The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephan Rinbaum's avatar
Stephan Rinbaum
5h

I keep thinking the physics/mathematical term "degrees of freedom". For instance, when considering movement which may be limited on one or two dimensions, but "free" in the others. In that sense, the word "freedom" is being misused and indeed in some texts that distinction is described as "degrees of liberty".

The "box" in which mankind currently resides is "Continuity of Government", whereby the prime directive is "those in power must remain in power at all costs". The USG has plans for the government to remain in place even in the case of total nuclear devastation - that is, that even if humanity is to be obliterated, the government will survive. So much for "by, for and of the people" lol. The dimensions of the box may have been smaller or larger at various times, but the box has always existed.

The good news is that, as avid fans of "Flatland" should know, there are infinite dimensions. The "box" in which humanity currently "enjoys" whatever "liberty" is granted to it, has finite dimensions. Those who believe in souls know that the "box" does not contain our souls. More "pragmatic" people should at least understand that the box also does not contain our free will - our ability to perceive, or as Peter (and others, of course) call it: "Logos". To escape "the box". we need to "move" in a direction along the axis that removes us from the dimensions of "the box" completely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Duke Report
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Duke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture