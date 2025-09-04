The People's Declaration of Independence

Thank you

Working Draft of the Discussed Idea

When truth is attacked, and when organizations built to serve People instead betray them, those People must act. When Citizens are left without property, without justice, and without recourse, and when the guilty stand ready to profit from destruction, it becomes necessary for the People to declare their independence of any power that has abandoned or enslaved them.

We hold these truths to be self-evident:

That truth is the lifeblood of Freedom.

That justice is born from truth, and when truth is obstructed, justice collapses.

That when truth is stolen, understanding falls, and a People so deprived become enslaved.

That concealing crimes through false stories is the supreme theft of truth, and the highest crime against a People.

That laws, policies, contracts, or ethical claims that twist or deny truth have no validity and carry no authority over a free People.

To secure Freedom, the Citizens must take back the truth, defend it with their lives, and hold to account any who would steal it. Whenever lies are used to enslave, it is the right of the People to resist by every means necessary, to expose, and to replace corruption with truth.

The Grievances Against Power

Governments, corporations, and every form of organizing group have failed when they betray the standards of truth and justice. To prove this, let the facts be submitted to a candid world:

They abandoned the People to ruin, though sworn or entrusted to protect life, property, and trust.

They permitted corruption and delay in place of action, while harm spread unchecked.

They spread false accounts to protect the guilty, denying truth to the People.

They tolerated censorship, ridicule, and propaganda, strangling the People’s right to speak and know.

They failed to provide security, leaving organized crime, syndicates, or monopolies to thrive.

They denied due process by obstructing honest inquiry, while shielding those in power.

They enforced laws or invoked ethics that twisted truth, using the appearance of legality to cloak crimes and silence the People.

They broke their oaths, charters, or public trust, betraying the People who placed faith in them.

In all these actions, such powers declare themselves unfit to guard the Freedom of the People.

The People’s Claim

We, free Citizens everywhere, therefore declare:

That we are independent of any organization — government, corporation, or institution — that betrays truth and Freedom.

That we claim the inherent right to truth, and we will defend it.

That we hold those responsible — whether cartel, oligarch, bureaucrat, or executive — guilty of crimes against the People.

That we will not surrender our Freedom.

That we will fight, if required, and we are prepared to pay with our lives rather than submit to lies and enslavement.

The Resolution

For the defense of truth and Freedom, with a firm reliance on divine witness, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor. We accept that in this pledge we may lose our lives, risk our fortunes, and be tested in our sacred honor, yet we will not turn from truth or Freedom.

Signed by Free Citizens, in every place and every time where truth is threatened.