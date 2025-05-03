The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephan Rinbaum's avatar
Stephan Rinbaum
12h

Best ever. As a card carrying member of Team FreeWill, your post acknowledges that Free Will is the first, the most important and perhaps the only gift given to humanity - our environment being a creation that remains under the possession of the creator, but we may even use our free will to deny the creator, for better or worse.

Best of all, this discussion completely eviscerates the idea of "artificial intelligence", if it had any life at all. It isn't processing power or storage capacity that makes us conscious beings - it is the ability to "change our minds", to know that "something is wrong" without having a measurement for that belief. Machines can learn logic, but they cannot perceive, and as your post mentions, the very foundations of "AI" is to eliminate our own consciousness and reason for an "artificial", yet totally created by humans bent on domination, "intelligence" that is entirely bereft of the ability to perceive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
2h

Excellent Peter. Free will and a free mind/consciousness is the way to openly see/hear/know perception deception. It is constantly attacking us and can be tiring. I always find a walk in the countryside with my dog away from all information and influence clears the mind. Almost everything I see and hear in the controlled/programmed world presents itself in my mind as psychological programming. I sometimes laugh as it’s so obvious. They may think themselves clever, but I see arrogance and stupidity (albeit dangerous)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Duke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture