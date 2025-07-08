Wrestling Over Reality

Thank you , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Do You Know the Difference between Liberty and Freedom?
Do you know the difference between Liberty and Freedom? Most people, even prominent leaders, don't. In this video, we break down what Liberty truly means — freedom within limits — and how understanding this distinction is crucial to preserving American society. We explore how
My crew, Culture-Jamming Shepard Fairey.
The Star Within the Circle
Some of history’s greatest crimes remain shrouded in mystery, their true perpetrators never facing justice. Two of the most glaring examples—the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — reveal a consistent pattern: whenever th…
Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.
The Power Structure of the World
“Monopolists lie to protect themselves. They know that bragging about their great monopoly invites being audited, scrutinized, and attacked. Since they very much want their monopoly profits to continue unmolested, they tend to do whatever they can to conceal their monopoly—usually by exaggerating the power of their (nonexistent) competition”. ~ Peter Th…
Share this post