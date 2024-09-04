Subscribe
The Structure of Magic, Vol. 1 by Richard Bandler and John Grinder
A GPT Summary
9 hrs ago
•
The Duke Report
1
Undercover Empire
London’s Global Covert Revolution Strategy
Sep 2
•
The Duke Report
4
1
Palmerston’s Zoo - The Venetian Takeover of England
A Lecture by Gerry Rose
Sep 1
•
The Duke Report
25
19
August 2024
🇬🇧🇮🇱 British Israel and the Venetian Roots of Populism
A Lecture by Gerry Rose
Aug 30
•
The Duke Report
6
4
The British Empire Wants You To Be Stupid
You can't be an Atlanticist and a Loyal American
Aug 29
•
The Duke Report
5
Britain’s Invisible Empire
There is a "They" and it is "We"
Aug 28
•
The Duke Report
15
4
Operation Northwoods
False Flags Are US
Aug 26
•
The Duke Report
5
Meet Your Rulers
The People You Think Are In Charge, Aren't
Aug 25
•
The Duke Report
7
2
Psychological Warfare and the New World Order (2010)
The CFR vs. You
Aug 23
•
The Duke Report
2
2
NATO's Secret Armies - Operation GLADIO and Terrorism in Western Europe by Daniele Ganser
GPT Summary
Aug 22
•
The Duke Report
2
GPT Summarizer Book Prompts
Turbocharge Your Research
Aug 22
•
The Duke Report
2
Dialectical Warfare for Normies - Lecture 4
The Narrative Arc: Understanding the Battle for Minds
Aug 22
•
The Duke Report
