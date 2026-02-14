The Duke Report

Jewell
5h

So much of the narrative does not make sense. Example the 1609 map indicates they were aware of the general shape of North America and even named California and other states and yet we are told that in 1793, Sir Alexander Mackenzie, a Scottish-Canadian explorer and fur trader, was the first European to cross North America north of Mexico. What I find interesting is the Urbano Monte 1587 world map - with some of the same names. IMHO, most of our history has been fabricated.

1 reply by The Duke Report™️
5h

Perhaps we should frame the BS as Narrative™️

