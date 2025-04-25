Consciousness™️ in a Nutshell

My wife hates these AI “conversations,” but I like to give people choices. (She’s not alone, BTW, the bots do struggle a bit with Greek language pronunciation). This is a summary of the previous (and quite dense) article about the Berggruen Institute’s $50,000 “Consciousness” essay contest. You can find the article here, if you want to read it.

