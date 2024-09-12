Once upon a time, I met Andrew Breitbart at a small gathering of American patriots on the beach in Pacific Palisades. He told a few of us, “If you look back in history, real change has been instigated by a few individuals doing the right thing at the right time," which animated me to do what I could and photograph people who were saying things I agreed with (at the time). That’s how I found myself photographing all of you (below).

As you may know, I helped found a journalism outlet and two free-speech absolutist crowdfunding sites — with spooky Chuck Johnson —all shuttered by lawfare and de-platforming. Eventually, I became the “official photographer” for “Stop The Steal” and other January 6th nonsense. Since then, I’ve had significant time to reflect on — and research how — The People (sic) of the United States of America (and the rest of the modern world) find themselves the captured prisoners of zombie states.

Unindicted Special Operations Operators directing the J6 “Insurrection”

For decades, numerous well-qualified people have attempted to alert Americans about the ongoing situation. First and foremost, future Rhodes Scholar Bill Clinton’s mentor at Georgetown University was Carroll Quigley, an insider at the Council on Foreign Relations. In 1966, Quigley published a 1300-page book called "Tragedy and Hope," in which he detailed the plans of a British group of secret conspirators who called themselves “The Round Table,” led by Cecil Rhodes, who aimed to take over the world and regain control of the United States of America in the process.

Quigley quotes Rhodes:

“The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labour, and enterprise, ... the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of a British Empire, the consolidation of the whole Empire, the inauguration of a system of Colonial Representation in the Imperial Parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the Empire, and finally the foundation of so great a power as to hereafter render wars impossible and promote the best interests of humanity.”

That group has largely succeeded since Rhodes's death 120 years ago. It’s an old story. In 1939, Congressman Jacob Thorkelson read a corroborating version of Quigley’s account into the Congressional Record.

As soon as Tragedy and Hope was released, Quigley’s book disappeared from general public view as the publishing company Macmillan was quickly purchased, the plates for the book were destroyed, and Tragedy and Hope disappeared from public view down the memory hole. It took Quigley eight years to figure out why.

Quigley eventually realized that skullduggery by the Anglo-American oligarchy was shadow-banning his book, so he wrote a shorter 523-page exposé, naming names, titled “The Anglo-American Establishment.” Still, he wasn't willing to release it until his natural death. (His friend and publisher at Macmillan, Peter Ritner, unnaturally “jumped” out of his 8th-story Central Park apartment after publishing Tragedy and Hope.)

One of the many things that Quigley taught Bill Clinton is that American democracy is a myth. He explained to his students at Georgetown that elections are not determined by voters but by those who do not vote, and the nomination process, controlled by elites, holds more power than the election itself.

According to Quigley, modern democracy faces existential threats from corporations, unions, and other "fictitious persons" who have amassed overwhelming power, exploiting legal structures to act as individuals with no accountability. American democracy now operates under a plutocracy, where money dictates political outcomes.

However, Quigley was not alone in documenting the history of the conspiracy. Antony Sutton at the Hoover Institute discovered — while studying the economic causes of WWII — that City of London Bankers and Financial Tycoons of Wall Street bankrolled Trotsky, Lenin, Hitler, and FDR, with the help and active participation of names like JP Morgan, John D. Rockefeller (Sr. & Jr.) and sons, Prescott Bush, George Herbert Walker Jr., Avril Harriman, Allen and John Foster Dulles, and many others who went unmolested after WWII.

The Hoover Institute published Sutton’s academic textbooks, but as soon as he took the same research materials and republished them as “trade paperbacks” (for widespread consumption), he was fired from the Hoover Institute by its president, David Packard (the same David Packard of Hewlett-Packard). Today, you’ll never hear a peep about Sutton or his work from Hoover toadies like Victor David Hanson or Peter Robinson (for fear of losing their cushy jobs).

The Hoover Institute was founded as an institutional limited hangout to cover up Herbert Hoover’s skullduggery during WWI, where he ran a war profiteering program that sold black-market food to the Germans. His Anglo-American masters later rewarded him with the American Presidency.

After Quigley and Sutton published their books, others followed. Notably, Gary Allen wrote a short synopsis titled "None Dare Call It Conspiracy," which sold four and a half million copies. Like Quigley and Sutton's previous works, Allen's book had zero impact on public consciousness as the media and government either ignored it or labeled it. Alongside the usual epithets “Fascist,” “Nazi," and "anti-Semitic," a new, more general epithet emerged: "conspiracy theorist.” Congressman Larry McDonald read the book into the Congressional Record on October 14, 1977. On September 1, 1983, McDonald was flying on a Korean Airlines 747, which was blown out of the sky by Soviet fighters after the plane wandered into Soviet airspace.

To sum this part up, Cecil Rhodes, funded by Nathan Rothschild, established a secret society of British and other European oligarchs to take over the world, and they did. After organizing and practicing their methods in South Africa, they recaptured control of North America by monopolizing industry (steel, oil, automobiles, and railroads), finance (banking and trading), and media (newspapers, movies, radio). Then, the oligarchy systematically created or took over all education (primary, secondary, and higher) and professional organizations (American Medical Association, American Historical Association, etc.) in the United States and other Western countries. Rhodes Scholars, in particular, specialized in rewriting American history to ensure that the British always looked good (with the net result that most people never learned any of this in school).

Rhodes Scholars

Before completing their effective takeover of the United States, the British oligarchy, through their various intelligence operations, orchestrated the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy. It’s probably safe to assume that FDR — and, most recently, Donald Trump — were also the targets of real-life 007s. Lincoln was eliminated by British-backed Confederate operatives aiming to destroy the Union and halt his nationalist economic policies. Garfield was murdered for waging an economic war against British-controlled Wall Street and challenging their influence in South America. McKinley was executed for resisting British free trade, leading to the ascension of pro-British Theodore Roosevelt. Kennedy was assassinated by British intelligence through operatives like Louis Mortimer Bloomfield to prevent his nationalist economic measures and opposition to imperial ambitions. Again, it’s probably safe to assume that the FBI, CIA, and Mafia — while all involved with the Kennedy assassination — weren’t calling the shots.

Organizations such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the Pilgrims Society, and B'nai B'rith were created to facilitate the US takeover. These organizations were being planned and executed as early as the 1840s, and in fact, these comprehensive programs are incredibly well-funded and have been ongoing since 1776. The British never accepted American Independence, and when they couldn't accomplish a military reconquering, they concluded that financial and psychological warfare were more effective. (They were right). These organizations have been augmented by other “round table” groups like the Tri-Lateral Commission, Club of Rome, Bilderberg Meetings, the UN, and the World Economic Forum. They are all funded by the same oligarchs.

In 1913, British oligarchs, through their banker handlers, finally gained financial control of the US by creating and owning the Federal Reserve Bank, a privately owned bank that only they control. Simultaneously, they got Congress to pass, and their asset Woodrow Wilson to sign into existence, the IRS, which guarantees that American Citizens will pay British Bankers interest on money the bankers create from thin air. It was accomplished on Christmas Eve, 1913, without firing a shot.

It was perhaps not a mere coincidence that some of the most influential oligarchs who opposed the British plans were on board the Titanic when it collided with an iceberg.

Later, they created the Bank of International Settlements, the reserve bank for all national reserve banks, to make their financial takeover, global.

So, what does this have to do with Russia?

To explain Russia, we must go back to 1904, when Rhodes died and Lord Alfred Milner took over the secret society leadership. At the London School of Economics, founded by a Round Table-associated group called the Fabian Socialists, school President Halford Mackinder wrote a geopolitical positioning paper titled “The Geographical Pivot of History.”

According to Mackinder, the Heartland is the central region of Eurasia, characterized by its natural defenses—mountains, deserts, and the Arctic—making it nearly inaccessible to naval power. Halford Mackinder argued that control of this landlocked area, rich in resources and strategically positioned, would enable a nation to dominate the surrounding regions. The World Island, which encompasses Europe, Asia, and Africa, contains the majority of the world’s landmass and population. Mackinder believed that whoever controlled the Heartland could project power across the entire World Island, leading to global dominance due to its unmatched economic and military potential.

The Anglo-American Oligarchs who control Britain, and by proxy, all of her colonies — including the United States — control the planet's waterways (the blue part of the map) and all waterborne trade. To maintain British hegemony, Mackinder suggested the following strategies:

Control of Eastern Europe: Prevent any major power, particularly Germany or Russia, from dominating Eastern Europe, as it is the gateway to the Heartland. Control of this region gives access to the Heartland’s resources and strategic position. Deny Access to Warm-Water Ports: Ensure Heartland powers, especially Russia, do not gain access to warm-water coastlines, enabling them to build a navy and project global power. Establish Buffer States and Form Alliances: Create independent buffer states in Eastern Europe to block expansion into the Heartland and form alliances, particularly between Western Europe and maritime powers like the U.S. and Britain, to counterbalance Heartland's influence.

Once you take a look at the map, a few things become self-evident. The” Mid-East” is a land bridge between the Eurasian Continent and Africa. Curiously, even though the technology is over 150 years old, no railroads connect continents outside Eurasia. Cecil Rhodes once dreamed of building a railroad from Cape Town to Cairo. Still, there are no railroads connecting Africa to Eurasia or North America to South America. In any area where it would make sense for railroads or energy pipelines to happen, there are rampant guerrilla wars, factional conflict, and generally unfriendly environments to run those operations. This is all on purpose.

After reconquering the United States by employing an extended program of non-kinetic warfare, the new “Anglo-American” oligarchy began its systematic program to destabilize the “world island.”

First, was to isolate Germany, which was fast becoming an economic threat to the oligarchy. Through years of espionage, planning, and machinations, Britain punked Germany into a war with France. The excuse was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, but like 911, and Pearl Harbor, that was just a story for public consumption. For this part of the plan to work, Germany needed to be surrounded, so Russia was entreated to join France and Britain. The problem for the British was they needed to win the war, but they needed their ally, Russia to lose. Because a victorious Russia might just be strong enough to control the whole world island.

At the same time, the British realized that the land bridge connecting Africa to Eurasia presented another danger to their plans. A Jewish homeland in the Middle East represented a golden opportunity to enfranchise a group of people who had been disenfranchised for 2000 years.

Thus, Communism and Zionism were deployed after decades of financing their research and development. Communism to destabilize and overthrow the monarchies that had survived the first British-financed revolutions of 1848. By financing and supplying the Communists in Russia, the British could ensure that Russia would not finish the war intact. But they needed a scapegoat or a stalking horse, a group that could be blamed in case anyone started figuring out what was happening. So, they hired Jews.

Communism gave the British a destabilized Russia.

Zionism gave the British a bridgehead in the Middle East, controlling the land bridge connecting Eurasia and Africa, and the territory around the Suez Canal.

But they needed to move the citizens of the United States from their George Washington-inspired tradition of “avoid foreign entanglements” to the policeman of the world we know today. So, the British hired propagandists to manufacture anti-German sentiment in the United States.

The Lusitania was the 911 of its day. With media support for the German crime against humanity, America came in to “save the world for democracy.” Few noticed that the Germans had been attempting to end the war for years before the Americans came in.

In April 1917, Lenin entered Russia from Switzerland (backed by the City of London and British-controlled Wall Street), and the Americans entered the war on the side of Great Britain and France.

With American manpower and control of her largess, it was fait accompli that Germany and her allies would lose the war. At the beginning of WWI, there were four great empires: the British, Austria-Hungarian, German, and Ottoman. At the end of WWI, there was one new Empire, the Anglo-American. Not unlike their strategy with the Jews, the financial, media, and educational control of the United States allowed the Anglo-American oligarchy to wear the American government like a cheap suit.

Once WWI was over, the Anglo-American oligarchs needed a way to extend the division of the world island. So they simultaneously funded the military-industrial complexes in Russia and Germany, even going so far as installing Adolf Hitler and his Nazi government.

Before plunging the world into war again, the bankers needed to fix a problem they had during WWI. How to move money around between countries that were supposed to be enemies? So, they created the Bank of International Settlements.

In 1939, the whole mess started all over again, which is great if the goal is to keep inhabitants of the world island fighting each other. However, the Zionist project was stalled. It turned out that most Jews were happily assimilated into whatever communities the diaspora had taken them. They needed the motivation to move back to the Middle East, which is most likely the impetus for the “motivation” to move provided by Hitler.

As WWII ended, there were significant disagreements between FDR and the British about the makeup of the post-war New World Order. FDR preferred to give the world's people a little more leash than his counterpart, Winston Churchill. So, it was highly fortuitous for the Anglo half of the Anglo-American oligarchy that FDR didn’t quite make it to the war's end. Stalin, who liked FDR, told Roosevelt’s son that Churchill dropped a dime on his father. Once the war was over, Churchill went to Fulton, Missouri, to kick off the next significant operation to sew confusion on the World Island: “The Cold War”.

Benny, Lauren, and Tim look at Mackinder’s map if you want to understand why you’re being framed.

Why is Russia (and/or China) always the bad guy? Feel free to substitute Iran, North Korea, Syria, etc.

Why is there a war in Ukraine? Hint: Nordstream 2

Why did NATO not disappear with the Soviet Union, and why did its mission become to provoke Russia?

Why is there always war in the Middle East?

Why did the British promise both the Jews and the Arabs the same land at the same time?

Why are there no railroads connecting continents?

Why do areas where it is advantageous for the inhabitants of the World Island to have highways, railroads, and energy pipelines always seem to be under the control of warlords, guerrillas, and communist insurgencies?

Why do the oligarchs get more wealth and power, no matter who wins or loses?

The answers are all there if you look at the map and understand who is in charge.

One last note: After the end of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev and George H. W. Bush established the Moscow International University in 1991, the first private university in Russia. American support for this program ended with Rhode Scholar Bill Clinton's election.

In 2011, a statue was unveiled in Moscow featuring pen-pals President Abraham Lincoln and Russian Tsar Alexander II. Although the two men never met and came from vastly different backgrounds, they share powerful similarities. In 1861, Alexander signed a manifesto abolishing serfdom in Russia, while Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 and signed it in 1863, liberating slaves in America. But perhaps the most significant event that the two men shared was when, in support of the Union, Czar Alexander II sent two navies, one to New York, and one to San Francisco to let the British know, that if they planned on directly supporting the Confederacy, they better think twice.

Shortly thereafter both men, who created tremendous geopolitical problems for the British, were dead.

I hope this explains why “examples had to be made” by Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Garland doesn’t for America, he works for the Anglo-American oligarchy.

