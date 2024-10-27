The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Podcast
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 06 - America's 'Young America' Movement: Slaveholders, B'nai B'rith, and the British Strategy
Preview
0:00
-3:17

Palmerston's Zoo Episode 06 - America's 'Young America' Movement: Slaveholders, B'nai B'rith, and the British Strategy

by Anton Chaitkin
The Duke Report
Oct 27, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

In the mid-19th century, the American “Young America” movement, tied intricately to the institution of slavery, reveals the profound extent of British interference in U.S. politics. This interference spanned strategic manipulation, covert alliances, and sustained support of Confederate causes to fracture and control American unity. It’s an account of se…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Podcast
Explore nine critical analyses of world history, covering British imperial influence, Zionism, psychoanalysis, the Young Turks, international terrorism, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, and the Frankfurt School. Authors reveal how ideological forces shaped global revolutions, U.S. slavery, cultural manipulation, and 20th-century identity politics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Duke Report
Recent Episodes
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 09 - Jim Crow, a Cultural Weapon in the Hands of the Confederacy
  The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 08 - Freud and the Frankfurt School
  The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 07 - Palmerston Launches Young Turks to Permanently Control the Middle East
  The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 05 - Bestial British Intelligence Of Shelburne and Bentham
  The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 04 - The Venetian Virus
  The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 03 - The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project
  The Duke Report
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 02 - The Introduction to Palmerston's Zoo
  The Duke Report