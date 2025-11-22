Eustace Mullins’ Money and the Conspiracy of Evil, produced by Anthony J. Hilder and presented at ConspiracyCon 2002, confronts the audience with a polemical deconstruction of institutional authority and its perceived betrayal of American citizens.

Eustace Mullins: A Biographical Profile in Resistance

Eustace Mullins frames his life’s work through encounters with systemic opposition. Introduced by Anthony Hilder as the only person ever fired from the Library of Congress, Mullins credits his intellectual formation to Ezra Pound, whom he describes as his mentor and a political prisoner held without trial for 13.5 years. Mullins emphasizes his personal surveillance under the FBI, recounting multiple detentions and conflicts during air travel—including confrontations over a can of shaving cream misconstrued as a bomb. These episodes, far from deterring him, become emblems of his resistance.

Mullins builds his self-narrative on foundational betrayals: institutional, legal, and political. He connects his blacklisting and personal targeting to a broader campaign of enforced ignorance by corporate media, law enforcement, and state institutions. He presents this persecution not as isolated misconduct but as a coordinated strategy to suppress dissent.

The Federal Reserve: Syndicate, Not System

Mullins labels the Federal Reserve a criminal syndicate. He argues that it operates without reserves, federal oversight, or systemic legitimacy. In his words, it constitutes a privately controlled cartel with the sole objective of enriching its founders through fiat currency manipulation. The names he associates with its origin—Paul Warburg, Rothschild interests, and linked banking dynasties—anchor his narrative in a historical critique of concentrated financial power.

He asserts that his seminal book, Secrets of the Federal Reserve, was commissioned by Ezra Pound to expose the system’s hidden ownership and political leverage. Mullins defines this act of publication as a form of insurgency, weaponized information against a concealed aristocracy of money.

Health as a Commodity: Pharmaceutical and Medical Cartels

Through his book Murder by Injection, Mullins extends the conspiracy into public health, describing medicine as a rigged industry run by chemical-pharmaceutical conglomerates with roots in IG Farben. He alleges that the medical establishment profits from disease rather than pursuing cures. Cancer, in his formulation, serves as a primary economic driver in this system, with supposed natural cures actively suppressed.

He introduces the concept of iatrogenic illness — physician-induced disease — as a statistical reality and personal threat. Mullins describes medical malpractice not as error but as institutionalized experimentation and biological control. He supports this claim by referencing personal lawsuits against medical practitioners whom he accuses of attempting to kill him under the guise of treatment.

Israeli Influence: The Fifth Column Claim

Mullins proposes that American governance has been co-opted by an “Israeli fifth column.” He names figures like Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, and William Kristol, attributing to them exclusive loyalty to Israel. He states that this group directs U.S. foreign and domestic policy, subordinating American interests to those of the Israeli state. He criticizes President George W. Bush for public affirmations of defense toward Israel rather than the United States, arguing this reversal signals the hijacking of the executive branch.

The notion of a fifth column becomes the keystone of Mullins’ geopolitical argument: a hostile infiltration that controls Congress, the media, the military, and intelligence apparatus through ideological alignment and financial influence. This internal control, he argues, renders democratic participation and civic advocacy impotent.

Media and Narrative Control

Mullins devotes considerable time to condemning mainstream media. He accuses anchors like Dan Rather and networks like CBS of deliberately misinforming the public. He characterizes journalism as institutional propaganda structured to distract and pacify, functioning not as a watchdog but as a suppressive arm of state conspiracy.

He details specific instances where his appearances were undermined by smear campaigns, including being labeled antisemitic without evidence or recourse. He critiques these campaigns as ad hominem tactics designed to invalidate his research without confronting its substance.

The Cold War, Soviet Union, and War Profiteering

Mullins argues that the Cold War was a “$5 trillion hoax,” engineered to justify military expansion and covertly fund Israel’s military dominance. He states that the Soviet Union was economically dependent on Western financing — specifically from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Bank of England — suggesting that American taxpayers funded both the enemy and their own militarization.

He describes the Cold War as theater, a distraction to maintain domestic fear and foreign aggression, with the actual policy objective centered on funneling wealth and weapons into geopolitical allies, particularly Israel. He attributes Soviet power not to internal strength but to externally supplied capital and ideological manipulation.

The Role of Ezra Pound and the Origins of Fascism

Mullins portrays Ezra Pound as a martyr whose fascist sympathies masked a deeper project of intellectual resistance. He explains that Pound commissioned his research on the Federal Reserve to establish a record of institutional fraud. Mullins believes that Pound’s incarceration in a mental hospital was a political act of silencing rather than a response to criminality or insanity.

By tethering his career to Pound, Mullins frames himself within a lineage of persecuted truth-tellers. He elevates Pound from poet to strategist, from propagandist to philosopher, and positions his own writing as the logical extension of that legacy.

World Wars as Economic Conspiracies

Mullins advances the claim that both World Wars emerged from British economic decline and jealousy toward German industrial superiority. He argues that the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand served as a pretext, but the motive was economic domination. He attributes the rise of Nazism to financing from British-controlled banks, particularly those associated with the Rothschild family and the Bank of England.

He asserts that key financiers of Hitler’s regime were protected after the war, while symbolic scapegoats were prosecuted at Nuremberg. IG Farben executives, whose company he associates with the Rockefeller interests and Rothschild syndicates, become the central example of this selective justice.

Homeland Security and the Construction of Fear

Mullins describes post-9/11 security policies as an internal war against the American populace. He ridicules the Transportation Security Administration’s behavior, framing airport screenings as theater and domination rituals. He likens these measures to totalitarian intimidation, asserting they create a psychological condition of helplessness and submission.

He connects the absence of 9/11 investigations to governmental complicity, stating that controlled demolition brought down the towers and that the Pentagon explosion lacked any trace of an airplane. He supports these claims by referencing military experts like General Partin, whose suppressed testimony challenges the official narrative of Oklahoma City and 9/11.

Legal System as a Mechanism of Repression

Mullins characterizes the U.S. judiciary as rigged. He recounts multiple lawsuits, including a $100 million suit against the Anti-Defamation League, dismissed without consideration. He describes judges as ideological operatives rather than arbiters of law, emphasizing their affiliations with Masonic and oil-related institutions.

He points to the breakup of the AT&T system by Judge Harold Greene as an act of economic sabotage, intended to downgrade U.S. infrastructure to match Soviet inefficiency. He attributes this decision to diplomatic pressure and systemic rot.

Education as Propaganda and Intellectual Cowardice

Mullins argues that American universities are designed to prevent learning. He describes professors as careerist cowards, indoctrinated and unwilling to challenge orthodoxy. He recounts his own experience at Washington and Lee University as bereft of intellectual stimulation, contrasting this with his time under Ezra Pound’s guidance.

He concludes that the true educational institutions in America are not schools but networks of resistance: individual thinkers operating outside formal structures, risking ostracism to preserve national integrity.

Conclusion

Eustace Mullins’ Money and the Conspiracy of Evil presents a sustained, totalizing indictment of American political, financial, and medical institutions. Through personal testimony, historical narration, and conspiratorial synthesis, Mullins offers an expansive theory of elite collusion and citizen subjugation. The lecture functions as a radical call to resistance, grounded in a belief that truth is the foundation of freedom and that silence is complicity.

