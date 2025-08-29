The path that leads to what-is, and how it is necessary for it to be, toward this, there is great persuasion, that path indeed exists, for truth persuades. ~ Parmenides, On Nature

On Metadata

A significant advantage of basing investigations on metadata is that much of it is self-evident. That means a lot of metadata is hidden in plain sight, and recognizing it requires no more effort than the will to look for it.

My inspiration for this post is Apple+’s reinterpretation of Issac Asimov’s classic science fiction story, Foundation. If you’ve read the original, you probably remember the storyline, characters, and plot points. If you watch the Apple+ version, you can compare and contrast the differences, which reveals something.

From a metadata analysis standpoint, these entities – the book and the TV series – exist; no further proof is needed.

As a thought experiment, if one supposes that the show's backers – those responsible for funding the production – had an agenda, a punch list of concepts the producers needed to sell to the audience, then it may be possible to determine that agenda by comparing the book with the TV series.

Asimov’s original story assumed that the galactic empire was the highest form of civilization and that without its centralized power structure, civilization would spin into a “dark age”.

The dark age of humanity, he imagines, is one without an empire.

Asimov also includes telepathic and mind-controlling “Mentalics,” and the all-powerful Mule.

We can start there, but the new series includes a genetically cloned dynasty, genders, sexual preferences, and roles of main characters transformed to fit woke multiculturalism, an openly gay rebellious general, with a boy-toy “husband,” emotional and physical relationships with robots, but a big new idea that jumps out is the managing and erasing of people’s memories. (This memory erasure trope recurs as the concept of the Apple+ TV series Severance.)

In Foundation, The Clone Dynasty protocol: Clone Emperors who deviate from expected behavior are erased or replaced, with memories wiped or rewritten, by clones that have been fed programmed (and edited) memories. Courtesans, prostitutes, rebels, and dissidents also undergo mental resets. Entire cultures suffer from manipulated or erased historical memory. In one episode, a captured assassin has her entire existence, including her entire bloodline, friends, and acquaintances, erased from the galaxy.

This system of memory control and enforced amnesia is entirely foreign to Asimov’s original framework. It indicates a hermeneutic substitution in the adaptation from the book to the TV series: from Asimov’s societal modeling to Apple+’s cognitive intervention, where memory management is a tool of the empire. Internal identity is malleable by external forces, which overwrites ideation and thinking.

Spoiler: In the third season, the “hero,” Gaal Dornick, architects a genocide that makes the recent Terrestrial events look like child’s play. The Apple series transforms Gaal into a decisive agent whose actions result in the deaths of billions and reshape history. Asimov, in contrast, insists that history is shaped by mass behavior, modeled through psychohistory, with individuals being largely insignificant — except for rare anomalies, such as the Mule.

By applying Parmenides' “what is” rubric and examining the self-evident presentation of media and ideas that surround us, we can make determinations about how we are being manipulated and how we become victims of epistemological warfare, EpiWar™️.

Foundation is just one example, but a framework for inquiry could be helpful. To that end, I present the following.

Introduction

The invisible force behind history is Epistemological Warfare, which I call EpiWar™️.

If you’re looking for it, it’s possible to see using pattern analysis in almost every major conflict over the last two thousand years, serving as both cause and explanation for mass murder on a civilizational scale.

The globalist Crown oligarch cryptocracy controls the record of who wins battles and creates the list of events and “causes“ called "history." Choices are made by people in power about how we will come to know what we will know.

Depending on how we handle this information, the decisions made by those affected by the knowledge can lead to the deaths of millions of people.

The term describing the results of this epistemic process is Epistemicide: the mass death resulting from misunderstandings deliberately created by those who control knowledge.

Wars, revolutions, inquisitions, and purges begin and end in language.

Vocabulary and definitions are used to reshape people’s perception of reality, which is focused (and re-focused), and their capacity to resist is captured and controlled before weapons can be drawn.

Think about how the word "holocaust" has been weaponized.

Even if one grants the popular perceptions of the Holocaust's scale and colloquial meaning, the number of reported deaths pales by magnitudes beside those produced through epistemicide across centuries. Six million sounds like a lot until you think about the six hundred million; it’s a small fraction of that.

A meta-analysis of the word “holocaust” is instructive: the word is drawn from Greek roots (ἔμπυρα) that signify a burnt offering to God (or the gods).

How , and importantly, who decided that this term should be affixed to ethnocentric genocide?

What does it mean when mass murder is framed as a ritual sacrifice?

What is the presupposition or expected behavior and understanding of a mass population subjected to the definition?

The multiple meaning of words indicates manipulation, their metadata. When words have squishy meanings, they become vectors for mind control.

Language is a primary vector to those who wield word magic – the process of wrapping self-evident truth in a mystery – assigning hidden definitions, while those who hear them assume or presuppose another meaning or belief.

When oligarchs, politicians, and pundits use words like “Peace,” they often mean the absence of opposition to their power.

The same gap between speech and reception is evident in terms like “freedom,” "liberty," “liberal,” “conservative,” “hope,” "change," or “progress.”

Controlling these gaps determines who lives and who dies.

This is not hyperbole.

In the following, I propose several leading indicators of epistemological warfare. They suggest how words, narratives, and knowledge are weaponized to dominate minds and justify power.

The First Leading Indicator of Epistemological Warfare

Public Narratives are Amplified by How Well they Serve Power, Not Truth

Often, the popular stories and cultural narratives that societies use to educate their populations – about themselves – turn out to be fairy tales.

They function as mass mind-control mechanisms.

A narrative survives and spreads when it advances the interests of those who hold power. Truth does not decide how long it lasts. Stories change over time to fit the exigencies of the ruling power structure.

Two World Wars and Hitler

Popular history isn't that different from religion; it creates belief through faith as populations defer to “expert” journalists, political officials, bureaucrats, and historians in ways that are little different than religious adherents listening to clergy in the past.

The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America

Modern narratives function like divine or imperial mandates of the past to ensure obedience. Power players commission histories, fund and direct media, and manage archives to preserve the appearance of legitimacy.

In the end, Orwell’s 1984 doesn’t feel like fiction.

The Poisoned Loving-Cup

Narratives that rise to public prominence have passed a test: they strengthen the power of those who are actually in control. Narratives that fail that test are destined to vanish, no matter how true they are.

Propaganda

Examples include origin stories for civil wars (British and American), revolutions (American, French, Russian), the origins of the Federal Reserve Bank, the Bank of International Settlements, how and who started WWI, WWII, who financed and promoted Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Hitler, and the Roosevelts.

The Tower of Basel

The measure of a narrative lies in its utility.

Does it paralyze opposition?

Does it present a ready-made solution to an urgent problem?

Does it provide cover for what is actually happening?

If so, the narrative endures. If not, the narrative disappears.

The Second Leading Indicator of Epistemological Warfare

The more media attention and production value a fear-based story has, the more likely it is to be false.

Transmedia storytelling is a seldom-discussed discipline that involves propagating memes across multiple media. It’s essential to recognize that seemingly ubiquitous ideas are disseminated to the public through various channels. By “going meta”, or “chunking up,” it is possible to recognize the patterns of these types of programmes (sic).

Transmedia fear is the most efficient instrument for shaping mass behavior. One of the simplest ways to execute this strategy is to instill fear in people of something transcendent or unknowable.

Mass media, controlled by a cryptocratic oligarchy, cultivates fear both for profit and for mind-control. Its purpose is to saturate consciousness with engineered narratives that induce compliance.

The method follows a recognizable pattern: a fear-based story appears simultaneously across multiple cultural vectors — news reports, government pronouncements, blockbuster films, prestige television, bestselling novels, video games, and popular music.

Multi-channel informational assaults, the ubiquity of these stories, present an opportunity to recognize the scope of the attack. One might assume that the more vectors a fear narrative occupies, the more credible it becomes (as a mind control attack). In practice, saturation itself indicates orchestration.

When every medium reinforces the same fear, the story functions as mind control. By going meta, AKA “chunking up,” we can see the repetitive patterns.

The sheer number of examples in “popular culture” makes one wonder if the term is just a euphemism for mind control. The saturation itself signals its function as a tool of psychological conditioning for over a century.

A Few Examples

Terrorism

Most people have heard the story of the glass store owner who hires kids to break windows to increase business. Terrorism is the same idea, only real people get killed. The metadata to look for in most terror attacks is what politicians and leaders are calling for right after the attack. The old saying is “Cui Bono,” who benefits?

After 9/11, it was the so-called “Patriot Act,” after school shootings, it’s gun control, or repealing the Second Amendment. The “evil doers” who commit these heinous crimes are often “lone nuts’ or linked to fringe groups that almost always have some bizarre connection to intelligence agencies like the CIA or law enforcement such as the FBI. They are also frequently tangentially involved with SSRIs and other suspicious psychological activities.

From the nineteenth century onward, terrorism has saturated popular culture. Dostoevsky’s Demons staged Russian nihilist conspiracies; Conrad’s The Secret Agent and Chesterton’s The Man Who Was Thursday dramatized anarchist plots; le Carré’s The Little Drummer Girl extended the motif to Middle Eastern networks; Forsyth produced The Day of the Jackal, The Devil’s Alternative, The Afghan, or perhaps the best Rainbow Six where an Al Gore prototype tries to kill everyone in the world with a virus; Clancy embedded terrorism in The Sum of All Fears and Executive Orders; DeLillo added Mao II, Falling Man and White Noise where Ohio residents lived the plot of the movie they helped make. Every popular major author from the thriller tradition to high literary fiction deployed terrorism as a structural element.

In movies, The Battle of Algiers and Costa-Gavras’s Z introduced the public to state terrorism (Rialto Pictures?, Janus Films?), as did The Day of the Jackal (adapted from Forsyth), Black Sunday, and The Dogs of War, which continued the theme through the 1970s. By the 1980s and 1990s, terrorists had become the default antagonists of popular cinema: Die Hard, True Lies, Air Force One, and Patriot Games recycled the trope as a reliable box-office draw. The goal stacking of profit and mind control is great for both business and population management.

Spielberg’s Munich gave it historical gravitas, while United 93 and Zero Dark Thirty reenacted 9/11 myths and its aftermath as docudramas. Captain Phillips and Hotel Mumbai carried the terror frame into the 2010s. Crucially, satire and dystopia turned the label itself inside-out: Gilliam’s Brazil with Robert De Niro’s Harry Tuttle branded a terrorist for fixing heating ducts, the Wachowskis’ V for Vendetta elevating a masked insurgent, Morris’s Four Lions ridiculing jihadist incompetence, and Team America: World Police mocking both terrorists and their hunters.

Television injected fear of terrorism into serial dramas. Mission: Impossible in the 1960s featured weekly plots against saboteurs; anthology shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits reinforced paranoia; The X-Files seeded conspiratorial terror.

After 9/11, 24 made counter-terrorism the cliché of American drama, Homeland fused intelligence intrigue with jihadist plots, Britain’s Spooks (MI-5) and The State Within dramatized constant terror threats. At the same time, prestige miniseries such as The Looming Tower reinforced the propaganda narrative of the road to 9/11, and Bodyguard delivered suicide bombings and political assassinations in high-tension thriller form.

Comedy is another vector. Beyond Terry Gilliam’s Brazil’s bureaucratic satire, Morris’s Four Lions and Parker and Stone’s Team America rendered terrorism laughable, showing that the motif had become so ingrained that it could be inverted without explanation. Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove operated on the same logic of catastrophic terror as absurdist conditioning.

Sam Esmail shifts terrorism into the twenty-first-century landscape of cyberwarfare and psychological manipulation. In Mr. Robot (2015–2019), his anarchist hacker collective fsociety is treated by the state and media as a terrorist organization, dramatizing how cyber-resistance and terror discourse blur. The series repeatedly framed acts of digital sabotage, financial collapse, and mass panic as terrorism in the eyes of authorities, while positioning them as revolutionary action to the protagonists themselves. Esmail’s Homecoming (2018–2020) extended the motif: the “terrorist” threat justified the existence of a secret corporate-military program experimenting on veterans, showing how the specter of terror rationalizes covert psychological conditioning. With Esmail, terrorism mutates into something ambient and invisible — cyber intrusion, trauma experiments, surveillance panopticons — but the narrative function remains: terrorism as the frame that sustains paranoia, secrecy, and control.

Climate Fear



Narrative-driven reports, such as The Club of Rome’s "Limits to Growth" and IPCC assessments, project environmental collapse and demand global management.

Politician, climate activist, and Apple Board of Directors member Al Gore teamed up with Quentin Tarantino collaborator Laurence Bender to produce the Academy Award-winning fear-porn film An Inconvenient Truth. Among Gore’s claims were those that courts and scientists later identified as misleading or exaggerated. He pointed to the shrinking ice caps on Mount Kilimanjaro as evidence of global warming. However, glaciologists attribute the retreat largely to sublimation, reduced snowfall, and local factors rather than warming alone. He suggested that melting of Greenland or West Antarctica could raise sea levels by as much as seven meters soon, when in fact such a rise would take millennia. The film implied that residents of low-lying Pacific atolls had already been forced to evacuate because of rising seas, yet no such evacuations had occurred.

Gore also warned that global warming might shut down the Gulf Stream, but climate scientists consider a complete shutdown extremely unlikely, with only a slowdown plausible. He presented long-term graphs of carbon dioxide and temperature, which showed an “exact fit,” when the data reveal correlation but not the precise causal link implied.

Lake Chad’s dramatic shrinkage was portrayed as climate-driven, although overgrazing, irrigation, and natural variability are stronger contributing factors. He highlighted a study about drowned polar bears, implying climate change forced them to swim farther for ice, but the study described four drownings from a storm without direct attribution to warming.

The film successfully drew attention to the imaginary dangers of climate change, that’s the metadata, its raison d'être, its telos, why it was made. The facts are secondary to the narrative. We need to start by asking why it is so important for this false narrative to be sold to the public.

Climategate revealed manipulations that discredited the scientific pretext, yet the fear persisted across news, film, and education. State of Fear by Michael Crichton (who also wrote Jurassic Park and Andromedia Strain) challenged the Climate Change narrative, showing how climate alarmism operates as a political weapon, which possibly set him up for the third leading indicator of EpiWar™️ below.

How many people check their weather apps on their smartphones every day? Just to be misled or disappointed by the so-called forecasts? Is the modeling actually that bad, or are there other explanations for regularly distributing erroneous weather forecasts? Is the data being manipulated? Did Steve Martin make a movie about it?

Steve Martin predicting the weather in LA Story

Climate fear in popular culture did not arrive fully formed but shifted through successive phases, each with its own books, films, and media campaigns. The first wave in the mid-twentieth century was global cooling. During the 1960s and 1970s, magazine covers from Time and Newsweek warned of a coming ice age, and novels like Ballard’s The Drought and films such as Quintet (1979) portrayed frozen futures. Documentaries such as Dimming the Sun and television specials dramatized fears that pollution and aerosols were dimming the sun, triggering a global collapse.

By the late 1980s and 1990s, the poles had flipped to a focus on global warming. Rising CO₂ levels became the dominant theme, with works like Robinson’s Forty Signs of Rain, Atwood’s Oryx and Crake, and Kim Stanley Robinson’s New York 2140 portraying inundated cities. Popular magazines that had once pushed ice-age scenarios now published fiery covers predicting scorched Earth. Hollywood joined in with Waterworld (1995), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), each rendering a warming-driven apocalypse as spectacle.

Alongside warming came the panic over the ozone hole in the late 1980s. This became a cultural fixation, generating children’s programming about skin cancer and UV danger, and even science-fiction tie-ins warning of atmospheric collapse. Captain Planet’s villains specialized in ozone depletion storylines, while mainstream news broadcast animations of the Antarctic ozone hole as a planetary threat. While the ozone panic faded after international treaties, its cultural mark lingered: humanity had “saved the planet” once, priming audiences to accept future eco-catastrophe campaigns.

By the 2000s, the terminology consolidated under the umbrella of climate change — an all-purpose phrase absorbing both heat and cold, storm and drought, flood and famine. Documentary media sealed this framing. Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth (2006) became the flagship, followed by An Inconvenient Sequel (2017), DiCaprio’s Before the Flood (2016), and HBO and Netflix eco-series. Television series like Extrapolations (2023) and Cameron’s Years of Living Dangerously (2014) dramatized near-future collapse.

South Park’s “ManBearPig”

These shifting phases — cooling, warming, ozone depletion, and climate change — are presented to the public through novels, films, TV shows, magazines, and documentaries, creating a cyclical cycle of eco-panic. Each phase saturates media at its moment, and then cedes to the next without diminishing the central theme: the planet is perpetually in crisis, and the audience is perpetually in need of guidance from experts, governments, or corporations.

Nuclear War Fear



Herman Kahn’s On Thermonuclear War institutionalized nuclear dread, while Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove mocked the logic of deterrence. Michael Palmer’s Hiroshima Revisited advanced the claim that the bombs dropped were not nuclear at all.

This raises a deeper question: why invest so much effort in promoting the nuclear annihilation narrative? The scope and intensity of the campaign suggest that the fear itself is the strategic objective.

Michael Palmer on Hiroshima Revisited

Dr. Strangelove Trailer

The Atomic Cafe Documentary (1982)

Disease Fear

Disease has haunted popular culture for more than a century. H. G. Wells anchored the theme in The War of the Worlds (1898), where humanity defeats the Martians not by force of arms but because the invaders succumb to Earth’s microbes. Edgar Allan Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death (1842) already gave plague an allegorical stage, while Mary Shelley’s The Last Man (1826) imagined the collapse of civilization through global pestilence. These early works embedded contagion as a recurring narrative engine, long before microbiology explained it.

Twentieth-century fiction expanded the apocalyptic register. Richard Matheson’s I Am Legend (1954) tied vampirism to pandemic plague, adapted across decades as The Last Man on Earth (1964), The Omega Man (1971), and I Am Legend (2007). Michael Crichton’s The Andromeda Strain (1969) introduced the extraterrestrial virus and the laboratory accident, dramatized on screen in 1971 and 2008. Stephen King’s The Stand (1978) set the archetype of weaponized super-flu, later adapted twice for television. Books like Laurie Garrett’s nonfiction (The Coming Plague, 1994) made plandemics everyday suspense, collapsing the border between entertainment and policy.

Hollywood rehearsed contagion panic repeatedly. Panic in the Streets (1950) depicted plague-hunters in New Orleans; The Cassandra Crossing (1976) staged infection aboard a train (where everyone not killed by disease is killed by the US military); Wolfgang Petersen’s Outbreak (1995) transmuted Ebola into a blockbuster disaster. Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later (2002) turned the virus into rage zombies. Marc Forster’s World War Z (2013) made pandemic war global. Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion (2011) provided the most clinical rehearsal, mapping quarantine, masks, vaccine development, and “misinformation” campaigns — an exact pre-script for Covid-19.

Television serialized the dread. Survivors (BBC, 1975; remake 2008) depicted Britain after plague. The X-Files repeatedly tied viral outbreaks to secret programs. The Walking Dead (2010–22) stretched pandemic-zombie collapse into a decade-long epic. Helix (2014) dramatized Arctic lab leaks. The Hot Zone (2019) revisited Ebola as a docudrama.

The episode Plague, in the series Deadzone (written by prolific mind control author Stephen King), is so on the nose for Covid-19 hysteria, I would love to ask the show’s writer, Jill E. Blotevogel, where she got the libretto.

Video games created immersive contagion mythology. Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise (1996 onward) entrenched the corporate lab-leak as an archetype. Valve’s Half-Life (1998) centered on a catastrophic laboratory accident. The Last of Us (2013, HBO 2023) translated fungal infection into human extinction. Plague Inc. (2012) allowed players to weaponize disease for global collapse.

Comics and anime reinforced the cycle. Japanese creators responded directly to Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and later nuclear fears through pandemic allegories: Akira (1982–1990) fused biohorror with mutation. Western comics like Marvel’s X-Men arcs used viruses as plot devices (the Legacy Virus in the 1990s), embedding contagion into superhero mythologies.

Documentary and nonfiction amplified anticipation. Preston’s The Hot Zone (1994), Laurie Garrett’s The Coming Plague, and constant specials on “the next pandemic” blurred the line between science and narrative. Public health drills and school lessons rehearsed quarantine and masks just as “Duck and Cover” had rehearsed nuclear annihilation.

Satire confirmed the saturation. Shaun of the Dead (2004) and Zombieland (2009) played with infection for comedy; South Park mocked swine flu hysteria; yet the tropes of masks, panic, and collapse remained.

Extraterrestrial Threats

A partial list includes The lineage begins in the nineteenth century with Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth and The Mysterious Island, Samuel Butler’s Erewhon, and H. G. Wells’s series of alien encounters in The War of the Worlds, and The First Men in the Moon. Even C.S. Lewis wrote a space trilogy. Edgar Rice Burroughs then extended these themes in two prolific cycles: the Martian Barsoom novels beginning with A Princess of Mars and the subterranean Pellucidar series beginning with At the Earth’s Core.

The pulp and Golden Age writers broadened the field. Robert A. Heinlein produced a long list of alien and planetary works: The Puppet Masters with parasitic invaders, Stranger in a Strange Land with Martian upbringing, Red Planet, Podkayne of Mars, Have Space Suit—Will Travel, and Tunnel in the Sky, each weaving contact or survival with alien life. Isaac Asimov contributed The Gods Themselves and extraterrestrial speculation across his short fiction. Pedophile Arthur C. Clarke gave the Overlords of Childhood’s End, the monoliths of 2001: A Space Odyssey and its sequels, and the alien megastructure of Rendezvous with Rama.

Ray Bradbury shaped the American myth of Mars in The Martian Chronicles, a mosaic of stories depicting native Martians and Earth colonists in tragic collision. His short story “Dark They Were, and Golden-Eyed” dramatized human transformation into Martians, while “The Fire Balloons” portrayed missionary priests meeting alien spheres. Bradbury’s contribution makes him one of the indispensable names in extraterrestrial literature.

Kurt Vonnegut, writing in a satirical key, inserted alien life into works such as The Sirens of Titan, with its Tralfamadorians and the cosmic absurdity of human history, and Slaughterhouse-Five, where the protagonist, Billy Pilgrim, becomes “unstuck in time” under alien observation. These works used extraterrestrials as tools for irony, fatalism, and critique of war.

Other New Wave voices continued the expansion. Philip K. Dick stoked the fear of alternate lifeforms in The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch, Clans of the Alphane Moon, and stories like The Father-Thing, extending it to man-made replicants in Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (released theatrically as Bladerunner), and an invasive alien intelligence in VALIS. Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Left Hand of Darkness and The Dispossessed developed alien societies as anthropological case studies. Stanisław Lem offered incomprehensible intelligences in Solaris, Fiasco, and His Master’s Voice. Frank Herbert’s Dune series, Destination: Void, and The Jesus Incident pushed alien/artificial frontiers.

On screen, extraterrestrials took over American film in the 1950s, beginning with The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Man from Planet X, Invaders from Mars, Forbidden Planet, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Thing from Another World, and It Came from Outer Space. Later decades gave the sprawling mythologies of Star Wars, the horror of Alien and its sequels, the mystery of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the pathos of E.T., the paranoia of John Carpenter’s The Thing, and the spectacle of Independence Day. Subterranean stories ran in parallel through The Mole People, Verne adaptations, and The Descent.

Television proliferated alien encounters through Star Trek in its many series, Doctor Who, The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, Lost in Space, Battlestar Galactica, Babylon 5, Stargate SG-1, Farscape, Falling Skies, The Expanse, and The X-Files. Yet comedy also embraced the alien in My Favorite Martian (1963–66), where Ray Walston’s genial Uncle Martin brought extraterrestrial life into the American sitcom. Later series such as Mork & Mindy, ALF, and Third Rock from the Sun carried this lighter tradition. Radio paralleled the themes in Orson Welles’s legendary 1938 War of the Worlds broadcast, Lux Theatre’s The Day the Earth Stood Still, and Douglas Adams’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.



The movie Galaxy Quest takes aliens, epistemological warfare, and Masonic “Truth or Consequences” in-your-face this-is-what-we-are-doing methodology and inverts it. Instead of “we are making up aliens as fiction,” the libretto of the film is “aliens think TV shows about humans in space are real.” The results are hilarious, but again, what is the meta-messaging going on here?

Transhumanism

Transhumanism is presented as a promise of transcendence through technology, yet it conceals a program of control. Popular culture primes audiences to accept the merging of human and machine as both inevitable and desirable. Films, television, and literature repeat motifs of enhanced intelligence, immortality, and engineered evolution. These narratives rarely ask who directs the process or to what end. Works such as The Matrix, Ghost in the Shell, Black Mirror, and Ex Machina present visions of a digitized humanity, where consciousness is uploaded, cloned, or bound to networks. Seductive images of superhuman capability mask the underlying dependence on hidden operators. Framed as progress, transhumanism serves as a canard. It projects a Gnostic fantasy that humans, as they are, are not good enough. The power structure reinforces this mindset by dangling a new version of humanity in a utopian future, training adherents to reject their own being in favor of engineered improvement.

AI Fear

Artificial intelligence fear functions in a parallel fashion. Cinema and literature frame AI as either destroyer, overlord, or lover, each reducing humanity to a foil for technological dominance. Films such as The Terminator, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Her condition audiences to fear collapse or enslavement if regulation or submission is not accepted.

Tech leaders in Silicon Valley reinforce these stories with public visions of AI as co-pilot of human life, presenting a future where thought and decision-making are no longer sovereign. AI fear is also a canard, projecting the same Gnostic fantasy of inadequacy—that human beings are insufficient without augmentation or control. This frame benefits the power structure, which gains compliance by holding out the promise of a safer or smarter future under machine guidance.

The concept of the digital twin extends this illusion. Neal Stephenson’s Fall and Amazon Prime’s Upload popularize the idea that a human mind can be replicated in cyberspace, as if uploading pseudo-consciousness preserves the soul. This narrative invites adherents to view the body as disposable, training them to accept self-inflicted euthanasia under the guise of transcendence. The digital twin is designed to convince populations that abandoning their mortal frame is an act of progress when it is a suicidal submission to control.

The measure in this circumstance is the ubiquity of fear; how many resources, over what time period, has the promotion of fear been sustained? How many vectors, or channels, are repeating the same tropes: movies, news, popular fiction, websites, social media, memes, etc?

The Third Leading Indicator of Epistemological Warfare

The explanation of the death of a lightning-rod persona, its truthfulness, and causes depend on how convenient the death is perceived to be.

If it is convenient to the ruling oligarch cryptocracy for a person to appear to be dead, that will happen.

If it is a requirement that the person actually die, the circumstances may be engineered through parallel construction to make it appear that the person died of alternate causes.

Additionally, faked and failed attempts — such as staged assassinations — can be engineered to shape public opinion and redirect suspicion.

Examples

The Fourth Leading Indicator of Epistemological Warfare

The Library of Alexandria is an ongoing fire.

If there is one thing I have learned in my effort to understand how reality is reframed, it is that through the dissemination of bullshit and the destruction of accurate, truthful accounts of history, humanity is cowed and herded like cattle.

The list of thoughtful renderings of the past that have been dropped down Orwell’s memory hole is vast, but to mention a few of the names… Carroll Quigley, Antony Sutton, Guido Preparata, James MacGregor, John O’Dowd, Gerry Docherty, Ioan Ratiu, Richard Grove, James Corbett, Jay Dyer, Patrick Wood, Anton Chaitkin, Webster Tarpley, Eustace Mullins, Edwin Black, F. William Engdahl, Christopher Simpson, L. Fletcher Prouty, Douglas Reed, David Talbot, E. Michael Jones, David Irving, Rose Martin, Joan Mellon, Ellen Brown, Mathew Crawford, Courtenay Turner, Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung, Paul Cudenec, Richard Poe, and hundreds of others…

These books are out there, many of them out of print, and none of them are “New York Times Bestsellers,” that is the tell. My catalog includes links to every possible source for these titles, so if they are out of print, there is probably still a way for you to read them… at least for now.

Anyway, a New York Times Bestseller usually means bullshit that you should assume is propaganda the Power Elite wants you to consume without thinking.

Many of the listed authors were celebrated until they crossed the invisible line of power and dared to reveal things that power did not want revealed.

I’ve spent the past five years building a catalog of these books. It's not complete by any means; the website still needs some work, but it's a good resource for anyone willing to read to learn about the actual forces that humanity has been subjected to. Things You Were Never Taught in School. If you don’t want to read, I’ve arranged for AI robots to explain things to you on SoundCloud.

Recap & Final Thoughts

Leading Indicators of EpiWar™️

Public Narratives are Amplified by How Well they Serve Power, Not Truth The more media attention and production value a fear-based story has, the more likely it is to be false. The explanation of the death of a lightning-rod persona, its truthfulness, and causes depend on how convenient the death is perceived to be. The Library of Alexandria is an ongoing fire.

On the Term Conspiracy Theorist

The words “conspiracy theorist” have been officially weaponized since 1963 to shut down people and the ideas that ask questions like the ones I’ve illustrated in this post.

I don’t claim these leading indicators are comprehensive, but they establish a framework for questioning the structures of narrative control.

By applying logos (λόγος) as reasoned verbal inquiry and discernment (κρίσις), guided by love, in the direction of truth, we cultivate critical awareness. This awareness enables us to rise above the surface of “news” and examine how stories are constructed, repeated, and reinforced.

To think critically requires a movement to the meta-level, where we observe how narratives frame our perception of reality. By practicing this discipline, we reclaim sovereignty over our own minds and resist the machinery of epistemological warfare.