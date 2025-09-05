I Pledge Allegiance to the British East India Company, and all its Successors, Agents, and Assigns.

The thirteen red and white stripes that dominate both the flag of the British East India Company and the flag of the United States of America have generally been explained as representations of administrative units: thirteen “factories” in the case of the Company, and thirteen colonies in the case of the United States.

The Flag of the British East India Company

This bureaucratic reading has the hermeneutic neatness of a textbook answer, but it fails to account for the deeper symbolic logic that red and white alternating bands might carry in esoteric traditions. For example, if someone used a Freemasonic framework, they might infer that the stripes represent a sequence of blood sacrifices and purifications in a hierarchy of initiation rites.

The “Continental Grand Union Flag,” de facto flag of the United States, 1775-1777

Because the number is odd, the sequence halts on a red band — sacrifice without its balancing purification — indicating that the cycle is not yet complete, and that further bloodletting is required before the next stage of purity can be reached.

Boston Tea Party, where Freemason “Patriots” flew the “Grand Union Flag” while dumping tea in Boston Harbor. This is the same flag flown by George Washington during the first three years of the “Revolutionary” War.

The East India Company flag first appeared in the seventeenth century as a red-and-white striped field with the Union Jack in the canton. Surviving maritime charts and paintings show the number of stripes varying between nine and thirteen, with thirteen becoming common by the eighteenth century.

Historians have long speculated that these stripes represented the Company’s thirteen principal factories in India and Southeast Asia. Yet no charter, dispatch, or directive from the East India Company has ever linked the stripes to factories. The connection appears only in later vexillological literature. The absence of contemporary documentation makes this explanation look more like a post hoc construction than a historical fact.

The East India Flag, pre-union with Scotland, with thirteen stripes and the St. George cross of England in the canton (upper corner). Wikimedia .

When read esoterically, however, the alternating bands carry a long-established symbolic meaning. In alchemical texts, red represents blood, fire, and sacrifice; white represents purity, spirit, and illumination. The alternation of these colors creates a ladder of successive trials, in which each stage requires sacrifice followed by purification.

North Carolina $7½ bill issued at Halifax on April 2, 1776, featuring the Continental Union Flag fully hoisted. Wikimedia .

Freemasonic and initiatory traditions describe precisely this rhythm. Albert Pike, in his Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, insists that “step by step men must advance toward Perfection; and each Masonic Degree is meant to be one of those steps.” Each stage, he explains, is a passage through darkness and trial toward light. The flag, as a striped field, encodes this process in visual form.

The Continental Ship Alfred by W. Nowland Van Powell, depicting Continental Navy Lieutenant John Paul Jones first hoisting the flag at Philadelphia on December 3, 1775, Wikimedia

Is there an implied question within the number thirteen? Six red-white pairs represent six complete degrees of sacrifice and purification, but the thirteenth band leaves the initiate hanging in sacrifice without a matching purification. In esoteric systems, the half-step or threshold state is often viewed as liminal.

Elizabeth I granted the East India Company a monopoly charter in 1600, which secured her revenues from customs duties and gifts while extending English influence abroad. The Company, in turn, gained exclusive trading rights and the protection of the Crown, creating a mutually reinforcing partnership of profit and power.

The Pythagoreans recognized the semitone as the remainder that prevented the musical scale from closing perfectly. Kabbalistic thought locates Da’at, the “knowledge” that bridges higher and lower sefirot, in precisely this half-space. Alchemists spoke of transitional colorations as incomplete stages, thresholds to transformation.

During the George Floyd riots in 2020, Albert Pike’s statue in Washington, D.C., was vandalized. He was the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Supreme Council, Scottish Rite Freemasons. Pike is buried at the 33º Masonic Temple, also located in Washington. The National Park Service has announced plans to restore and reinstall the monument.

In Freemasonic ritual, the initiate remains in darkness “between degrees” until admitted into the light of the next. The odd number of stripes thus represents an unfinished passage, a perpetual state of sacrifice awaiting its balancing purification.

Is Victoria’s “Secret” that the East India Company no longer served the Crown — it was absorbed, and later, the United States? After the rebellion of 1857, Victoria assumed sovereignty over India, dissolved the Company’s rule, and crowned herself Empress, turning its private empire into her imperial dominion.

If this thesis is correct, the historical significance is alarmingly deep. The East India Company’s history was written in blood: the Bengal famine of 1770, which claimed millions of lives under the Company’s watch; the violent suppression of uprisings in India; and the opium wars waged in China for the sake of trade monopolies. The United States, assuming the striped motif in its own flag, has pursued a similar course: revolution, civil war, and expansion by conquest across the continent and abroad. Both banners proclaimed unity and sovereignty, but their striped fields, if read esoterically, also declared that the sacrificial cycle was not yet complete — that more blood would be required before the next stage of “purity” could be achieved.

The House of the Temple of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry is located at 1733 16th Street, NW, in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., where Albert Pike is buried.

Wikipedia: The flag of the East India Company is considered to have inspired the 1775 Continental Union Flag, the first flag of the United States, as the two flags were of the same design. This connection is attributed to numerous sources. Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania once gave a speech endorsing the adoption of the Company's flag [British East India Company] by the United States as their national flag. He said to George Washington of Virginia, "While the field of your flag must be new in the details of its design, it need not be entirely new in its elements. There is already in use a flag, I refer to the flag of the East India Company." This was a way of symbolising American loyalty to the Crown as well as the United States' aspirations, like those of the East India Company, to be self-governing. Some colonists also felt that the Company could be a powerful ally in the American War of Independence, as they shared similar aims and grievances against Crown tax policies. Colonists therefore flew the Company's flag, to endorse the Company.

Does the incomplete cycle, or the number thirteen, relate to later national symbols? The American Great Seal, adopted in 1782, also features thirteen stars, arrows, leaves, and steps on the pyramid (on the reverse side) — again symbolizing the nation in a cycle of unfinished business?

If the system is in its thirteenth stripe, does that suggest that this current degree has yet to be completed? Does the red band at the end announce that sacrifice continues to exact its price for progression? And if a “final” level of purity exists in national life, must it always remain deferred, suspended just one more bloodletting away?

The “Great Seal” of the United States of America. The shield inverts the stripe order, with white starting and ending.

What if what has often been described as a simple symbol of factories or colonies actually reveals a hidden semiotic message? The East India Company and the United States both used the thirteen alternating red and white stripes for vague reasons, but does its deeper structure convey a symbolic sequence of trial, sacrifice, and purification? By ending on an incomplete degree, does the flag announce that the cycle is ongoing? Is it a banner that demands blood? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

13 Levels on the Pyramid on the Reverse side of the Great Seal

