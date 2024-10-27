The Venetian oligarchy, known for its clandestine control and mystic ideologies, infected England with a strain of imperial ambition, setting it on a path toward financial tyranny and societal decay. This transformation, which began in the courts of Henry VIII and deepened through economic manipulation, ultimately turned England from a hopeful nation in…
Share this post
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 04 - The Venetian Virus
thedukereport.substack.com
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 04 - The Venetian Virus
by H. Graham Lowry
Oct 27, 2024
∙ Paid
Palmerston's Zoo Podcast
Explore nine critical analyses of world history, covering British imperial influence, Zionism, psychoanalysis, the Young Turks, international terrorism, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, and the Frankfurt School. Authors reveal how ideological forces shaped global revolutions, U.S. slavery, cultural manipulation, and 20th-century identity politics.Explore nine critical analyses of world history, covering British imperial influence, Zionism, psychoanalysis, the Young Turks, international terrorism, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, and the Frankfurt School. Authors reveal how ideological forces shaped global revolutions, U.S. slavery, cultural manipulation, and 20th-century identity politics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes