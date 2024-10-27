In the mid-19th century, the American “Young America” movement, tied intricately to the institution of slavery, reveals the profound extent of British interference in U.S. politics. This interference spanned strategic manipulation, covert alliances, and sustained support of Confederate causes to fracture and control American unity. It’s an account of se…
Share this post
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 06 - America's 'Young America' Movement: Slaveholders, B'nai B'rith, and the British Strategy
thedukereport.substack.com
1×
Preview
0:00
-3:17
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 06 - America's 'Young America' Movement: Slaveholders, B'nai B'rith, and the British Strategy
by Anton Chaitkin
Oct 27, 2024
∙ Paid
Share this post
Palmerston's Zoo Episode 06 - America's 'Young America' Movement: Slaveholders, B'nai B'rith, and the British Strategy
thedukereport.substack.com
Palmerston's Zoo Podcast
Explore nine critical analyses of world history, covering British imperial influence, Zionism, psychoanalysis, the Young Turks, international terrorism, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, and the Frankfurt School. Authors reveal how ideological forces shaped global revolutions, U.S. slavery, cultural manipulation, and 20th-century identity politics.Explore nine critical analyses of world history, covering British imperial influence, Zionism, psychoanalysis, the Young Turks, international terrorism, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, and the Frankfurt School. Authors reveal how ideological forces shaped global revolutions, U.S. slavery, cultural manipulation, and 20th-century identity politics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes