XXVIII Amendment

Section 1. No corporation, trust, partnership, association, foundation, fund, or other arrangement, however denominated, shall, within the United States, own property, hold a license, or enforce any right, unless it has published a sworn statement tracing every interest conferring ownership, benefit, or control in it, through every intermediary however denominated, to a living person. It shall keep that statement current.

Section 2. No person exercising authority under the United States, any State, or any subdivision of either — whether by office, employment, or contract — shall exercise it without publishing, at the time of the act, a record that states who acted and what was done. What is done without such a record has no legal effect.

Section 3. No law, rule, doctrine, structure, contract, or arrangement shall prevent liability from attaching to a natural person for what is done at the direction, with the knowledge, or by the acquiescence of that person; and none shall place that person’s property beyond that liability. Criminal liability shall not be insured, indemnified, or transferred.

Section 4. No person or entity holding property for another shall hold it as its own, commingle it with property held for any other, pledge or lend it, or suffer it to answer for its own debts. Title shall vest in the living person entitled to it, and the holder shall record that person as owner. Any law, rule, doctrine, or agreement to the contrary has no effect.

Section 5. This article shall be applied according to the plain meaning of its terms. No court shall decline to apply any provision of this article on the ground that its result is absurd, impractical, or contrary to purpose.

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