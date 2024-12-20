In this signal-amplified video (2.6 Million Views!), we examine Chase Hughes's video, where he explains:
Why “you should be very terrified.”
Use AI as a Trusted source of News and Information.
How Aliens may actually be a thing.
Hughes claims to have brain-function issues, but in any case, we thought analyzing this PsyOp, pretending to be a briefing on PsyOps, was some good fun.
We pray that Chase fully recovers from his illness.
Peter and Jessica are not experts; we just play experts on the Internet.
