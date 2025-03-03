AI on AI on AI on Jesus, Λόγος, & C. Wright Mills

For people who don’t want to, or can’t read my post titled “How Jesus’ λόγος Restores C. Wright Mills' American Public,” here is an AI generated talk show, discussing the article. It’s kind of cringe, but whatever. Link to the full story below.
Support The Duke Report
BuyMeACoffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/thedukereport
(You can buy as many "coffees" as you wish)
T-Shirts: https://the-duke-report.myspreadshop.com/
CashApp: $peterdukephoto
Venmo: @Peter-Duke
Bitcoin Network: bc1qgl3us0t4dxhyug2w7s938xp27le2mj07gct0wv
Lightning Network: lnbc1pnmyl0cdqdgdshx6pqg9c8qpp5ds33u3qd699dh2zmq7yzv2xrg5dxl4um2ezmg9y9f9hu5nzzqdfqsp5ts3vk5nu8yf4j2s4fdep47338392u2c3hjg6k87v36wlcuyj6knq9qrsgqcqpcxqy8ayqrzjqv06k0m23t593pngl0jt7n9wznp64fqngvctz7vts8nq4tukvtljqzjnzyqqrkgqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq9grzjqtsjy9p55gdceevp36fvdmrkxqvzfhy8ak2tgc5zgtjtra9xlaz97z3xkyqqqmgqquqqqqqqqqqqqqqq9ggum5s0296af7kuzfe38estt4s82vcjrpk5uf7fvwmd4mseqtz4uhntakfx8j28k9w77uracg9dua63m4klrfvzjrk5yx4spghwjv9zsp6udf24
The Duke Report is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers can comment. My home was burned to the ground on January 7th by oligarchs. I try to make this content available to the widest audience possible, so every bit helps.
Share this post