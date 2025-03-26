AI on AI on AI on Neurolinguistic Games, Schismogenesis, and Bafflegab

Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

This podcast episode summarizes an article that dissects a recent X post by Melissa Chen regarding antisemitism on the political right and left. The podcast highlights the article's argument that Chen's post employs rhetorical techniques functioning as epistemological warfare, aiming to distort truth and create social divisions.

Here are the key takeaways from the podcast summary based on the article:

The podcast discusses Chen's claim that right-wing antisemitism is "far more sinister" due to being "reasoned into."

It explains how the article identifies Chen's use of neurolinguistic programming (NLP) concepts like complex equivalence and cause-effect distortions .

The podcast emphasizes the article's point about Chen using loaded language , such as "sinister" and "lizard-brain passions," to evoke emotional responses.

A significant focus is on the redefinition of "antisemitic," which historically included all Semitic peoples but now primarily refers to anti-Jewish sentiment. The podcast would explain how the article argues Chen uses this to her advantage.

The podcast covers the article's analysis of Chen's binary framing of right versus left-wing antisemitism, which the article argues is a false dichotomy leading to schismogenesis – the creation of social divisions.

The podcast would also touch upon the article's critique of Chen's appeal to a pseudo-scientific authority with the term "higher-ordered psyche."

The podcast would explain the concept of bafflegab (intentionally vague and misleading language) as it appears in Chen's post, according to the article.

Finally, the podcast summary would likely mention how the article uses Robert Dilts’ Sleight of Mouth patterns to expose the underlying rhetorical distortions. As per the article, this reframing aims not to excuse Chen's rhetoric but to demonstrate how such tactics can be dismantled to promote critical thinking and prevent social division.

