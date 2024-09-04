The Duke Report

The Structure of Magic, Vol. 1 by Richard Bandler and John Grinder
A GPT Summary
  
Undercover Empire
London’s Global Covert Revolution Strategy
  
Palmerston’s Zoo - The Venetian Takeover of England
A Lecture by Gerry Rose
  
19

August 2024

🇬🇧🇮🇱 British Israel and the Venetian Roots of Populism
A Lecture by Gerry Rose
  
The British Empire Wants You To Be Stupid
You can't be an Atlanticist and a Loyal American
  
Britain’s Invisible Empire
There is a "They" and it is "We"
  
Operation Northwoods
False Flags Are US
  
Meet Your Rulers
The People You Think Are In Charge, Aren't
  
Psychological Warfare and the New World Order (2010)
The CFR vs. You
  
NATO's Secret Armies - Operation GLADIO and Terrorism in Western Europe by Daniele Ganser
GPT Summary
  
GPT Summarizer Book Prompts
Turbocharge Your Research
  
Dialectical Warfare for Normies - Lecture 4
The Narrative Arc: Understanding the Battle for Minds
  
