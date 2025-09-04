The Duke Report

The Duke Report

The Colonel House Report of 1919

Sep 04, 2025
Transcript

This conversation covers "The Colonel House Report (1919)", which purports to be an official British Secret Service report. It details an extensive, multi-faceted campaign aimed at reintegrating the United States into the British Empire and securing "Imperial Unity". The report outlines strategies for influencing American institutions, including universities, media, and charitable organizations, through the placement of British-born or trained individuals and control over information.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

