My best guess is that thinking is hard for most people because of the way we relate to our ideas and death. Our beliefs, built on ideas, frame our reality. Thinking requires us to be open to and potentially change what ideas we believe, and that, in turn, changes our reality. It is a change that represents a metaphoric kind of death. An old belief dies and is resurrected and reborn as a new belief. The process usually involves the applied use of language – linguistics – known to the ancient Greeks as logos (λόγος).

Christianity teaches that Christ is λόγος incarnate.

In this frame, Christ/λόγος represents thinking – measuring, reasoning, rationalizing, communicating, discussing – and then moving your beliefs closer to God or Truth in alignment with Natural Law.

Bad (or evil) ideas can die and be reborn as new ideas, but only if those bad ideas are sacrificed.

Letting bad ideas die can be the hardest part of thinking.

Most people don't want to do it, and I can guess that it is because they equate all death with something bad.

Indeed, all of the corporeal mayhem resulting from war and human injustice is bad because, one assumes, it is not in line with natural law. Still, suppose we can embrace the killing of the bad ideas that keep us separated from truth – like killing monsters in a video game – to think and apply λόγος by embracing and celebrating the death of bad ideas within ourselves. In that case, there is no limit to the opportunities the world presents us.