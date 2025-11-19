Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video!

Lies, Ignorance, or Something Else? is a feature analysis produced and narrated by Peter Duke for The Duke Report, dissecting the epistemological failures of a 2025 interview between Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones. This takedown does not hinge on partisan criticism or affective outbursts. It reveals operational frameworks, analyzes language patterns, and introduces documented financial histories to indict the broader narrative architecture surrounding World War II. Drawing from sources like Antony C. Sutton, Richard Poe, and Carroll Quigley, the episode situates Carlson and Jones within a controlled dialectic that conceals deeper truths about the origins of fascism, communism, and modern global finance.

The Pyramid: A Taxonomy of Control

Duke opens by sketching a five-layer power hierarchy. At the base are Plato’s prisoners of the cave—uninformed citizens distracted by media spectacle. Above them are the frustrated—Eric Hoffer’s “True Believers”—whose emotional charge makes them susceptible to mobilization. From these ranks, the system harvests “assets,” who serve elite interests without understanding their handlers. Above them, the “handlers” understand their role in managing narratives. At the apex sits the “power elite oligarchy”—those who own the banks, not just run them. Citing Carroll Quigley’s Anglo-American Establishment, Duke identifies this elite as the intergenerational ruling class originating in British imperial finance.

M.I.C.E.+F: Tools of Internal Discipline

To explain intra-elite control, Duke expands the intelligence agency acronym M.I.C.E.—Money, Ideology, Compromise, Ego—with a critical fifth element: Family. Within elite roundtable groups (Rhodes Trust, Rockefeller Foundation, Clinton Foundation, etc.), familial interlocks and shared compromise bind the actors. These mechanisms form the behavioral glue of the oligarchy, shaping long-term loyalty through shared risk and reward.

The Omission in Carlson’s Frame

The interview begins with a scripted mere-agreement frame. Jones and Carlson recite talking points about racial labeling, false accusations, and media gaslighting.

Duke identifies these as “yes ladders,” designed to secure viewer rapport. But beneath this structure lies an epistemological trap: a false dichotomy. The binary between “Hitler” and “Stalin” is presented as the only framework for understanding mid-20th-century atrocities. Duke asserts that this is the hallmark of Hegelian manipulation, engineered to hide the financiers who funded both regimes.

NLP Patterns: “Because,” “Obviously,” and False Closure

Duke highlights linguistic distortions throughout the exchange. He isolates phrases such as “because everybody,” which link a universal quantifier to a cause-effect suggestion — a standard NLP pattern. These verbal sleights enforce false causality and sweep the listener past critical scrutiny. Carlson’s interjections (“That’s right,” “Obviously”) serve to punctuate trance-inducing affirmations, functioning like a metronome for belief reinforcement. The rhetorical structure blocks third-axis analysis. As Duke puts it, “They’re not talking about the scorpion, who’s FDR.”

The Missing Variable: Franklin Delano Roosevelt

To escape the manufactured binary, Duke introduces FDR as the hidden third actor. Drawing from Antony Sutton’s Wall Street and FDR, he shows that Roosevelt was no enemy of Wall Street but one of its most effective instruments. Born into the Delano banking dynasty and immersed in corporate finance, FDR profited directly from shorting German bonds in the 1920s. He used insider government access to secure bonding contracts, blending public office with private profit. Sutton’s data reveal FDR as the conduit through which corporate socialism solidified its control over the American economy.

Duke plays an AI-narrated video summarizing Sutton’s thesis: the New Deal was not a populist revolution, but a formalization of monopolistic control. The Swope Plan, drafted by GE’s president, became the foundation for Roosevelt’s National Industrial Recovery Act. Far from curbing Wall Street, FDR centralized its power through regulation disguised as reform.

The Conduit: Putzi Hanfstaengl

The connection between FDR and Hitler is not ideological, but operational. Duke introduces Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl, a Harvard-educated German-American socialite linked by blood to the Roosevelts. Putzi served as Hitler’s cultural coach, speech trainer, and public relations strategist. But his introduction to Hitler was not organic. He was inserted via the U.S. military attaché in Berlin, who was himself being handled by British intelligence. Putzi introduced Harvard football chants into Nazi rallies, rebranded as “Sieg Heil.” He also facilitated Hitler’s entry into Munich high society and served as a conduit for funds.

Duke’s claim is not speculative. It draws on Hanfstaengl’s own memoirs, supported by accounts in Sutton’s research, Poe’s investigative work, and Georgetown professor Carroll Quigley’s Tragedy and Hope. The inference is clear: Hitler’s transformation from failed artist to national leader was not spontaneous. It was curated.

Richard Poe’s Inversion: Communism as British Manufacture

To complete the trifecta, Duke turns to communism. He presents Richard Poe’s thesis from How the British Invented Communism and Then Blamed the Jews. The argument: Marx was not an original thinker but a British intelligence asset. Churchill’s 1920 article blaming a “worldwide Jewish conspiracy” for the Russian Revolution served as intentional misdirection. Poe’s analysis reframes Bolshevism as a weaponized ideology manufactured in London and deployed to destabilize Europe.

Poe’s lineage of handlers, bankers, and political agents—Montagu Norman (Bank of England), Prescott Bush (Union Banking Corporation), the Dulles brothers (CIA/State Department)—mirrors the same network that backed Hitler and Stalin. The common denominator across all ideologies is funding from Anglo-American elites. Each regime—fascist, communist, liberal-democratic—served as a project under different costumes.

Controlled Collision: Stalin, Hitler, FDR

Duke collapses the distinctions between these three wartime leaders. The same financial core bankrolled all. All used propaganda, myth-making, and rhetorical distraction to preserve power structures. All oversaw industrial-scale violence. The ideological differences are functional illusions, designed to segment the masses into manageable factions.

Churchill remains in reserve, but Duke promises a dedicated exposé for the British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill. For now, the narrative triangle of Hitler-Stalin-FDR suffices. Duke concludes that Carlson and Jones either lack the historical knowledge to recognize this triad or deliberately preserve the false dichotomy to protect their media roles. Their silence on FDR’s Wall Street pedigree and Putzi’s intelligence ties signals complicity or epistemological failure.

Toward Epistemological Reclamation

Duke’s entire project operates under the principle that discernment is the first act of freedom. He closes with a reminder: the power to “know how we know” is itself a battleground. The interview between Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones failed this test. Their narrative served as containment. Through rhetorical patterns, historical omissions, and linguistic distortions, they sustained a dialectical fence around World War II’s true architects.

The critique does not seek alternative heroes. It dismantles the false stage entirely. The power elite controls perception through false opposition. Reclaiming historical agency begins with reformatting epistemology.

Duke doesn’t merely call out errors. He builds tools for public understanding. He pairs his video with AI-generated explainer segments, curated book libraries, and ongoing podcast analysis at dukereportbooks.com. His strategy fuses historical documentation with NLP deconstruction, offering a multimodal lens for decoding public narratives.

In this episode, the question is not whether Carlson or Jones are good actors or bad actors. The issue is structural. By refusing to name the financiers behind both fascism and communism, they maintain the false polarity required by the Anglo-American establishment. Lies and ignorance merge into something else—epistemological containment.

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Give a gift subscription