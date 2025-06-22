The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
3hEdited

Peter, I’m liking the word ‘bafflegab’ (reference my comment yesterday when you introduced it to us). Having just read this article (and the article ‘The Meta Method of Manipulation), it has dawned on me how restrictive language actually is in trying to explain what our thoughts are processing or actually are! I clearly see how manipulation and psy-op’s can influence and manipulate. Also, I realise that human artistic expression, be it music, art or theatre strive to express thoughts or elements of our consciousness that words just fail. The vast perception deception manipulation is becoming so clear. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Duke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture