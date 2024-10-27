Venice influenced England’s political evolution over two centuries, establishing its oligarchical systems within England. This lecture focuses on key figures, events, and strategies by which Venice shaped England’s political, religious, and economic life from the era of Henry VIII to the rise of the British Empire. By tracing the influence of Venetian p…
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 03 - The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 03 - The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project

by Gerald Rose

Oct 27, 2024
by Gerald Rose
Oct 27, 2024
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 03 - The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project
