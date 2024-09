This prompt, designed for GPT-Summarizer, is all you need to yank all the juice out of a video. We have all been in a situation where someone sends us a three-hour video and says, “Ya gadda watch this!”

Now, with this super-prompt, paste in the YouTube transcript using this browser extension or this website, and this super-prompt and get a Summary, FAQ, People, Organizations, Locations, Timeline, Bibliography, and Glossary, all in one prompt! (Complete with linked Timestamps).