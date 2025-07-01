The cover of Scottish Rite Freemason Albert Pike’s handbook “Morals and Dogma.” "Ordo ab Chao" is the famous motto of the 33° (thirty-third degree) Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, signifying the creation of new order after deliberate disruption or chaos. "Deus Meumque Jus" is also a Masonic motto (appearing on many Scottish Rite symbols), traditionally interpreted as "God and My Right" — a statement of sovereign divine authority, echoing the royal motto of the British monarchy ("Dieu et mon droit").

Introduction: Ordo ab Chao as the Master Pattern

Rahm Emanuel once revealed the logic of power with rare clarity:

“Never let a serious crisis go to waste.”

He delivered this line in 2008, as the world reeled from a financial shock. Reporters sought a roadmap for the incoming administration. Emanuel’s words provided one.

He described crisis as a lever – a means to implement changes and seize new ground that ordinary times would never permit.

This principle reveals the method of power itself.

The oligarchic cryptocracy ruling the world has employed this method for millennia. From ancient times, empire has employed the Ordo ab Chao process to manufacture emergencies, transforming them into control and inscribing the pattern into the social infrastructure, while generating substantial profits along the way.

Those who provide solutions are often the same people who initiate the crisis. Handlers stage emergencies, incite reaction, and install themselves as architects of the new order.

They manufacture chaos, direct the drama, and present their agenda as restoration. Ordo ab Chao — order from chaos — serves as motto and blueprint. The brilliance of the method lies in its multiple movements: generating conditions for collapse, then stepping forward as the restorer, and profiting from the new circumstance.

The pattern can be recognized in both symbols and events. Those who command it script not only history’s emergencies but also the public’s response.

Nashville Federal Building

They do not hide, they inscribe it in buildings, rituals, media, popular culture, and policy. Often, they mock the crowd by revealing the method in plain sight.

Dems da rulz.

I began this inquiry pondering this question:

How is it that we call the Hegelian Dialectic, the Hegelian Dialectic, when Hegel never said it?

The answer requires a larger scope. Ordo ab Chao is everywhere, for those willing to track its signature through language, action, and public memory. The story of power is the story of its pattern.

The Genesis of the Epistemological War

The cryptocracy’s method of crisis and control begins with the weaponization of language. Greek statesmen forged the first political slogans — ἐλευθερία (freedom) and αὐτονομία (autonomy) — to incite alliances, justify campaigns, and consolidate rule. Spartan leaders summoned allies with promises of autonomy. Athenian strategists deployed the rhetoric of freedom to secure tribute and maintain their empire. The Romans introduced the concept of Liberty (Libertas) as a political lever, using the language of freedom to legitimize conquest, consolidate control, and integrate subject peoples into imperial order. Bait and switch is also a very old tactic.

Sviatoslav Dmitriev demonstrates how Macedonian kings, particularly Philip II and Alexander the Great, incorporated these lessons. They promoted “freedom” and “autonomy” as diplomatic tools, baiting Greek cities into alliance and cloaking hegemony in the language of liberation.

The rhetoric promised protection from rivals and emancipation from Persian power, yet delivered subordination within a managed order. Macedonian power operated through the shifting of words and symbols as much as it did through armies.

Rome advanced the tactic to a new scale. In 196 B.C., the Roman general Flamininus addressed the Greek assembly at Corinth and declared the Greeks “free and independent.” The crowd erupted. Roman legions guaranteed the terms. Dmitriev documents how Roman officials adopted Greek slogans with specificity, channeling the legacy of Hellenic autonomy into a new architecture of control.

Centuries later, Julius Caesar refined the formula in Gaul. He observed local rivalries and practiced divide et impera — divide and rule — deliberately cultivating disorder among the tribes and presenting Roman intervention as rescue. Caesar not only engineered chaos and restored order; he seized control of the historic narrative by writing The Gallic Wars, ensuring that future generations would read Roman conquest as a mission of liberation, in his own words.

Epistemological warfare begins where the cryptocracy seizes the power to name, define, and frame the possible. Reality bends with the meaning of a word. The struggle over how things happen becomes a struggle for truth.

Ritual Encoding: America as the Crash Test Dummy

The castrated shepherd Attis, wearing a Phrygian cap, reclining in a Roman Mithraeum outside the City of Rome. His elbow rests on the head of a bearded man. Young men initiated into the cult of Cybele and Attis, the Galli, underwent a self-castration rite, mimicking the act of Attis. The ritual involved offering the organs to the goddess, and the immediate adoption of women’s dress.

The cryptocracy marks public space with signals in stone and steel. A three-hundred-foot statue of the castrated shepherd Attis, masquerading as “Liberty,” stands in New York Harbor — wearing the Phrygian cap, their broken chains and torch drawing the flotsem and jetsum of the world as moths to the flame.

Nancy Reagan waves.

On the Mall in Washington, in London, and before the Vatican, obelisks rise as monumental dismembered penises — ancient marks of generative power stripped of context, installed as the axis of ritual processions and televised ceremonies.

Hermaphroditic “Columbia” on the pediment of the Andrew Mellon auditorium in the Federal Triangle in Washington, D.C.

The hermaphroditic figure “Columbia” presides over the pediment of the Mellon Auditorium, birthplace of NATO.

The Washington penis

Another hermaphrodite (Columbia?) sits bare-breasted, holding an infant in a sheaf of wheat in one arm and an amphora entwined with a snake in the other. The inscription reads: “The Heritage of the past is the seed that brings forth the harvest of the future.”

“The Heritage of the past is the seed that brings forth the harvest of the future.”

The iconography encodes a pagan ritual of transformation and sacrifice. The seed—heritage, infant, and wheat — links past generations to a coming harvest, where what is sown must be reaped, to die and be rendered. The amphora and serpent invoke the pagan alchemical ritual offering. The monument stands as a statement that mocks the profane who do not interpret its meaning.

The selection of these symbols hides in plain sight behind the guise of committee preference and “culture”. The iconography belongs to an ancient repertoire that has been repeated across centuries and regimes. Cryptocracy draws on ancient visual and ritual traditions. Each monument, dedication, and public work invokes its legitimacy and vocabulary from sources that precede and outlast the planners.

This fact reveals the epistemological reality. The cryptocracy encodes its signals in plain sight, counting on ignorance, distraction, and amnesia to keep the message obscured. To understand these symbols is to recognize the recurring patterns that emerge. The real contest is over who holds the authority to declare meaning, and by what method that meaning enters public reality.

Cryptocratic architects, planners, and ritualists install these icons and build the landscape of myth and control. Each monument, date, and geometry accumulates meaning for those with the keys to decode it. The ritual instructs the crowd to watch, remember, and participate, rarely to question.

The population absorbs the pattern, and the cryptocracy conditions Americans and the world to accept managed chaos and institutional salvation. Public drills, televised memorials, and anniversaries prime the mind to recognize and accept the drama, feel the reaction, and do nothing about it. The pattern is swallowed whole without thinking or questioning.

Ritual of Crisis: 9-1-1 Means Ordo ab Chao—Order Out of Chaos

Every time someone dials 9-1-1, the caller ritually bends the knee to the all-powerful state. The act confesses dependence and subservience to a higher order. The number 9-1-1 encodes the core formula: Ordo ab Chao—Order out of Chaos. The culture drills this ritual from childhood. Crisis triggers the reflex. The system responds, expands, and reinforces the hierarchy.

Boaz and Jachin. 120 Broadway and its bigger twin, the scapegoat WTC. Larry Silverstein owns both. 120 Broadway housed the offices of the bankers and financiers who funded the Soviet Union, the Third Reich, and the New Deal, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of millions of people worldwide..

In this article, “9/11 Event & Negative Occult Use of Numbers 9 & 11,” details how occult practitioners and numerologists view the numbers 9 and 11 as central to ritual manipulation and chaos magic. According to researcher Natalia Kuna and others, the number 9 in occult numerology is far from a neutral symbol of completion—it is the mark of endings, destruction, and chaos. “Nine can bring up drama, karma, and chaos,” Kuna writes, stressing that nine often signals the point of collapse or dissolution before a new cycle can begin. Mark Passio goes further, linking the number 9 to illusion, ego, and base consciousness, arguing that it represents a “barrier” to true creation. In this view, 9 is not just the end of the cycle, but a state of confusion and spiritual blockage — a psychic chaos that must be overcome.

The number 11 receives even darker attributes. Esoteric sources consistently describe 11 as the number of excess, transgression, and the breaking of natural or divine order. “Eleven is the number of disorder,” as the Kabbalah sets it against the completeness of 10. In ritual symbolism, 11 is the gateway, the portal between worlds, and the emblem of a dangerous, unbalanced power. These meanings, the document asserts, are deliberately encoded into public events and structures, especially in the 9/11 attacks. The towers themselves, standing like the number 11, served as the visual portal; the date, the emergency number, and the pattern of repetition in official narratives all reinforce the ritual invocation of chaos and the imposition of a new order.

The authors contend that the use of 9 and 11 in dates, public rituals, and state emergencies acts as an energetic trigger — a “code” or “fuel” for forces that thrive on confusion, fear, and submission. Each public invocation of 911, each repetition in the news or in ritual memorial, reactivates the pattern and conditions the collective mind to accept crisis as inevitable and to seek restoration from the same hand that unleashed the disorder.

Note: It’s not important whether or not you believe this. The idea is that some people do.

On September 11, 2001, this pattern unfolded on a global stage. The date — 9/11 — reflects the invocation. Media, pageantry, and legislation transformed chaos into new structures of control.

Those facts are indisputable.

Laws, agencies, and surveillance appeared as the visible machinery of order. Ceremonies, anniversaries, and public displays cemented the event in national memory.

“The two pillars, Jachin and Boaz, stood at the entrance of the Temple, representing among other things the threshold, the boundary between the holy and the profane, order and whatever lay beyond.” — Mackey, Encyclopedia of Freemasonry, “Pillars”

The numbers themselves transmit the wizard’s meaning. In numerological and esoteric tradition, nine marks completion or the end of a cycle (Chevalier & Gheerbrant, A Dictionary of Symbols, 1996). Eleven opens a gateway, marks the threshold of initiation, and stands as the twin pillars at the entrance to the temple.

The United States Senate Seal places IX and XI at the base of its crossed fasces.

Donald Trump’s Presidency is represented by the numbers 45 and 47, casting the pattern into the highest office.

4+5=9

4+7=11

The signal indicates that this is a ritual.

My interpretation: 9-1-1 means Ordo ab Chao.

The cryptocracy writes the pattern into the culture and public spectacle. The act of submission is open. The system does not conceal the ritual. Passive public acceptance ensures it will continue apace.

Epistemological Warfare: Masking Ordo ab Chao

Operators engage in epistemological warfare by controlling our process of knowing. They embed the logic of Ordo ab Chao — Order out of Chaos — within theory, ritual, and narrative. Strategists, propagandists, and writers manufacture bafflegab by producing complex explanations, intricate philosophies, and official histories that obscure the pattern beneath layers of abstraction.

Their method obscures clarity with technical jargon and scholarly pretense, so the pattern becomes lost in noise and confusion.

Strategists deploy false historiography to reshape public memory. Charles Grant Miller, in The Poisoned Loving-Cup (1928), documents how coordinated revisionists — funded by Anglo-American interests and executed by Rhodes Scholars — rewrite American school histories under the slogans of “amity” and “mutual understanding.”

Textbooks transform rebellion into polite disagreement. Writers obscure the motives and sacrifices of the founders. The American Revolution appears as a family dispute resolved by negotiation rather than a decisive break from Empire. This process eliminates the memory of self-determination and encourages acceptance of foreign management.

Guido Giacomo Preparata, in The Incubation of Nazism, documents the Anglo-American strategy of narrative engineering in twentieth-century Europe. British and American elites script the histories of world wars to obscure their deliberate orchestration of chaos, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of millions, and the deliberate cultivation of rivals and disasters.

Deep Dive on The Incubation of Nazism by Guido Preparata

1× 0:00 -28:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The public receives “official” stories of progress, setbacks, accidents, and rivalry, and the managed transition lies buried beneath layers of myth and pretense.

In his book, Wall Street and FDR, Antony Sutton provides clear evidence that the 1929 Stock Market Crash was no accident, but a case of deliberate orchestration — a textbook example of Ordo ab Chao by financial elites:

“The crash of 1929 was deliberately engineered by those who controlled the levers of Wall Street finance… The result was not merely economic catastrophe for millions, but the destruction of the old, decentralized system and the creation of a centralized financial architecture dominated by those who precipitated the crisis.” — Antony C. Sutton, Wall Street and FDR, p. 32

Wall Street and its political partners manufacture chaos, dictate the terms of restoration, and bury their methods under layers of bafflegab and patriotic myth.

The so-called “Hegelian Dialectic” is yet another reformulation of the same Ordo ab Chao idea. Thesis, antithesis, and synthesis are presented as if they were natural law. Hegel never wrote this sequence. Fichte, Chalybäus, Marx, and Engels each elaborate the pattern, introducing contradiction, negation, and sublation (Aufhebung) into the machinery of theory.

Common rituals of crisis and control are obscured behind bafflegab and intellectual nitpicking. Pseudointellectuals fill endless media cycles, inventing arguments about fabricated ideas.

Handlers script events, incite reactions, and deliver solutions. The managed dialectic narrative trains the public to view every new order as the organic reaction of historical conflict. The crowd sees what they are meant to see, never the hands that set the machinery in motion, never the actual how or why.

The goal of epistemological warfare is to hide the real source of power and control. Those who shape the pattern rely on distraction, misdirection, and secrecy to keep the origins and purpose of each crisis out of sight.

The cryptocracy survives by masking its signature, moving power behind layers of bafflegab, ritual, and false memory. Each action and layer serves to protect those who benefit from the execution.

Control of meaning depends on masking origin, intention, and authorship.

The real drama is the concealment of agency.

Strategists win when the public fails to ask who writes the script, or worse, blames the scapegoats.

William Holman Hunt - The Scapegoat. Hunt was one of the founders of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, influenced by John Ruskin and Thomas Carlyle. Hunt painted this to help influence people to support the creation of Palestine as a Jewish homeland in 1854.

Ordo ab Chao operates through the deliberate manufacture of crisis, always masked by theory, managed perception, and false memory.

Whether it is called Ordo ab Chao, the “Hegelian” dialectic (thesis-antithesis-synthesis), problem-reaction-solution, Critical Theory, Dialectical Materialism, or many other variations, the formula remains: generate crisis, elicit reaction, install a new order — shrouded in abstraction and technical jargon.

The Real Battle: Ordo ab Chao vs. Interior Passion

Ordo ab Chao forces its logic on the world through external crisis and ritual. The system manufactures emergencies, symbols, and disruptions to create stress that demands a response. This pattern encourages people to submit to subservience and dependency by exploiting confusion as a justification for obedience.

Epistemological misdirection keeps the source of the crisis hidden. The operators script chaos so that the crowd looks for solutions from the same hands that cause the disorder.

The real battle takes place inside each person.

The true passion is internal — the death, resurrection, and rebirth of close-held belief. This passion unfolds when a person faces external chaos and chooses whether to submit to it or seek the truth.

The world’s spectacle elicits a reaction, but the free individual holds the power to decide. The Greek word for “meek” (πραεῖς) in the Sermon on the Mount describes those who possess power and spirit, yet restrain themselves, refusing to be provoked or manipulated by external pressure. To be “meek” in this sense is to master the reflex of obedience, to stand in the storm without surrendering reason or agency. The practitioner of λόγος (logos) and discernment (κρίσις) does not react on command, but responds with considered judgment.

Free will depends on the practice of logos (λόγος) and discernment (κρίσις). Logos brings clarity and structure to thought. Discernment tests old beliefs against truth.

When a person applies logos and discernment, old patterns can die, and new understanding can take root. This is the process of true transformation: not surrendering to an external order, but the act of moving one's belief closer to truth through conscious choice.

Ordo ab Chao imposes the external antithesis — stress, confusion, and control — while the interior passion answers with the possibility of freedom.

When you encounter the next crisis, psychodrama, or sudden demand for obedience, stop and ask:

Why is there a 300-foot-tall castrated shepherd standing in New York Harbor, masquerading as “Liberty”?

Who placed the hermaphroditic statues in the heart of Washington, D.C.?

Why do obelisks — dismembered stone penises — anchor the Mall in Washington, the Vatican, and the center of London?

Who benefits from these symbols, and what message do they serve?

Why is there an “All-Seeing Eye” on our money?

What does Novus Ordo Seclorum mean (or what is the New Order of the Ages)?

Ask questions about new rituals that present themselves as psychodrama, a news cycle, or a commemorative event:

Who wrote the script?

Who profits from my reaction, my belief, or my silence?

What facts remain hidden?

Who controls the story?

Who is asking for my consent, my agreement, or my surrender?

Learn to spot ritual language, emotional triggers, and symbolic repetition.

Pay attention to the recurring call for unity, safety, and obedience.

When you feel the pressure to comply, use logos (λόγος) to clarify your thinking and discernment (κρίσις) to test the narrative.

Test your beliefs against evidence, not against popular emotion or the comfort of consensus.

Ask How do you know that is true?

Refuse to repeat slogans you do not understand.

Question official stories that erase agency and responsibility, and reject narratives that turn inquiry into betrayal.

We begin to reclaim our Freedom when we refuse to react on command, and it grows when we investigate, question, and speak with determination.

The power of the Ordo ab Chao pattern breaks each time you ask, “Who benefits?” and pursue the answer with courage.

Ordo ab Chao relies on our silence and compliance.

Your questions, your discernment, and your willingness to act on truth become the path out of these managed crises.

We'll Know Our Disinformation Program is Complete When Everything The American Public Believes is False ~ William Casey, CIA Director February 1981

Share