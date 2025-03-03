The Duke Report
AI on AI on AI on Jesus, Λόγος, & C. Wright Mills
AI on AI on AI on Jesus, Λόγος, & C. Wright Mills

Jesus Reframes Reality
Mar 03, 2025
For people who don’t want to, or can’t read my post titled “How Jesus’ λόγος Restores C. Wright Mills' American Public,” here is an AI generated talk show, discussing the article. It’s kind of cringe, but whatever. Link to the full story below.

How Jesus’ λόγος Restores C. Wright Mills' American Public

Mar 2
How Jesus’ λόγος Restores C. Wright Mills' American Public

An essay by (letterless) Peter Duke, no letters, awards, degrees, rings, swords, medals, or other folderol.

