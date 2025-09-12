At the height of the COVID-19 panic, George Webb and I discussed a hypothetical scenario in which a super-state actor, such as the Crown Empire (City of London, Wall Street), its successors (USA), agents (5-Eyes & Mossad), and assigns (UN, WEF, Council on Foreign Relations, Royal Institute for International Affairs, Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Fabian Society, Military Industrial Complex, World Health Organization, and the Vatican), could use various types of bioweapons to simulate a worldwide pandemic.

What follows is a “finger in the air,” a rough estimate for a scenario where the goal is to gain widespread acceptance of a regime of injections, conditioning the global population, with very few exceptions, to accept a violation of their most private domain, their own body.

Biology in this scenario serves merely as a vehicle for the carrot and stick tactic, with fear-based compliance being the primary measure of success. In this case, mortal fear. It is through this form of operant conditioning that humans behave as directed, much like Pavlov’s dog, which is conditioned to salivate on command.

The “truth or consequences” irony is that the carrot is the promise of protection against death from the very same people who are threatening to kill all of us.

Step 1 - Battlefield Preparation

EpiWar™️ and its subsidiary discipline, Psychological Warfare, require years of media saturation to prepare a global audience to be frightened of an invisible enemy. As it turns out, the Crown Empire has been at this game for a long time.

Battlefield preparation starts with transmedia meme spreading, where fear of all kinds, especially from invisible or unknown entities, is primary, as shown below from my previous article on EpiWar™️.

Step 2 - Set Up Epistemological “Fallback” Positions

One of the most important components of EpiWar™️ is preplanned fallback positions. These narrative variations are parallel constructions designed to come up with alternate explanations for the same sets of facts. These alternate narratives “flood the zone” with misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation when independent researchers begin to uncover inconvenient evidence.

Examples (covering for global trans-national deployment) might include:

These scenarios can be developed and wargamed at think tanks like RAND, Tavistock Institute, Fabian Society, Cambridge University, and Event 201 at Johns Hopkins (founded by members of Skull and Bones).

Planners optimize their executions for “goal stacking,” where single solutions not only provide cover for existing operations but may also be utilized as (big) profit centers. They can pre-position “crisis actors” with preplanned books, ready for store shelves and the New York Times bestseller list.

Step 3 - Development

To maximize the impact on the most significant number of people possible, a new disease needed to be developed or acquired. It didn’t need to be more impactful than a common cold, but it required airborne transmission to spread (for the cover story to work), and it had to be incredibly contagious.

Eventually, everyone in the world needs to test “positive,” regardless of whether or not they present as ill. Efficacy or lethality was not required, as deaths were to be applied tactically.

Vectors for the non-lethal, highly viral loads could be orchestrated at Olympic-style global competitions where competing teams from many countries come together and then disperse back to their home countries. This sets the table for tactical mortality.

Step 4 - Tactical Mortality (The Sword)

Viruses and other live biological payloads require tremendous maintenance and delivery infrastructure. Time, temperature, and other considerations require specialized equipment and trained personnel to manage its deployment.

There is a biological technology for propagating disease that does not require the same diligence and infrastructure cost, called a “Virus-Like Particle” (VLP), whereby infection can be delivered tactically, without the requirement for processes like cold storage. VLPs are dry, relatively impervious to temperature and humidity variations, and can be deployed in a variety of methods, such as saturating air conditioning (HVAC) filters in subways, hospitals, shopping malls, and retirement homes.

The advantage of having a non-viral payload is battlefield control. With traditional bioweapons, there is no controlling them after they have been deployed. Lyme disease is a prime example. Once it has been deployed (or escaped) into the world, the spread of the disease is uncontrolled. With VLPs, all deployments are contained and tactical; the only people affected are the people in the targeted geolocation.

Using air conditioning to deploy disease is not speculation. A Pentagon HVAC release took place in August 1949 as the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Special Operations Division’s first “vulnerability” test, in which operatives sprayed “harmless” bacteria into the building’s air-handling system to track dispersion.

In this way, mortality narratives can be crafted to create newspaper and television stories with the maximum amount of panic-inducing fear in the audience.

VLPs have one crucial difference from a traditional virus: they can make people sick, but a VLP-infected person cannot spread the disease contracted by the VLP to another person. This makes them incredibly tactical. E.g., a retirement home could be targeted with a tremendously lethal VLP like anthrax, with a near 100% mortality rate, and the disease will not propagate outside that retirement home.

This combination of a strategic global distribution of a non-fatal, but highly communicable cold virus, with a tactical implementation of lethal VLP variants, packs a one-two punch that gives organizers narrative control.

In all likelihood, medical institutions will be testing for and getting positive results back for the non-lethal variant; they will not be testing for the VLP vectors. The VLP vectors might include a smorgasbord of different variants, including bat viruses, swine flu, bird flu, Ebola, AIDS, Anthrax, and any number of vectors that are to be tested. The effect of these tests would be varying levels of lethality and symptoms.

All kinds of VLPs can be tested for efficacy. Some VLPs can be deployed using nannoferitins, attaching the VLPs to iron. By this mechanism, the VLPs can remain inert inside people who have been exposed to the VLPs until the nannoferitin heats up. What could heat up nanoferritin VLPs? Leidos body scanners with millimeter wave radar, like those installed by TSA in every airport in America.

One of the problems that might come up in the think tanks is that the distribution patterns may not fit the typical disease outbreak. To address the program's bug, the public may be encouraged to wear masks and adopt social distancing, thereby creating a parallel construction — a cover story that can be used to explain why some people are dying, while others have a sore throat. To elicit grassroots support, stories can be circulated that social distancing was a science fair project by a sixth grader, who was trying to help the world.

Asset Protection

Assets (e.g., people installing air-conditioning filters) who deploy the lethal variations of VLPs will require some prophylactic routine to protect themselves from dying while performing their tasks (unless their survivability is not required). Remdesivir, when used prophylactically, may provide this type of protection; that is, Remdesivir can prevent infection when it is administered BEFORE someone gets sick. This is ideal for someone whose job is to handle lethal bioweapons.

Remdesivir also causes high mortality in many who get the drug AFTER they have become ill, delivering the added benefit of spreading mortality and fear.

Adding Insult to Injury

Since medical professionals in this hypothetical scenario will be at a loss to discover the cause of their patients' illnesses (e.g., they aren’t testing for Anthrax), extreme remedies like ventilators and Remdesivir could become recommended protocols, with the added benefit of higher mortality. Remember, the success criteria in this operation are widespread adoption of the “cure,” a heretofore unheard-of vaccine.

To that end, medical professionals can be directed to “code” (stipulate the diagnosis to collect insurance money) as the non-lethal variant, which they erroniously assume is lethal, thereby elevating public fear to a greater level.

Hospital administrators can be incentivized to encourage medical professionals to administer sometimes lethal protocols with financial bonuses from emergency legislation, encouraging attribution of lethal outcomes to positive test results from the non-lethal diseases. By this method, mortality rates for the non-lethal disease can be inflated, and financial incentives can be used to cover up genocide.

In part 2, we will explore the remarkable coincidences that reveal key figures in the medical narrative who, for some reason, hold patents on HVAC technology.