do Thirteen Stripes Hide a Freemasonic Mystery of Blood? — Do They Conceal Empire’s Unfinished Cycle of Sacrifice?
Karl Marx: British Empire Asset — Everything you learned about “Communism” is fake
Epistemological Warfare, Rituals in Plain Sight & The Modern Anglo-Dutch Empire with Peter Duke & Sam Cheney — Weaponized News
Mind-Control
Bots React to Janus: Patron God of Dialectical Warfare — A Case Study in EpiWar™️
How to PsyOp the World Into Compliance — A Thought Experiment - Part One
Weaponized Comments — A Case Study in EpiWar™️, Chaos Agents, and the Digital Battlefield
The Inversion: PsyOps, EpiWar, and the Crisis of Truth — Framing Chaos as Order
Bots React to How to PsyOp the World Into Compliance — Serving Humanity
Neurolinguistic Programming
Sleight of Mouth: Language as Weapon — Fourteen Tactical Reframes
Reframing Reality: An Introduction — EpiWar and NLP Foundations
The Meta Model and Media Manipulation — Distortions, Deletions, and Generalizations
Bots React to Sleight of Mouth — When AI Meets NLP Tactics
NLP in the Digital Battlefield — Weaponizing Reframes
Linguistic Christianity
Jesus, Son of Joseph — Logos as Tactical Method
Red Letter Linguistic Analysis: John 1 — Dissecting the Logos
The Sermon on the Mount: Logos in Action — Values and Processes
Logos and Natural Law — Discernment Through Language
Bots React to the Gospels — NLP Meets Scripture