One advantage of being a credentialed journalist with media plates on your car is that the police will let you in when they are not allowing anyone else. My wife and I ran the gauntlet today, and our neighborhood was devastated. I took many pictures and posted them from a friend’s couch.

The area in these pictures is between Sunset Blvd. and the “bluffs” overlooking the ocean. My Street, Swarthmore, runs parallel to a larger street, Via de la Paz. This neighborhood had hundreds of homes, and only a handful didn’t burn to the ground.

I’m still in shock, and my wife is taking a much-needed nap. The place we are in now is also under an evacuation warning, even though it’s miles from the fires. I have a bad feeling that the reason that these vast areas are being evacuated is because they plan on letting the fire burn. #NERO

Please share this story with anyone who lives in the Palisades. I only saw fire department photographers when I was running around.

My Wife in front of what is left of our apartment building.

My apartment building

My apartment building

The Duke Report Studio

My garage, with all my provisions

Swarthmore

327 Via de la Paz

Swarthmore

The house where my wife and I were married. (Sorry Geno😢)

Looking down Swarthmore from the bluffs

Swarthmore

One more look at my apartment building

Swarthmore

Swarthmore

One of very few

Swarthmore

Swarthmore

Swarthmore or Via (unsure)

Via de la Paz (I think)

Via de la Paz

Via de la Paz

Via de la Paz

On the way to the bluffs. I didn’t make it; it was too smoky.

Damn, Toyota made it!

More burned vehicles.

Via de la Paz

Via de la Paz

