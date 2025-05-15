The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

Jean-Luc Brunel's 10,000 "Kids"

A recording from The Duke Report's live video
The Duke Report's avatar
The Duke Report
May 15, 2025
7
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Frank Miscione
,
Nathan Oshidari
,
SherS
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from The Duke Report in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts, support my work, and comment consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Peter Duke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture