Ordo Ab Chao

Peter Duke discusses his SubStack Post
The Duke Report's avatar
The Duke Report
Jul 01, 2025
7
5
Transcript

Thank you

Vee
,
Ann J. Gavin
,
Bernhard Erne
,
Rose Bellitzia
,
Ben
for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Ordo ab Chao Hiding in Plain Site

The Duke Report
·
Jul 1
Ordo ab Chao Hiding in Plain Site

Read full story

Karl Marx: British Empire Asset

The Duke Report
·
Jun 18
Karl Marx: British Empire Asset

Following up on How Britain Shaped the Father of Communism, using NotebookLM to create this “deep dive.” Marxism is, in and of itself, epistemological warfare, and among the top executions of bafflegab.

Read full story

Rituals in Plain Sight

The Duke Report
·
Jun 1
Rituals in Plain Sight

Michael Hoffman is a national treasure who has taught me a great deal. That said, since I love learning new words, his writing style might be too challenging for all but the most dedicated readers. Without the ability to quickly look up words and terms of art, his writing can be quite difficult for many readers.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
