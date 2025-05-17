Updated: Wall Street Bankers Financed Hitler & The Soviet Union

One of the many advantages of SubStack, over other platforms, is the ability to update an article and video. I found this longish clip of an interview with Professor Antony C. Sutton several years ago and thought it was quite insightful for people who had not read his books. Once I posted the clip, my very knowledgeable audience quickly pointed out that the original interview was by a radio talk-show host named Dr. Stan Monteith, and the clip was truncated. I didn’t know this, when I posted it. So I have updated the interview in its entirety, including all comments from the from Monteith.

Introduction

The video provides a detailed exposition by Dr. Antony Sutton on the factual historical record of American financial and industrial collaboration with two of the 20th century's most powerful and oppressive regimes: Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. According to Sutton, Wall Street bankers and U.S. corporations played a crucial role in financing and equipping both regimes with the tools required to sustain authoritarian power, wage global war, and develop military technologies. 00:00:39

Summary

🛠️ Ford, General Electric, and Industrial Aid to the USSR

From 1923 to 1933, American industry was central to the Soviet Union’s transformation into a formidable industrial and military power. Ford Motor Company was contracted to build the Gorky Plant, which manufactured GAZ trucks. These trucks later appeared on the Ho Chi Minh trail, transporting arms and personnel during the Vietnam War, directly leading to American casualties. 00:02:24

Albert Kahn, the most prominent industrial architect of the time, designed the entire First Five-Year Plan for the Soviets. His firm rebuilt every major Soviet industry, including heavy manufacturing and energy, using American engineering blueprints and logistical systems. General Electric and DuPont were also key players in delivering technical assistance and equipment. 00:21:02

🧨 U.S. Financial Support for the Bolsheviks

Colonel William Boyce Thompson, a leading figure at Chase Bank, used $1 million of his personal funds in 1917 to support the Bolshevik revolution in Petrograd. This transfer occurred while Lenin controlled only Moscow and Petrograd, ensuring the revolution's survival. 00:17:22

Sutton asserts that this funding was not motivated by ideology but by strategic calculations. Wall Street sought to establish regimes dependent on Western technology and capital. A socialist economy, being centrally planned, lacked internal innovation and was forced to continuously rely on Western supply chains—making it a "captive market." 00:18:55

🪖 The Corporate Empowerment of Nazi Germany

American corporate ties with Nazi Germany preceded and continued through World War II. Henry Ford was an early financial backer of Adolf Hitler. Ford received a medal from the Nazi regime in 1938. His company also built a major plant in Cologne, Germany, that produced military trucks. This plant was notably spared from Allied bombing, unlike German-owned Siemens. 00:11:00

Standard Oil, ITT, and General Electric were deeply embedded in the Nazi war machine. Standard Oil transferred critical technology including the hydrogenation process and tetraethyl, a fuel additive essential for the Luftwaffe. ITT ran the Focke-Wulf aircraft factory, which continued operations through the war. GE, through its German affiliate AEG, moved funds to the Nazis even during active conflict. 00:06:21

🧾 The Kepler Fund and Nazi Slush Accounts

Heinrich Himmler controlled the Kepler Fund, also known as Konto S. This fund was a Nazi slush account sustained by contributions from American corporations, including ITT, Standard Oil, and General Electric. Payments continued into 1943–1944, at the height of WWII. These financial ties were documented but never pursued in the Nuremberg trials, as no American financier was indicted or brought to justice. 00:12:20

💣 Selective Bombing and Corporate Protection

While cities like Cologne were decimated by Allied bombers, factories with ties to American interests — such as Ford and GE facilities — were left intact. In contrast, German firms like Siemens were targeted and destroyed. The deliberate sparing of American-linked assets during bombing campaigns reveals preferential treatment based on corporate affiliations. 00:10:05

🧪 Lend-Lease and Nuclear Technology Transfer

The Lend-Lease program, designed to aid allies during WWII, was used to transfer strategic materials to the Soviet Union, including those needed for nuclear weapons development. Verified records show that heavy water, aluminum tubes, and graphite were shipped. Major Jordan, a U.S. officer, documented these transfers and was later confirmed by official shipping logs. 00:26:27

🚀 Precision Machinery for Soviet MIRVs

The Soviet Union's acquisition of MIRV technology — allowing nuclear missiles to carry multiple warheads to separate targets — was facilitated by machinery produced by Bryant Chuck and Grinder. These machines were the only ones capable of achieving the precision required for MIRV deployment and were exported to the USSR over government objections. 00:28:03

🛻 Kama River Plant and Soviet-Afghan War

The Kama River Plant, spanning 36 square miles, was constructed using American and Italian equipment under a Fiat cover. It produced military-grade trucks that were later identified in Soviet operations in Afghanistan during the 1980s. U.S. intelligence documented the plant’s capacity for military vehicle production, yet construction was not halted. 00:33:08

🕴️ The Trilateral Commission and Elite Governance

Founded by David Rockefeller in 1973, the Trilateral Commission was funded by the Ford Foundation, Kettering Foundation, and Danforth Foundation. It rapidly penetrated U.S. governance. By the Carter administration, 18 out of 77 U.S. members held Cabinet and top agency positions including State, Treasury, Defense, and National Security. 00:37:43

Media outlets including Time, CBS, and the Chicago Sun-Times were directed by commission members, ensuring control over public discourse. Over 50% of U.S. Trilateral members were also members of the Council on Foreign Relations, further consolidating elite influence. 00:39:47

🧮 Conclusion: Strategic Corporate Socialism

The video presents an unambiguous record of corporate socialism—where economic elites strategically aid authoritarian regimes to ensure long-term dependence on Western capital, technology, and influence. Both Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia were enabled through deliberate, documented financial and industrial collaboration from Wall Street.

The purpose, as concluded by Dr. Sutton, was to maintain dominance over industrial development by turning ideological adversaries into controlled clients of American capital. Technological control superseded political allegiance. The ultimate outcome was a world shaped by unelected corporate and financial networks exercising unchecked power over state apparatuses and warfare outcomes.

FAQ

Q: What type of socialism did Wall Street finance?

Wall Street financed three forms of socialism: Bolshevik socialism in Russia, welfare socialism in the United States, and national socialism in Germany, with each effort supported through direct contributions and financing from international bankers. 00:00:39

Q: What was the nature of censorship Dr. Sutton experienced at the Hoover Institution?

Dr. Sutton was ordered not to disclose information about the U.S. providing technology to the Soviet Union. After presenting evidence at the Republican National Committee in 1972, he was reprimanded by the Hoover Institution's director and told that such revelations should not be made public. 00:01:05

Q: What role did Ford Motor Company play in aiding the Soviet Union?

Ford built the Gorky plant in the Soviet Union, which produced gas-series vehicles later used by North Vietnamese forces on the Ho Chi Minh trail during the Vietnam War, contributing to American casualties. 00:02:21

Q: How did American corporations support Hitler's rise to power?

Henry Ford provided early financial support to Hitler and received a medal in 1938. General Electric, Standard Oil, and ITT transferred funds and military-critical technologies like tetraethyl and hydrogenation techniques essential for Germany’s war effort. 00:04:01

Q: Which American corporations were directly linked to financing Nazi Germany?

Ford, General Electric, Standard Oil, and ITT financed Nazi Germany through direct transfers, technological collaboration, and manufacturing support, including facilities like the Focke-Wulf aircraft plant. 00:05:29

Q: Were American factories in Nazi Germany targeted during World War II?

Factories with American corporate ties, such as the Ford plant in Cologne and German General Electric facilities, were not bombed. In contrast, other German-owned factories like Siemens were heavily targeted. 00:10:05

Q: What was the Kepler Fund, and who financed it?

The Kepler Fund, also known as Konto S, served as Heinrich Himmler’s slush fund and was financed in part by ITT, Standard Oil, and General Electric. These companies contributed to the fund even during 1943–1944, in the middle of World War II. 00:12:20

Q: Were these American links to Hitler’s regime ever disclosed during the Nuremberg trials?

No American financiers were indicted or tried despite meeting the criteria for war crimes. Relevant documents existed but were not published or presented at the trials. 00:14:01

Q: How did Wall Street contribute to Hitler’s rise after 1933?

Standard Oil and other entities provided loans and technical assistance critical to the development of aviation fuel and military industry. Owen Young of General Electric structured loans that precipitated Germany’s economic collapse, paving the way for Hitler’s takeover. 00:16:11

Q: How was Bolshevism in Russia financially supported from the United States?

In 1917, Colonel William Boyce Thompson, a major shareholder in Chase Bank, transferred $1 million to the Bolsheviks to aid their consolidation of power. 00:17:22

Q: What was the motive for American financiers aiding both Nazis and Bolsheviks?

Wall Street aimed to prevent the emergence of another industrial competitor like the United States. A socialist system was viewed as a captive market unable to innovate independently and thus dependent on Western technology. 00:18:55

Q: What role did American corporations play in Soviet industrialization?

From 1923 to 1933, American firms rebuilt Soviet industries. Albert Kahn designed the first Five-Year Plan. Companies such as Ford, General Electric, DuPont, and others provided the foundation for Soviet industrial expansion. 00:21:02

Q: How did the Soviet Union obtain the capacity for nuclear weapons?

Through Lend-Lease shipments during WWII, the U.S. provided materials such as heavy water, aluminum tubes, and graphite, all crucial for atomic weapons development. These shipments were verified through government shipping records. 00:26:27

Q: How did the Soviet Union acquire MIRV missile capability?

The Soviet Union used machinery from Bryant Chuck and Grinder, the only company capable of producing precision equipment for MIRV control systems. These machines were shipped from the U.S. despite objections. 00:28:03

Q: How did American trade aid the Soviet side during the Vietnam War?

While the U.S. fought in Vietnam, American companies provided equipment to Soviet plants like Gorky, producing trucks used by the North Vietnamese. U.S. loans and material aid allowed the Soviet Union to supply war material against American forces. 00:30:27

Q: What proportion of Soviet merchant shipping relied on Western technology?

60% of Soviet merchant ships were built abroad and 80% used Western marine diesel engines or Western-designed Soviet versions. 00:31:20

Q: What was the origin and purpose of the Kama River plant?

Constructed with U.S. and Italian equipment under a Fiat cover contract, the Kama plant had military potential and produced vehicles used in warfare, including those found in Afghanistan. 00:33:08

Q: What is the Trilateral Commission and how does it relate to U.S. governance?

Founded by David Rockefeller in 1973 and funded by foundations like Ford and Kettering, the Trilateral Commission placed 18 of its 77 U.S. members in Carter’s administration, occupying all senior Cabinet and intelligence posts. 00:37:43

Q: Is there a media connection to the Trilateral Commission?

Members of the Trilateral Commission held key roles in media, including directors at Time Magazine, CBS, and the Chicago Sun-Times, shaping public perception and limiting critical coverage. 00:39:01

People

Dr. Antony Sutton – Dr. Sutton documented the transfer of Western technology to the Soviet Union and detailed the role of American corporations in financing Bolshevik and Nazi regimes. He was a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where he faced censorship for exposing U.S. technological aid to enemies during wartime. 00:00:01

Henry Ford – Henry Ford financed Hitler’s early political movement, received a medal from the Nazi regime in 1938, and built the Gorky plant in Russia, which produced vehicles used in the Vietnam War against American forces. 00:04:01

Rudolf Hess – Rudolf Hess controlled the Berlin bank account used to finance Hitler's rise to power in 1933, with documented transfers from major corporations. 00:04:39

Walter Teagle – Walter Teagle served on the boards of both Standard Oil and American IG Farben, connecting the two corporations and enabling technological transfers that supported Nazi Germany’s war industry. 00:08:47

Heinrich Himmler – Heinrich Himmler managed the Kepler Fund (Konto S), a slush fund supported by American corporations during World War II, which funded personal and Nazi Party projects. 00:12:20

Colonel William Boyce Thompson – Colonel Thompson, the largest shareholder in Chase Bank, sent $1 million to the Bolsheviks in 1917 to consolidate their power in Russia. 00:17:22

Owen Young – Owen Young, chairman of General Electric, structured the Young Plan loans to Germany that contributed to the nation’s collapse in 1933 and enabled Hitler’s rise. 00:16:11

Albert Kahn – Albert Kahn, a leading American industrial architect, designed the Soviet Union's First Five-Year Plan and laid the foundation for the USSR's industrial infrastructure. 00:21:02

Averell Harriman – Averell Harriman profited from Soviet industrial concessions, notably the Georgian Manganese project, and was fully compensated with a million-dollar surplus upon exit. 00:23:02

Armand Hammer – Armand Hammer, later chairman of Occidental Petroleum, received the first Soviet foreign concession in 1922 and conducted multiple enterprises on behalf of the regime. His father, Julius Hammer, was Secretary General of the Communist Party USA. 00:23:56

Major Racy Jordan – Major Jordan documented U.S. transfers of atomic material to the Soviets during WWII and was confirmed accurate by government shipment records. 00:25:00

Giovanni Agnelli – Giovanni Agnelli, chairman of Fiat and member of Chase Manhattan's advisory committee, oversaw the contract to build the Soviet Kama River truck plant, which had significant military implications. 00:32:23

David Rockefeller – David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission in 1973 and orchestrated the placement of its members into critical U.S. government positions during the Carter administration. 00:37:43

Jimmy Carter – Jimmy Carter, President of the United States, was a member of the Trilateral Commission and filled key government posts with fellow commission members. 00:37:43

Walter Mondale – Walter Mondale, Vice President under Carter, was a Trilateral Commission member and part of the administration’s central policy team. 00:37:45

Harold Brown – Harold Brown, Secretary of Defense in the Carter administration, was a Trilateral Commission member. 00:37:49

Cyrus Vance – Cyrus Vance, Secretary of State under Carter, was another Trilateral Commission member in a top executive position. 00:37:47

Michael Blumenthal – Michael Blumenthal, Secretary of the Treasury, was also part of the Trilateral Commission. 00:37:48

James Hoogie – James Hoogie, executive editor of the Chicago Sun-Times, held Trilateral Commission membership and managed key U.S. media narratives. 00:38:50

Sol Linowitz – Sol Linowitz served as a director at Time Magazine while also being affiliated with the Trilateral Commission. 00:39:01

Hedley Donovan – Hedley Donovan of CBS maintained both Trilateral Commission ties and significant influence in broadcast media. 00:39:07

Organizations

Hoover Institution – The Hoover Institution at Stanford University employed Dr. Antony Sutton as a research fellow during his investigations into Western technology transfers to the Soviet Union. The institution actively suppressed Sutton’s findings, instructed him to halt public speeches, and delayed publication of his work. 00:01:05

Ford Motor Company – Ford financed Hitler’s early Nazi Party activities, built the Gorky plant in the Soviet Union producing vehicles later used against U.S. troops in Vietnam, and operated a major plant in Cologne that was never bombed during WWII despite its military significance. 00:02:24

General Electric (GE) – General Electric supported Nazi Germany by transferring funds through its German subsidiary AEG and maintained control over Osram. It also contributed to Soviet industrial development and nuclear capability through technological support and Lend-Lease shipments. 00:05:01

Standard Oil – Standard Oil facilitated Nazi Germany’s war preparations through technology sharing and financial loans, transferred tetraethyl and hydrogenation processes to the Nazis, and funded Heinrich Himmler’s Kepler Fund. Its German subsidiary Depag continued payments during WWII. 00:06:02

International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) – ITT funded Nazi Germany via subsidiaries managed by Dr. Schroeder. It operated factories such as the Focke-Wulf aircraft plant and supported Himmler’s slush fund throughout WWII. 00:06:21

IG Farben – IG Farben provided the Nazis with 60% of their explosives and about half their aviation fuel. It was deeply interlocked with Standard Oil at both financial and technical levels and exchanged patents that enabled Nazi war operations. 00:08:01

American IG Farben – The U.S. branch of IG Farben shared board members with Standard Oil and facilitated critical wartime technologies and financial collaboration. 00:08:47

Chase Bank (later Chase Manhattan) – Chase Bank transferred $1 million in 1917 from Colonel William Boyce Thompson to support the Bolsheviks. The bank’s ties to early communist power consolidation were direct and monetary. 00:17:22

Albert Kahn Associates – Albert Kahn Associates designed the first Soviet Five-Year Plan, rebuilding every Soviet industry post-1917 with U.S. architectural and engineering plans. 00:21:02

Fiat – Fiat secured the Kama River truck plant contract and acted as a front for U.S. automotive equipment shipments to the USSR. The plant covered 36 square miles and had known military production capacity. 00:32:23

Chase Manhattan Bank – The successor to Chase Bank, Chase Manhattan maintained ties with Giovanni Agnelli of Fiat and supported U.S.-Soviet economic projects under the cover of private industrial contracts. 00:32:29

Trilateral Commission – Founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller, the Trilateral Commission placed a third of its American members into key positions in the Carter administration. Its funding came from the Ford Foundation, Kettering Foundation, and Danforth Foundation. 00:37:43

Ford Foundation – The Ford Foundation funded the Trilateral Commission and enabled the centralization of power in international banking and U.S. policy circles. 00:36:38

CBS, Time Magazine, Chicago Sun-Times – These major U.S. media outlets were controlled or influenced by Trilateral Commission members such as Hedley Donovan, Sol Linowitz, and James Hoogie, directly limiting public exposure of commission activities. 00:39:01

Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) – Over 50% of U.S. members of the Trilateral Commission also belonged to the Council on Foreign Relations, forming an overlapping network of influence over foreign and domestic policy. 00:39:47

Locations

Hoover Institution, Stanford University – The Hoover Institution served as the research base for Dr. Antony Sutton’s studies on technological transfers to the Soviet Union. It actively suppressed Sutton’s findings, warned him against public disclosure, and delayed the publication of his books. 00:01:05

Miami Beach, Florida – Miami Beach was the site where Dr. Sutton testified before the Republican National Committee in 1972. His warnings about U.S. technology aiding Soviet military potential during the Vietnam War led to direct institutional censorship. 00:01:30

Gorky Plant, Soviet Union – The Gorky Plant, constructed by Ford Motor Company, produced GAZ vehicles used by North Vietnamese forces. These vehicles appeared on the Ho Chi Minh trail during the Vietnam War, transporting supplies that resulted in American casualties. 00:02:24

Ho Chi Minh Trail, Vietnam – The Ho Chi Minh Trail was the route where Ford-built GAZ vehicles, manufactured in the Soviet Union, were used to supply North Vietnamese forces. These trucks played a direct role in combat operations against American troops. 00:02:29

Cologne, Germany – The Ford plant in Cologne, a key military production site during WWII, was spared from Allied bombing despite being a scheduled target, while the surrounding city of Cologne was completely devastated. 00:11:00

Berlin, Germany – Berlin hosted the Delbruck Schickler Bank, which received corporate transfers to finance Hitler’s political rise through Rudolf Hess’s account. 00:04:35

Petrograd, Russia – In December 1917, $1 million was transferred from New York to Petrograd by Colonel Thompson to fund the Bolsheviks’ consolidation of power after the revolution. 00:17:22

Moscow, Russia – Moscow, alongside Petrograd, was one of the only two cities under Bolshevik control when Wall Street funds were sent to aid Lenin’s regime in 1917. 00:17:47

East Germany – East Germany was stripped of V-2 rocket technology by Soviet forces after WWII. This technology formed the base for Soviet space and missile programs. 00:27:22

Peenemünde, Germany – Peenemünde housed advanced V-2 rocket research facilities that were appropriated by the Soviet Union to develop its missile capabilities. 00:27:33

Sperry Warehouse, Maryland – U.S. industrial equipment bound for the Soviet Union under post-war Lend-Lease was stored at Sperry warehouses, including tools used for military production despite Congressional restrictions. 00:25:25

Afghanistan – Vehicles from the Kama River plant, constructed with U.S. and Italian equipment, were used in the Soviet invasion and occupation of Afghanistan. 00:33:46

Kama River Plant, Soviet Union – The Kama plant, the largest industrial complex in the world at 36 square miles, was built using mostly American equipment under an Italian Fiat contract. It had known military potential and produced vehicles for warfare. 00:33:08

Poissy, France – The Ford plant in Poissy was bombed by the Royal Air Force during WWII, unlike the Ford plant in Cologne, Germany, which was left untouched despite its strategic importance. 00:11:05

Chase Manhattan Headquarters, New York – Chase Manhattan, the successor to Chase Bank, maintained links to Soviet-related projects, including through international advisors like Giovanni Agnelli. 00:32:29

Timeline

1917 – Colonel William Boyce Thompson, largest shareholder in Chase Bank, sent $1 million from New York to Petrograd to support the Bolsheviks. At the time, Lenin controlled only Petrograd and Moscow. 00:17:22

1922 – Armand Hammer received the first foreign concession in the Soviet Union and began multiple commercial operations on behalf of the regime. 00:23:56

1923–1933 – U.S. corporations including Ford, General Electric, and DuPont, along with architect Albert Kahn, designed and implemented the Soviet First Five-Year Plan and rebuilt the entire Soviet industrial infrastructure. 00:21:02

1933 – Rudolf Hess managed a Berlin bank account receiving corporate transfers that financed Hitler’s consolidation of power. Companies like Standard Oil, General Electric, and ITT were involved. 00:04:35

1938 – Henry Ford received a medal from the Nazi regime in recognition of his financial support and influence. 00:04:01

1939–1945 – During World War II, U.S.-linked factories in Nazi Germany such as Ford’s Cologne plant and German General Electric facilities were not bombed, while German-owned factories like Siemens were targeted. 00:10:05

1943–1944 – American companies including ITT, General Electric, and Standard Oil financed the Kepler Fund (Konto S), Heinrich Himmler’s slush fund, while World War II was ongoing. 00:12:20

1945–1946 – Soviet forces seized V-2 rocket technology from East Germany’s Peenemünde facility. This material served as the foundation for Soviet space and missile programs. 00:27:22

1946–1948 – The U.S. government supplied materials including heavy water, aluminum tubes, and graphite to the Soviet Union under Lend-Lease, supporting the development of nuclear weapons. 00:26:27

1948 – American equipment stored at the Sperry warehouse in Maryland was discovered to be part of Soviet-bound Lend-Lease shipments used for military production. 00:25:25

1972 – Dr. Antony Sutton testified before the Republican National Committee in Miami Beach, revealing that U.S. corporations were supplying the Soviet Union with technology that was aiding the North Vietnamese in killing American troops. 00:01:30

1973 – David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission, which was subsequently funded by the Ford Foundation, Kettering Foundation, and Danforth Foundation. 00:37:43

1976–1980 – Jimmy Carter, a Trilateral Commission member, was elected President of the United States and appointed 18 commission members to key posts including State, Treasury, Defense, and National Security Advisor. 00:37:43

1980s – Vehicles produced at the Kama River plant, built using American and Italian equipment, were deployed in the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. 00:33:46

Bibliography

National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union, Antony Sutton – This book provides documented evidence of how the United States delivered military and dual-use technology to the Soviet Union, enabling the enemy’s military capabilities during the Cold War. Dr. Sutton was censured by the Hoover Institution following its publication. 00:01:15

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, Antony Sutton – This volume demonstrates the financial connections between New York bankers and the Bolshevik regime in Russia. It documents how Chase Bank, through Colonel William Boyce Thompson, provided direct monetary support to Lenin in 1917. 00:17:22

Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Antony Sutton – This work outlines how major American corporations and financial institutions, including Ford, Standard Oil, and General Electric, supported Hitler’s rise to power. It exposes the use of bank accounts and technology transfers critical to Nazi Germany’s war machine. 00:04:01

Antony Sutton – These three volumes detail how Soviet economic and industrial systems were built using American designs, engineering, and equipment from 1917 through the Cold War. They serve as foundational documentation of U.S.-Soviet technological collaboration. 00:21:02

Glossary

Kepler Fund (Konto S) – A Nazi slush fund controlled by Heinrich Himmler and financed by corporations including Standard Oil, General Electric, and ITT. It operated during World War II and funded Nazi activities through corporate channels. 00:12:20

Lend-Lease – A U.S. wartime program that transferred strategic materials, including nuclear-related equipment, to the Soviet Union during and after World War II. Materials included heavy water, aluminum tubes, and graphite critical for nuclear weapon development. 00:26:27

Five-Year Plan – The Soviet Union’s economic development program from 1929 onward, designed and implemented with the help of American industrial architect Albert Kahn and supported by U.S. corporations including Ford, General Electric, and DuPont. 00:21:02

MIRV (Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicle) – A missile system capable of delivering multiple nuclear warheads to separate targets. The Soviet Union acquired this capability using U.S.-manufactured precision machines from Bryant Chuck and Grinder. 00:28:03

Gorky Plant – An industrial facility built by Ford in the Soviet Union that produced GAZ military trucks later used by North Vietnam on the Ho Chi Minh trail against American troops. 00:02:24

Kama River Plant – A massive Soviet truck manufacturing complex built with American and Italian equipment under a Fiat cover contract. It had 36 square miles of production space and was used to supply military vehicles for Soviet operations, including in Afghanistan. 00:33:08

Trilateral Commission – An elite policy-planning organization founded by David Rockefeller in 1973 and funded by major foundations. It placed 18 of its members into key positions in the Carter administration and held influence over media, finance, and foreign policy. 00:37:43

Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) – A major policy organization closely linked with the Trilateral Commission. Over half of the American Trilateral members held simultaneous membership in the CFR, consolidating policy control across international and domestic spheres. 00:39:47

IG Farben – A German chemical and industrial giant that supplied over half of Nazi Germany’s aviation fuel and 60% of its explosives. It operated in close coordination with Standard Oil through patent-sharing and board-level connections. 00:08:01

American IG Farben – The U.S. branch of IG Farben that shared directorships and facilitated transfers of military-use chemical and fuel technologies from the United States to Nazi Germany. 00:08:47