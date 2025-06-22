I mentor a 17-year-old young man, whom I’ve known since he was born. Yesterday, he asked me about a book he was reading by someone I had never heard of. The book is "Becoming Supernatural" by Joe Dispenza. I took a look and quickly recognized all the Theosophical fingerprints and New Age bafflegab.

Joe Dispenza is a hilarious cartoon character version of Werner Erhard.

What follows is the assessment I provided to my young protégé.

Introduction

Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza presents a comprehensive plan for personal transformation, promising enhanced health, mental clarity, and heightened abilities through meditation, intention, and structured routines. Dispenza invites readers into a belief system supported by scientific-sounding language, testimonials, and daily practices.

The Metaphysical Framework

The book describes reality as a world of hidden forces and programmed limits. According to Dispenza, daily habits and inherited stresses prevent people from reaching their full potential. Each person possesses creative intelligence, which can be blocked by boundaries that can be overcome through specialized techniques and secret knowledge. Dispenza’s system draws on Gnostic and Theosophical ideas, framing material existence as a kind of prison or matrix that restricts consciousness. His teachings promise self-realization and liberation through intention, ritual, and mental discipline.

Rapport Through Mere-Agreement

Dispenza builds rapport by reflecting the reader’s struggles and hopes through personal stories and testimonials. These examples create a sense of shared experience and a sense of belonging. Readers see their own lives in these narratives, which opens them to the program’s methods and beliefs.

Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Induction Through Bafflegab and Nominalization

The text relies on complex, scientific-sounding jargon — “quantum field,” “energy centers,” “coherent brain states” — and uses abstract nouns like “transformation” and “activation.” This pattern, known as "bafflegab," makes claims sound authoritative while concealing their clear meaning. Nominalizations turn actions into things, making the teachings feel fixed and unquestionable. Together, these language patterns encourage readers to accept the program’s ideas without skepticism, drawing them into a focused and receptive state.

Suggestion and NLP Framing

The book prescribes daily exercises, guided meditations, and affirmations rooted in neuro-linguistic programming (NLP). These techniques turn personal routines into group rituals. Dispenza describes large events, such as Project Coherence, where thousands meditate together, and workshops that feature symbolic objects, like a key representing the unlocking of personal potential. Repeated stories of transformation serve as both inspiration and proof, reinforcing commitment to the method and drawing participants deeper into the system.

Readers join a community marked by shared language, rituals, and experiences. Group identity grows through ongoing involvement in events, meditations, and advanced trainings. The structure links individual progress and self-worth to regular participation, new offerings, and continued investment in the program.

Operational Outcomes

Becoming Supernatural shapes readers’ lives around its teachings. Practices like daily meditation and community events become central habits. Transformation stories and ritual participation reinforce loyalty and validate the program’s promises. Each new workshop, advanced training, or group ritual strengthens the group’s boundaries and the leader’s authority. The book prescribes continuous involvement, making success and belonging dependent on deeper engagement.

Conclusion

Becoming Supernatural operates as a system that ties personal growth, identity, and daily life to its rituals and beliefs. Dispenza positions himself as the essential source of further training, advanced teachings, and group experience. The program uses cycles of testimony, ritual, and exclusive events to secure loyalty and drive ongoing participation.

This structure follows the pattern of Werner Erhard’s Human Potential Movement, Scientology, and other theosophy-inspired cult businesses. Each operates as a commercial enterprise, selling meaning, belonging, and purpose through seminars, materials, and charismatic leadership. In a society with declining religion and weakened metaphysical frameworks, such systems offer substitute faiths. Members organize their lives around group practices, while those in control gain both wealth and influence over committed followers.

Becoming Supernatural functions as a cult-building business and a replacement belief system, shaping identity, loyalty, and daily habits through its teachings and community structure.