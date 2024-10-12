GPT-Summary

Introduction

The video, "How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It On The Jews)," features author Richard Poe and host Courtenay Turner, exposing the British Empire’s direct orchestration of the Russian Revolution and its continued influence over global events to secure British imperial power. In his book of the same title, Richard Poe explains that British intelligence engineered and supported revolutionary movements, including Bolshevism and communism, to dismantle rival nations like Russia, ensuring that they remained weakened and dependent. British elites exercised control over both factions in the Russian Civil War, guaranteeing a communist victory that aligned with British objectives. Additionally, the British Empire promoted anti-Semitic narratives, such as The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, to misdirect blame for communism onto Jewish communities, effectively concealing British involvement. Through the League of Nations, the United Nations, and financial organizations like the World Bank, British elites continue to wield covert influence over global governance, shaping international policies to perpetuate British dominance well into the post-colonial era.

Summary

🎩 British Orchestration of Communism

The British Empire strategically planned the Russian Revolution and Civil War to dismantle Russia as a powerful entity and prevent it from rising as a geopolitical rival. British intelligence agencies, including MI6, systematically influenced the revolution’s outcome by supporting both the Bolsheviks and the White Russians. By creating internal divisions and installing communism, the British Empire guaranteed that Russia would remain weak, fragmented, and dependent on foreign powers, with its leadership susceptible to British control. 00:43

Get the Book!

🕵️ Intelligence and Control Over Revolutionary Movements

British intelligence operatives controlled the Russian Civil War by manipulating both Bolshevik and White Russian forces. Through carefully orchestrated interventions, the British Empire directed the conflict to ensure that the Bolsheviks prevailed. This tactic of managing both sides of a conflict allowed Britain to impose its influence without direct involvement, effectively utilizing revolution as a tool to maintain control over Russian political dynamics and prevent the restoration of the Russian monarchy. 08:53

🔧 The Protocols of the Elders of Zion as British Propaganda

The British Empire distributed The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a fabricated document, to deliberately assign blame for communism onto Jewish people. This carefully crafted piece of propaganda served to deflect attention away from British influence in revolutionary movements. By scapegoating Jews, the British could continue their imperialistic activities unchecked, using anti-Semitic narratives to manipulate public opinion and obscure their direct involvement in global upheaval. 01:05:23

📜 The League of Nations: A British-Controlled Institution

Following World War I, the British Empire established the League of Nations to maintain control over international governance. Positioned as a cooperative organization, it was, in reality, an extension of British imperial interests. The League allowed Britain to shape post-war global policies, ensuring that other nations adhered to British-influenced decisions. Through its influence over the League, Britain preserved its dominance over world affairs, manipulating the organization to align with its long-term strategic goals. 39:17

🌍 British Control Over Middle Eastern Oil

The British Empire prioritized control over Iranian oil fields and other Middle Eastern resources. By influencing Bolshevik leaders like Trotsky, Britain ensured access to these vital energy supplies. This control over oil not only reinforced British economic supremacy but also served to prevent Russia from accessing these resources, effectively securing British dominance over energy markets. British intelligence operations were embedded in the region, undermining local powers to ensure that Middle Eastern oil remained under British influence. 10:34

🗣️ Wellington House: The Propaganda Hub

Wellington House was the central hub for British propaganda, meticulously shaping public sentiment to support the British Empire’s imperial objectives. Through coordinated campaigns, Wellington House disseminated ideas that reinforced British global influence. Notable figures, such as H.G. Wells, crafted narratives that promoted British values and justified expansionist policies, presenting British imperialism as a benevolent force. This institution ensured that the public and international audiences viewed Britain’s dominance as essential to world order. 27:10

🏛️ The United Nations as a British Successor to the League of Nations

The British Empire’s reach extended through the establishment of the United Nations after World War II, an organization designed to perpetuate British influence under the guise of global cooperation. The UN was structured to ensure that British elites retained control over international decision-making processes. Through the UN, Britain managed to maintain a dominant role in global politics, allowing it to dictate policies that aligned with its imperial objectives and secure its status as a post-colonial power. 01:42:45

💰 British Financial Control via World Institutions

Financial institutions such as the World Bank and the World Economic Forum serve as extensions of British power. Through these organizations, the British Empire exerts control over global financial policies, ensuring that British economic interests are protected. The World Bank and World Economic Forum allow British elites to influence global markets, dictating financial strategies that reinforce British supremacy. By embedding their control in these institutions, the British Empire continues to dominate international economic systems. 01:54:32

🔥 Anti-Semitism as a Strategic Deflection

The British Empire promoted anti-Semitism as a strategic tactic to deflect attention from its imperial ambitions. Figures like Hitler, influenced by British agents, helped disseminate anti-Semitic ideologies to divert blame for communism away from the British and onto Jewish communities. This deflection strategy reinforced anti-Semitic narratives while concealing the British role in orchestrating revolutionary movements. By framing Jews as the culprits behind global unrest, the British Empire effectively obscured its manipulation and control over ideological frameworks. 02:11:23

📈 The World Economic Forum: Modern British Influence

The World Economic Forum serves as a contemporary instrument for British elites to maintain control over global economic and political discussions. Through this forum, the British Empire extends its influence, ensuring that policies align with British interests and that international discourse reflects British priorities. The World Economic Forum embodies the enduring power of British imperial strategies, perpetuating British dominance under the guise of global collaboration. 02:34:50

🕊️ Post-Colonial Influence and the Legacy of British Imperialism

The British Empire’s influence persists in the post-colonial era through its involvement in global institutions and continued dominance over financial markets. British elites have successfully embedded their control into organizations such as the United Nations and the World Bank, ensuring that the Empire’s legacy endures. This sustained influence allows the British to continue shaping global policies, reaffirming their role as a preeminent power long after the formal end of their colonial empire. 02:41:12

FAQ

Q: What is the premise of Richard Poe’s book, How the British Invented Communism and Blamed It on the Jews?

A: Richard Poe asserts that the British Empire orchestrated the Russian Revolution and controlled the Russian Civil War through its intelligence services. The British Empire secretly supported both the Bolsheviks and the anti-Bolshevik White Russians, blaming Jews for communism to deflect attention from their own influence and control over revolutionary movements. 00:43

Q: How did the British Empire manipulate the Russian Civil War?

A: British intelligence directed the Russian Civil War by strategically supporting the Bolsheviks to ensure victory over the White Russians. By manipulating both factions, the British guaranteed a Bolshevik win, which aligned with their goal of destabilizing Russia. This control over revolutionary forces allowed the British Empire to secure influence over Russia’s future, enforcing British imperial objectives. 08:53

Q: Why was the British Empire interested in Middle Eastern oil?

A: The British Empire sought control over Middle Eastern oil fields, especially in Iran, to fuel its global dominance. Through direct manipulation of regional politics and Bolshevik leaders, British intelligence ensured access to oil resources, which became essential for sustaining British imperial power. This control over energy resources solidified Britain’s influence across the Middle East and countered Russian expansion in the region. 10:34

Q: What role did Winston Churchill play in British manipulation of revolutionary movements?

A: Winston Churchill, as British War Secretary, publicly blamed the Russian Revolution on Jewish influence, asserting that Jews orchestrated Bolshevism. This narrative was part of British propaganda to obscure Britain’s role in revolutionary activities. Churchill’s statements helped deflect responsibility from British intelligence, shifting the blame onto Jewish communities while maintaining British control over Russian affairs. 22:05

Q: What is the significance of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion in British imperial strategy?

A: The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a fabricated document used by British intelligence to assign blame for communism onto Jewish people. This propaganda piece allowed the British to promote anti-Semitic narratives, diverting attention from their own role in orchestrating revolutionary ideologies. The Protocols exemplify how the British Empire deployed misinformation to mask its influence and manipulate global opinion. 01:05:23

Q: How does the British Empire maintain influence through institutions like the League of Nations?

A: The League of Nations, founded with British influence after World War I, served as a tool for British global governance. Framed as a peacekeeping organization, it allowed Britain to dictate international policies under the guise of cooperation. British elites used the League to uphold imperial dominance by controlling global diplomacy, securing British interests worldwide, and aligning other nations with British strategic objectives. 39:17

Q: What role does the United Nations play in the British post-colonial strategy?

A: The United Nations is a continuation of British influence under the pretense of global cooperation. Established as a successor to the League of Nations, the UN allowed British elites to exert control over international decision-making processes. Through this organization, Britain maintained a powerful role in shaping global policies, ensuring that its influence persisted in the post-colonial era and that international governance aligned with British interests. 01:42:45

Q: How does the British Empire maintain economic dominance through institutions like the World Economic Forum?

A: The World Economic Forum operates as a vehicle for British elites to extend their influence over global economic and political agendas. Through the WEF, the British Empire controls global economic policies, leveraging these financial institutions to secure British interests within the international marketplace. This organization perpetuates British imperial power under the guise of economic cooperation, aligning global decisions with British objectives. 01:54:32

Q: Why did the British promote anti-Semitic narratives like those in Mein Kampf?

A: The British Empire encouraged anti-Semitic ideologies, such as those in Mein Kampf, to redirect blame for communism and revolutionary movements onto Jewish communities. By promoting anti-Jewish narratives, the British concealed their own involvement in global subversion. This deflection strategy allowed the Empire to further its influence while maintaining an appearance of innocence in the face of growing anti-Semitic sentiment. 02:11:23

Q: How does British influence persist through the World Bank and similar financial institutions?

A: British control over the World Bank and other financial institutions ensures that global economic policies align with British interests. These institutions allow British elites to dominate international financial systems, dictating economic strategies that support British power. Through these organizations, Britain continues to shape the global economy, maintaining its historical influence long after the official end of its empire. 02:34:50

People

Richard Poe - As the author of How the British Invented Communism and Blamed It on the Jews, Poe details how the British Empire orchestrated the Russian Revolution and Civil War to secure British control. He contends that British intelligence used the revolution to install a communist government that served British imperial interests, and redirected blame onto Jewish communities to obscure British influence. 00:43

Winston Churchill - Acting as British War Secretary, Churchill publicly attributed the Russian Revolution to Jewish influence, asserting that Jews orchestrated Bolshevism. This statement served British propaganda, deflecting responsibility for communism away from British operatives and promoting anti-Semitic narratives to conceal British manipulation in global conflicts. 22:05

Leon Trotsky - Trotsky, a leading Bolshevik figure, was reportedly used by British intelligence to further British interests in the Russian Revolution. His actions were coordinated with British geopolitical strategies, including the withdrawal from northern Iran, which ensured British access to critical oil resources. Trotsky played a significant role in advancing Bolshevik goals that aligned with British intentions to destabilize Russia. 10:34

Lloyd George - As British Prime Minister during the Russian Civil War, Lloyd George supported the Bolsheviks over Russian nationalists, opposing any monarchical restoration. He strategically limited support for the White Russians, thereby guaranteeing the rise of communism, a decision driven by the British agenda to fragment Russia and prevent it from challenging British influence. 13:56

David Urquhart - A Scottish aristocrat and close mentor to Karl Marx, Urquhart is portrayed as an influential figure who guided Marx’s work. He aimed to restore a feudal system through socialist ideology, representing the interests of British elites who sought to control revolutionary movements and direct them toward outcomes favorable to British power. 01:17:12

Edward Mandel House

Colonel Edward House - An advisor to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, House operated as a British agent, ensuring U.S. foreign policy aligned with British objectives. He played a key role in promoting the League of Nations, an institution that extended British influence. House collaborated closely with British intelligence to further Britain’s interests within the American government. 41:19

Woodrow Wilson - The U.S. President during World War I, Wilson promoted the League of Nations under British influence, paving the way for British control in the post-war order. His administration, guided by British-aligned figures like Colonel House, ensured that the United States supported British imperial interests, including entering the war and advocating for British-led global institutions. 46:20

H.G. Wells - Associated with Wellington House, Wells contributed to British propaganda, crafting narratives that promoted British globalism. He worked to align public opinion with British imperial policies, using his influence as a writer to shape perceptions and reinforce British control over ideological discourse. 27:10

Sir William Wiseman - As a British intelligence officer, Wiseman worked with Colonel House to shape U.S. foreign policy, steering it toward British interests. His influence ensured American support for Britain’s entry into World War I and its backing of British-led global structures like the League of Nations, securing a British foothold in American policy-making. 54:08

Adolf Hitler - British elites are portrayed as having promoted Hitler’s work, especially Mein Kampf, to foster anti-Semitic sentiment and redirect blame for communism onto Jews. This move obscured British complicity in revolutionary movements, using Hitler’s anti-Semitic rhetoric to further British goals of deflecting responsibility for global subversion. 02:11:23

Organizations

British Empire - The British Empire orchestrated the Russian Revolution and subsequent civil unrest to dismantle Russia’s strength as a competing power. Using its intelligence networks, the British Empire directed the outcome of the Russian Civil War, leveraging both the Bolsheviks and White Russians to maintain control over the region. This manipulation ensured that British imperial interests prevailed over Russian national interests, keeping Russia weak and subservient. 00:43

British Intelligence Services - British intelligence agencies, particularly MI6, were pivotal in directing revolutionary movements. Through these agencies, Britain manipulated the Russian Civil War to guarantee a Bolshevik victory. British intelligence services ensured the spread of communism as a tool to fracture Russia, aligning with British imperial goals by keeping Russia destabilized and dependent. 08:53

League of Nations - The League of Nations, established with significant British influence after World War I, served as an instrument of British global governance. Disguised as an international peacekeeping body, it facilitated British control over international diplomacy. This organization allowed Britain to shape global policies, maintaining an appearance of collaboration while exerting its dominance over world affairs. 39:17

Wellington House - Wellington House functioned as the British Empire’s propaganda bureau, orchestrating campaigns to align public opinion with British imperial ambitions. It was here that figures like H.G. Wells worked to craft narratives promoting British dominance. Wellington House shaped global perspectives on British rule, ensuring that British imperial policies were viewed favorably and reinforcing the Empire’s control over ideological discourse. 27:10

United Nations - The United Nations succeeded the League of Nations as a British-led global institution, allowing British elites to retain control over international affairs in the post-colonial era. The UN provided a structure through which Britain continued to shape international policies under the pretense of peace and cooperation, maintaining British influence over emerging world powers and directing global governance. 01:42:45

World Economic Forum - The World Economic Forum operates as a modern vehicle for British imperial control, extending British influence over global economic policies. Through the WEF, British elites influence international decision-making, dictating financial policies and aligning global economic discussions with British interests. The Forum perpetuates British hegemony under the guise of economic collaboration, allowing the British Empire to shape international markets to its advantage. 01:54:32

World Bank - The World Bank serves as an extension of British financial power, facilitating British control over global economic systems. By embedding its influence within the World Bank, Britain continues to assert dominance over global financial policies, ensuring that British interests guide international development projects and economic decisions. This institution enables the British Empire to direct the financial affairs of developing nations, reinforcing its historical influence. 02:34:50

Locations

Russia - Russia serves as the primary stage for British intervention, where the British Empire orchestrated the Russian Revolution and Civil War to destabilize the region. By controlling both the Bolsheviks and White Russian forces, Britain secured its influence over Russia, ensuring that it remained weakened and fragmented, incapable of threatening British global dominance. 00:43

Iran - Iran, with its significant oil reserves, was a key target for British imperial interests. British intelligence worked with Bolshevik leaders to secure control over Iran’s oil fields, ensuring British dominance over Middle Eastern energy resources. By establishing influence in Iran, Britain safeguarded its access to vital oil supplies, undermining Russian access and reinforcing British control over the region. 10:34

India - India was a centerpiece of British imperial control, representing the height of British colonial power. British influence in the region was protected through intelligence operations that kept Russian expansion at bay. The British Empire employed strategies such as the “Great Game” to maintain control over India and to prevent Russia from gaining any influence in South Asia, thus securing British dominance over Indian territories and resources. 31:12

Middle East - The Middle East was critical for British control due to its rich oil resources. British intelligence maneuvered to dominate the region’s energy supplies, particularly by obstructing Russian interests. By controlling Middle Eastern oil fields, Britain cemented its economic supremacy and strategic influence in the region, positioning itself as a key player in global energy markets. 31:12

Caucasus - The Caucasus region, known for its vast oil resources, was targeted by the British as part of a strategy to undermine Russian power. British-backed Bolshevik forces took control of this region, ensuring the British Empire could secure access to these resources while denying them to the Russians. This intervention exemplified Britain’s commitment to weakening Russian influence across energy-rich territories. 25:20

United States - The United States became a focal point for British influence, particularly through figures like Colonel House. British intelligence coordinated with key American leaders to shape U.S. foreign policy, aligning it with British imperial interests. The British Empire leveraged this influence to persuade the U.S. to enter World War I and support British initiatives, such as the League of Nations, to ensure continued British dominance in global governance. 41:19

Germany - British elites influenced German ideologies, particularly through anti-Semitic propaganda. Britain promoted narratives such as those found in Mein Kampf, intending to redirect blame for global revolutions onto Jewish communities and away from British intervention. This manipulation in Germany served British goals of deflecting scrutiny from their own imperial activities, while fostering anti-Semitic ideologies. 01:55:40

The United Nations Headquarters - Established post-World War II, the UN headquarters in New York symbolizes British efforts to shape international governance in a way that aligns with British interests. The UN was designed to ensure that Britain retained a significant role in global affairs, controlling discourse on issues such as human rights and peacekeeping. Through this institution, the British Empire extends its reach under the guise of international cooperation. 02:40:33

Timeline

1917 - The British Empire orchestrates the Russian Revolution, leveraging its intelligence services to dismantle the Russian monarchy and impose a communist government. This strategic intervention weakens Russia as a global power and ensures it remains vulnerable to British influence. 00:43

1918 - The Russian Civil War begins, with British intelligence covertly supporting the Bolsheviks. By controlling revolutionary forces on both sides, the British Empire secures a Bolshevik victory, guaranteeing that Russian national interests are suppressed and the communist regime aligns with British objectives. 08:53

1919 - The League of Nations is established as a British-led institution under the guise of international peacekeeping. The League serves to extend British influence over global policies, ensuring that Britain remains the central power in post-war international governance and that rival nations adhere to British-directed diplomatic standards. 39:17

1920s - British intelligence solidifies control over the Middle East by securing vital oil fields, particularly in Iran. This access to oil reinforces British economic power and curtails Russian ambitions in the region. British agents actively work to keep Middle Eastern resources under British control, further establishing Britain’s dominance over global energy markets. 10:34

1933 - Adolf Hitler rises to power in Germany, with British elites promoting Mein Kampf to spread anti-Semitic ideologies. By encouraging anti-Jewish narratives, the British divert global attention from their own involvement in revolutionary activities, framing Jewish communities as the scapegoats for communism while concealing Britain’s influence over German ideological developments. 01:55:40

1945 - The United Nations is established as the successor to the League of Nations, with substantial British involvement. The UN provides a platform for British elites to maintain influence over post-war international affairs, extending their control over global decision-making processes under the pretense of peace and security. 01:42:45

1960s - Present - British influence is entrenched within global institutions such as the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. These organizations enable British elites to control international economic policies, maintaining their dominance over global financial systems and shaping the global economy to align with British imperial goals. 01:54:32

1989 - The Cold War ends, and British influence continues through its control over post-Cold War global institutions. British elites redirect their efforts into organizations like the World Economic Forum, where they continue to exert influence over global economic and political discourse, ensuring that international policies reflect British priorities. 02:34:50

Present Day - The British Empire’s influence persists in global governance structures. Institutions like the United Nations allow British elites to direct international discourse on peace, security, and human rights. The British Empire uses these organizations to retain a commanding role in global politics, ensuring that British imperial interests are safeguarded in the contemporary era. 02:41:12

Bibliography

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion - This fabricated document is a cornerstone of British propaganda, crafted to blame Jews for communism and revolutionary movements. The Protocols served as a calculated diversion, directing public anger towards Jewish communities while masking British control over revolutionary ideologies. By promoting this anti-Semitic text, British elites ensured that their own role in global subversion remained concealed. 01:05:23

The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels - The Communist Manifesto, while ostensibly authored by Marx and Engels, is presented as a product of British influence. British agents like David Urquhart played a role in shaping Marx’s work to serve imperial interests, promoting revolutionary ideas that aligned with British objectives to destabilize rival nations through socialism and communism. 01:17:12

Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler - Mein Kampf is portrayed as part of a British effort to spread anti-Semitic sentiment across Europe. British elites promoted the book to vilify Jewish communities, using it as a strategic tool to divert responsibility for communism away from Britain and onto Jews. This allowed Britain to obscure its influence over revolutionary ideologies while fomenting anti-Jewish propaganda. 01:55:40

Coningsby by Benjamin Disraeli - Disraeli’s novel reveals insights into the British elite’s influence over global politics. Coningsby serves as an exposé of the power structures that direct international affairs, with Disraeli himself offering a perspective on British ambitions to control global governance through both open and covert means. The book reflects Britain’s ongoing pursuit of power, detailing the methods by which the British Empire manipulates political movements to reinforce its supremacy. 00:44:12

The New World Order by H.G. Wells - Written by a British propagandist, The New World Order outlines Britain’s vision for a post-war global system dominated by British ideals. Wells advocates for British-led global governance structures, articulating Britain’s plans to manage world affairs through organizations like the League of Nations and, later, the United Nations. His work promotes British imperial control disguised as a commitment to world peace. 01:42:45

The Anglo-American Establishment by Carroll Quigley - Quigley’s work reveals the extent of British influence over American politics and foreign policy. He describes a British-controlled network that directs American leaders and institutions, furthering British imperial ambitions through American power. This book provides evidence of how the British Empire secures its dominance by embedding its interests within the American political landscape. 02:12:18

Glossary

The Great Game - The Great Game refers to the British Empire’s strategic rivalry with Russia for control over Central Asia. This calculated campaign was driven by Britain’s desire to secure its colonial interests, particularly in India, by curtailing Russian expansion. British intelligence employed diplomatic and covert tactics to keep Russia at bay, safeguarding British dominance over South Asia. 31:12

British Imperialism - British Imperialism is characterized by the expansion of British control through both direct colonial rule and indirect influence over global governance. The British Empire used intelligence operations, economic manipulation, and ideological influence to extend its reach beyond traditional colonial territories, ensuring that Britain remained a dominant global force. 00:43

Bolshevism - Bolshevism is a revolutionary ideology that the British Empire actively supported to destabilize Russia. Through its intelligence services, Britain helped install a Bolshevik government, using communism as a means to fracture Russian society and keep it under British control. The British Empire’s backing of Bolshevism exemplifies its strategy of using ideological subversion to weaken rival nations. 08:53

Communism - Communism is presented as a British-devised tool, strategically promoted to destabilize nations and prevent them from challenging British supremacy. By supporting communism, the British Empire ensured that revolution spread in a manner that served British interests, allowing Britain to control rival countries through the influence of socialist ideologies. 01:17:12

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion - This document is a deliberate fabrication used by British intelligence to assign blame for communism on Jewish communities. The Protocols serve as a powerful piece of propaganda, disseminated to incite anti-Semitic sentiment and divert scrutiny away from British involvement in revolutionary movements. By promoting this text, the British effectively concealed their manipulation of revolutionary ideologies. 01:05:23

Anti-Semitism - Anti-Semitism is wielded by the British Empire as a strategic tactic to deflect criticism. By fostering anti-Jewish ideologies, Britain redirects blame for communism and other global upheavals away from itself and onto Jewish communities. This deflection strategy enables Britain to carry out its imperial activities while avoiding accountability for the disruptions it orchestrates worldwide. 01:55:40

Wellington House - Wellington House is the central hub of British propaganda operations, tasked with shaping public opinion to favor British imperial interests. Through Wellington House, British elites crafted narratives that supported expansionist policies, reinforcing Britain’s dominance and justifying its control over global affairs. 27:10

League of Nations - The League of Nations is an international body established to maintain British influence over global governance. While ostensibly a peacekeeping organization, it serves as a mechanism for Britain to control international diplomacy and assert its strategic interests on a global scale. The League extends British power beyond traditional colonial rule, allowing it to influence other nations under the guise of cooperation. 39:17

United Nations - The United Nations is the successor to the League of Nations, continuing British imperial influence under a new guise. This organization enables British elites to shape global policies, especially in the post-colonial era. Through the UN, Britain preserves its influence over international peacekeeping and governance, ensuring that British interests remain central to global decision-making processes. 02:40:33

The Anglo-American Establishment - This term reflects the close alliance between British elites and American leaders, with the British Empire exerting influence over U.S. foreign policy. By embedding its agents within American institutions, Britain secures its control over American power structures, using this alliance to further British imperial ambitions and extend its reach across the Atlantic. 02:12:18