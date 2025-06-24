Thank you , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.
Rome’s Epistemological Warfare Against the Greeks
In The Greek Slogan of Freedom and Early Roman Politics in Greece, Sviatoslav Dmitriev explores Rome's manipulation of Greek ideals using epistemological warfare during its expansion into the Mediterranean.
How Lictor "Justice" bounds the limits of "Liberty"
In The Fasces: A History of Ancient Rome’s Most Dangerous Political Symbol, Dr. Terry Corey Brennan examines the fasces as a symbol of authority and its profound implications throughout history. Dr. Brennan served as the Andrew W. Mellon Professor at the American Academy in R…
CENTCOM and the Doctrine of Engineered Turbulence
CENTCOM’s area of responsibility overlays both the Pivot Area, defined in Halford Mackinder’s Heartland Theory, and the historically strategic zone known as the Land of the Five Seas. This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts, support my work, and leave comments, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Share this post