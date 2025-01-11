Playback speed
Disaster in the Palisades - Part II

The End of the Palisades
The Duke Report
Jan 11, 2025
20
8
Transcript

This is the second half of a video we started at the beginning of this event. Unfortunately, the first half did not have audio. We are producing this half with what equipment we have left and will combine the two halves when we have a little more time.

We thought it was important to expose this because politicians and bureaucrats are in place to take the blame instead of the oligarchs they work for. Please don’t fall for the Caruso/Bass school play; they don’t work for you, and no one in control won a fair election; aim higher.

The human cost of this event is incomprehensible, which puts people into a PsychoDrama-induced induction, where they will be desperate to find immediate solutions. Do not watch this if you are not prepared.

Oligarchs pointing fingers at politicians should be the highest on the suspect list. #January7th

