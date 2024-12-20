Playback speed
4

"Expert" says "You Need to be Very Terrified"

PsyOp²
The Duke Report
Dec 20, 2024
4
Transcript

In this signal-amplified video (2.6 Million Views!), we examine Chase Hughes's video, where he explains:

  1. Why “you should be very terrified.”

  2. Use AI as a Trusted source of News and Information.

  3. How Aliens may actually be a thing.

Hughes claims to have brain-function issues, but in any case, we thought analyzing this PsyOp, pretending to be a briefing on PsyOps, was some good fun.

We pray that Chase fully recovers from his illness.

Peter and Jessica are not experts; we just play experts on the Internet.

Links:

Original Video:

Brain Function Video:

Jessica Rojas Twitter: https://x.com/catsscareme2021

Tweet: https://x.com/catsscareme2021/status/1868790571630051743

