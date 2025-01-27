Photo by Peter Duke ©2025 All Rights Reserved

FireAId: The Oligarchs’ Phoenix Deployment System

In a world dominated by the illusion of climate catastrophe, the World Economic Forum’s featured FireAId project has been sold as a groundbreaking solution — an AI-driven system capable of predicting and preventing so-called “wildfires” with unprecedented accuracy. But beneath the glossy reports and carefully curated media narratives lies a far more sinister reality: Tools like FireAId are not just defensive tools, but the same types of technology can be deployed as offensive weapons wielded by a James Bond-like cabal of wealthy oligarchs. What was once framed as a beacon of hope has become an instrument of control, deployed to reshape cities, erase opposition, and engineer chaos for profit.

Nicholas Berggruen with his puppets and partners in the California Mafia: Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, Karen Bass, and Eric Garcetti.

A secretive elite hiding in plain sight—composed of billionaire industrialists, corrupt politicians, and corporate overlords—do not need to infiltrate the system; they are the system. Systems like FireAId use an extensive network of satellites, drones, and ground-based sensors that feed them real-time intelligence, offering god-like insight into the most vulnerable landscapes. With a few quiet commands, they can trigger targeted infernos to devastate neighborhoods they find desirable, forcing evacuations, plummeting property values, and paving the way for their corporate entities to swoop in and acquire the land at rock-bottom prices or rezone for their agenda-driven purposes… But to maintain their grip on power, they need a narrative that keeps the public fearful, distracted, and complicit. That narrative is climate change.

My wife, Jessica, surveyed the wreckage of our home and neighborhood on January 8th, 2025. This fire was an act of war against America, the People of Los Angeles, and the State of California. The oligarchs in charge, their servant politicians, and bureaucrats must be held to extreme accountability.

Climate Change: The Ultimate Counterintelligence Cover Story

The concept of climate change is an epistemological weapon, the perfect smokescreen for premeditated destruction. By attributing every catastrophic fire to rising temperatures and drought conditions, the oligarchs have created a convenient and unassailable excuse for what is, in reality, calculated arson. The public, conditioned by years of media reinforcement, readily accepts these explanations without questioning the glaring inconsistencies in fire behavior, evacuation failures, and rebuilding efforts, which always seem to benefit the elite.

Consider the narrative benefits:

Deflecting blame: Fires that conveniently clear valuable land can be attributed to “climate conditions,” ensuring no one looks deeper into the financial beneficiaries.

Imposing control: With the constant threat of climate-driven fires, residents are pressured into accepting stricter regulations, higher insurance premiums, and increased reliance on government programs—programs conveniently overseen by the same entities benefiting from the destruction.

Crushing dissent: Anyone who dares question the climate change narrative is immediately labeled a “denier” and dismissed, silencing critics before they can expose the truth.

This strategy is nothing new; it mirrors the tactics used to justify endless wars, financial crises, and pandemics—create a global problem, offer a centralized solution (like FireAId), and profit from the chaos in between.

The California Mafia: A Shadow Empire of Fire and Fear

California is not governed by elected officials acting in the interest of its people; it is controlled by an interwoven web of dynastic families and shadowy financiers who have ruled the state for decades. These families — Brown, Newsom, Pelosi, Getty, Garcetti, and Berggruen — have built a shadow empire through a complex web of business alliances, strategic marriages, and political appointments. Together, they form the California Mafia, an elite syndicate manipulating the state’s resources, policies, and economic future to serve their interests while presenting a façade of progressive governance.

At the center of this empire sits Nicholas Berggruen, a billionaire financier and globalist who has quietly infiltrated California’s political and economic landscape through his think tank, the Berggruen Institute.

Acting as both kingmaker and power broker, Berggruen is advised and guided by his handler, Nathan Gardels, a key figure within both the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) — two institutions dedicated to advancing globalist control under the guise of progressive policies. Together, they operate behind the scenes, shaping California’s future with a vision that does not include its current residents.

Berggruen with Justin Trudeau, Henry Kissinger, Emmanuel Macron and Barack Obama

The Gettys, with their immense oil wealth and Berggruen, act as the financial backbone of the syndicate, ensuring that funding flows to the right candidates and initiatives. Their vast fortune, derived from the oil empire of J. Paul Getty, continues to provide the economic muscle required to push forward massive redevelopment projects under the guise of environmentalism and sustainability. The Duke Report is still investigating the actual source of Berggruen’s fortune, as the official story sounds like a fairytale.

Berggruen with Michael Baruch , Bobby Kotick , Elon Musk , and Lawrence Bender (CFR, Executive Producer of Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” and Quentin Tarantino Films).

The Newsoms, intertwined with the Pelosis through business dealings and familial connections, serve as the public face of the operation. Governor Gavin Newsom, whose political career was heavily bankrolled by the Getty family, ensures policies favor elite land grabs, tax incentives for developers, and the systematic displacement of middle-class communities. Jerry Brown, a political mastermind and former governor, serves as the strategic architect of the operation, appointing bureaucrats like Joseph P. Edminston, who has ruled over the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy for over 41 years with unchecked power, controlling vast portions of public land and ensuring it is allocated in line with elite development interests.

Share

It’s no coincidence that Gavin Newsom’s father, William Newsom II, served as the administrator of the Getty Trust. The Getty Museum and Getty Villa, which strategically bookend the Palisades Inferno area, remained untouched by the destruction, protected by their private fire departments while surrounding neighborhoods were obliterated.

Getty properties bookend the disaster area, yet were left untouched.

These properties, worth billions, sit in stark contrast to the ashes left in their periphery — a glaring example of selective destruction designed to reshape the landscape for future elite development.

The California Mafia

The tentacles of the California Mafia extend even further into institutions like the Berggruen Institute, which has been actively working to reshape the state for over a decade. Following the Palisades Inferno, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass appointed Steve Soboroff, a board member of the Berggruen Institute, as the city’s wildfire “Czar.” This appointment all but guarantees that the reconstruction efforts will fall in line with the Institute’s long-term goals — transforming destroyed neighborhoods into smart cities and elite campuses that align with the oligarchs’ utopian vision of urban control.

The Real Goal: Urban Restructuring Through Fire

These fires are not random disasters; they are carefully orchestrated tools of urban cleansing. The California Mafia’s strategy hinges on using fire to drive out residents, collapse property values, and clear land for elite redevelopment projects. AI software, like FireAId, rather than preventing fires, serves as a targeting system — identifying valuable areas, ensuring emergency responses are delayed, and engineering infernos under the guise of “climate change.”

Berggruen and his allies within the WEF and CFR envision California as a global prototype for “smart cities,” where real estate is tightly controlled by the elite, movement is monitored, and communities are rebuilt to accommodate only the wealthy and powerful. From the ashes of devastation, the oligarchs aim to erect their gleaming eco-friendly campuses, high-density housing projects, and AI-monitored districts, leaving former residents without a place to return to.

This strategy mirrors what has occurred in Lahaina, Hawaii, where a historic coastal town was erased overnight under suspicious circumstances, with water supplies mysteriously cut off, escape routes blocked, and fire suppression efforts delayed. Within weeks, corporate interests and real estate developers descended, eager to snatch up the vacant land. The same tactics are being implemented across California.

Berggruen with the owner of the Los Angeles Times and ImmunityBio Patrick Soon-Shiong

AI Fire ’s True Purpose: Tactical Urban Displacement

The Lahaina Destruction in Hawaii follows the same pattern. The entire historic town, inconveniently situated in prime coastal real estate, was wiped out in a single event. Survivors reported bizarre occurrences such as water supply failures, blocked escape routes, and selective fire damage — all hallmarks of a coordinated operation designed to force longtime residents out and make way for elite development projects.

FireAId’s strategic process follows a calculated playbook:

Target Selection: Identify areas with high redevelopment potential and political resistance. Battlefield Preparation: involves ensuring that Fire Departments do not have the necessary assets (such as water) to fight the fires. Trigger Mechanism: Employ arson techniques such as low-tech contractors disguised as homeless or gang members and deliberate infrastructure failures. Narrative Deployment: Immediately flood the media with climate change explanations, and thought-terminating expressions like “wildfire” to deflect blame. Land Acquisition: Once evacuated, corporate interests linked to the oligarchs acquire land at opportunistic cost, rezoning, and changes to the City Master Plans to take advantage of oligarchical development plans under the guise of “green recovery.”

With this strategy, the cabal ensures their continued dominion, displacing long-time residents and reshaping urban landscapes according to their agenda.

Counterintelligence: The Distraction of DEWs and Smart Meters

To ensure their plan remains hidden in plain sight, the oligarchs have deployed an extensive counterintelligence operation designed to distract and confuse the public. The term “wildfire” itself is an epistemological weapon—meant to prevent people from considering the possibility of deliberate arson.

Social media platforms and news outlets, controlled by the same oligarchic interests, flood the narrative with misleading theories about Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) and hacked smart meters. While these theories gain traction in alternative media, they serve as deliberate distractions, steering public discourse away from the real perpetrators—the corporate and political elite who profit from destruction. By saturating the information landscape with exaggerated claims, they discredit legitimate questions and investigations.

At the same time, the climate change and wildfire narratives are relentlessly promoted, ensuring the public remains focused on external threats rather than the financial and political motives behind these fires. Any voices that attempt to expose the actual beneficiaries — Berggruen, Getty, Newsom, and their associates — are labeled “conspiracy theorists” and systematically de-platformed.

Berggruen's Hegelian Synthesis: A Blueprint for Controlled Chaos

For over a decade, Nicholas Berggruen and his handler, Nathan Gardels, operating through the Berggruen Institute, have meticulously crafted a Hegelian synthesis to reshape California's governance. Their 2011 "Blueprint to Renew California" document outlines a strategic framework that presents a seemingly benevolent vision for the state's future. It serves as a long-term mechanism for engineered transformation and control.

Berggruen's Think Long Committee for California, a handpicked coalition of financiers, politicians, and policy experts, devised a plan that frames California's governmental dysfunction as an inevitable crisis requiring sweeping reforms. The underlying strategy mirrors the classic Hegelian dialectic—problem, reaction, solution—where the very forces behind California's systemic decay are now positioning themselves as its saviors.

The "Controlled Burn" Strategy

The Palisades Fire devastated key residential areas but left high-value elite properties untouched, which is a textbook example of this controlled chaos approach. Through offensive versions of technology like FireAId and other AI-driven wildfire prediction systems, Berggruen, and his allies have long had the means to exploit and exacerbate natural disasters, forcing communities into displacement and facilitating strategic land acquisitions. Their preexisting "solutions," such as restructuring tax policies and reallocating local government powers, are ready to be implemented once the dust—or, in this case, the ash—settles.

The Berggruen Institute’s long-standing relationship with key players like the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy — led by Joseph P. Edmiston, an unelected bureaucrat with unchecked authority—has provided the infrastructure for targeted environmental and land-use policies. By leveraging such alliances, the Institute can direct state resources to benefit its long-term urban planning agenda under the guise of environmental stewardship.

A Decade-Long Preparation for Government Overhaul

Since 2011, the Think Long Committee’s proposals have included measures that appear progressive—such as empowering local governments and improving tax structures—but in reality, they shift power from public institutions into the hands of private foundations and technocratic oversight bodies. Their initiatives suggest citizen oversight councils and regional empowerment, but in practice, these mechanisms concentrate influence in Berggruen-backed entities, ensuring that any significant policy changes align with their vision.

Their strategy has been to wait for the right trigger event, whether an economic downturn, a wildfire, or a public safety crisis, to implement sweeping reforms. The recent fires provide a prime opportunity to introduce a top-down reorganization of California governance, with Berggruen operatives like Steve Soboroff — now appointed as Los Angeles' wildfire “Czar” — perfectly positioned to push forward their agenda under the guise of recovery efforts.

The Role of Gardels and Globalist Ties

Nathan Gardels, a long-time Berggruen collaborator, is a critical link between the California-based operations and broader globalist objectives. As a member of both the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Gardels ensures that California's restructuring aligns with international technocratic trends, integrating (fake) climate-related crises into a broader agenda of centralized control.

Their smart city initiatives, championed under the guise of sustainability and economic revitalization, offer a vision of densely packed, AI-managed urban centers where residents’ movements, energy usage, and financial transactions are tightly controlled by an interconnected web of private interests masquerading as public policy initiatives.

The bottom line is clear: Berggruen and his network have spent the last decade building a comprehensive blueprint for California's transformation and are now executing it. The Palisades Fire and future incidents will serve as catalysts to bring their long-prepared solutions to the forefront, restructuring the state to serve their financial and ideological objectives.

Nicholas Berggruen and oligarch buddy Wallis Annenberg

Next Steps: Investigating the Conspiracy

Unmasking the truth requires a comprehensive approach, focusing on several critical areas:

Follow the Money: Tracking the allocation of recovery funds and exposing how they are funneled to organizations tied to the Berggruen Institute, the Getty Trust, and California’s entrenched political dynasties. Expose the Disinformation Network: Investigating the sources behind DEW and smart meter narratives to uncover who is spreading false leads and why. Analyze FireAId and like Systems: Scrutinizing the AI’s predictive models to identify irregularities and potential manipulations. Demand Transparency: Pushing for independent oversight of FireAId’s operations and holding accountable those in positions of influence.

The War for Control Is Here

The destruction of entire communities, the displacement of residents, and the rapid redevelopment efforts that follow are not coincidences. They are part of a grand design orchestrated by the oligarchs who control systems like FireAId. AI systems like FireAId, rather than serving the public good, can been weaponized to further the interests of a select few — remaking California and beyond in their own image, one fire at a time.

The next time you hear of a catastrophic “wildfire,” consider the real forces at play. The time for passive acceptance is over. The battle for the truth begins with asking the right questions and exposing those who benefit from destruction. This is #WAR.