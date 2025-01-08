One advantage of being a credentialed journalist with media plates on your car is that the police will let you in when they are not allowing anyone else. My wife and I ran the gauntlet today, and our neighborhood was devastated. I took many pictures and posted them from a friend’s couch.
The area in these pictures is between Sunset Blvd. and the “bluffs” overlooking the ocean. My Street, Swarthmore, runs parallel to a larger street, Via de la Paz. This neighborhood had hundreds of homes, and only a handful didn’t burn to the ground.
I’m still in shock, and my wife is taking a much-needed nap. The place we are in now is also under an evacuation warning, even though it’s miles from the fires. I have a bad feeling that the reason that these vast areas are being evacuated is because they plan on letting the fire burn. #NERO
Please share this story with anyone who lives in the Palisades. I only saw fire department photographers when I was running around.
Shocking photos Peter! Happy to hear you and your wife are safe.
Do you think there is anything unnatural about how these fires started, especially given the time of year (i.e. middle of winter)?
Devastations
The jabs, the air, the food, the fires, the quakes
Obfuscation, thick smoke and fakes
Honey don't this really take the cakes....?
There's still gold in them thare hills, hot tongues of gold...
Money to make, the future sold...
Crawling fast from blackened ground
Fill the freeway southern bound