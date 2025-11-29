Preface

“Friendly” is a curious word in this context, as it implies a certain level of confidence or confidentiality, and the milieu choice of a public posting calls the conceit into question on its face.

“Milieu control” is a method Robert Jay Lifton describes in his book Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism that shapes the field of interpretation by controlling where and how a discussion takes place. A friend calls or reaches out directly.

I spend many hours on the phone with friends who strongly disagree with me. George Webb, Courtenay Turner, Christine Jones, and I have many detailed and specific differences of opinion. We directly examine those differences in detail. When it benefits the audience, we make those disagreements public together.

That said, Matthew has chosen this milieu and, in so doing, has selected the field, which I will enter using specific rubrics and assumptions.

First and foremost is Christian. I will approach my rebuttal to the critique with love, and apply logos (λόγος) and discernment (κρίσις) with a constrained strength of purpose (πραΰς). Second, I will correct the misrepresentations of my beliefs that Matt portrayed in his missive. Third, I will apply neurolinguistic rigor to his points, highlighting the obvious errors that a neurolinguistic approach reveals. Fourth, I will start by arguing that depending on the ideas of long-dead historians is a trap set by knaves, for fools.

The Problem Field

Matthew and I work with many of the same books and documents. We follow similar trails through history. We study the same wars, revolutions, financial structures, and institutional networks. Our divergence begins at the point where we decide how to treat that material.

Assumptions:

I’m old.

I didn’t wake up until recently.

I don’t have that many ticks left on the clock.

I’m constantly looking for methods to make up for lost time.

History reaches us through victors.

Rulers preserve certain accounts and erase others.

Context counts.

Historically, priests, scholars, editors, and patrons decide what enters the public canon and what disappears in mold and ash. Scribes copy some scrolls and ignore or destroy others. Academies place some authors on syllabi and consign others to footnotes or silence. What survives on the shelf comes through curation, force, and funding.

My brother, who has a BA in History and a Master's and a PhD in Education, once told me that the farther back in history one goes, the more sketchy the available accounts become.

This process produces a skewed dataset and is exacerbated by deliberate deletion, distortion, and generalization of “facts” by a process I have called EpiWar™️. Readers who move through this record without a stabilizing framework are likely to absorb the interpretations of long-dead gatekeepers. They repeat “classical wisdom” that, in effect, echoes the private opinions of men who sat close to power, the winners.

Cherry-picked passages deepen this problem. A writer can pull a line from Plato, Cicero, or some ancient grandee and drop it into a modern argument, and the sentence lands with a halo, simply because it carries age and a Greek name. The reader feels the historic weight, and the writer gains unearned leverage. In that instant, the reader stops asking: who paid this ancient person, who feared this ancient person, who copied this ancient person, who burned this ancient person’s rivals at the stake?

This is the problem field I address in my work. I write within an epistemic struggle, the EpiWar™️, in which factions compete to capture attention, control frames, and shape belief. In that struggle, selective quotation is not a neutral act. It is an instrument. The choice to build a worldview on the claims of long-dead historians, without a pass through their language and their incentives, places the modern reader in harness to the writer’s long-dead patrons.

My answer to this condition begins with a simple order of operations. I place linguistic structure first, moral principle second, and ethical action third. In addition, semiotic analysis reveals truths that mere words cannot disguise. Coins, flags, and hieroglyphs survive where easily disposable written words can be purged.

Did Tatjana get any coaching on this comment? 🤔

I look at the words on the page or the transcript and neurolinguistically analyze them before I honor the author. There is a lot of nonsense out there, and neurolinguistic analysis cuts through it quickly, where logic, reason, and rhetoric require exponentially more time and energy to unwind.

I examine verbs, qualifiers, linkers, and the sequence of claims. I ask which ideas sit in subject position and which ideas stay buried in dependent clauses. I mark deletions, distortions, generalizations, and leaps. I watch for cause–effect distortions that appear without visible steps. I track complex linkages that fuse separate things into a single unit. I do this with my own work, with my allies, with my critics, and with my sources.

I do it to myself as I type this.

Only after that pass do I bring moral principle into play. I ask whether the writer is attempting to portray truth or something else. I ask whether the structure of their argument aligns with moral principles or strains against them. I ask whether their language invites honest examination or hides behind fog.

Ethical action comes after that. Once the structure becomes clear and the moral alignment emerges, practical steps follow with greater stability. Without that order, ethics degenerates into impulse and fashion.

This hierarchy matters in my response to Matthew’s article. He moves quickly to invoke authorities. He cites thinkers and historians and assigns me to categories they supposedly defined long ago. He places his conclusions under the banner of “classical” thought.

I respect his diligence as a reader.

I refuse to kneel to his pantheon.

I insist on a prior step.

I read his sentences.

I inspect the structure of the claims before I grant them standing.

I do this because history, in the form that reaches us, carries the biases of winners and their scribes.

The rest of this article grows from that stance. I will move through Matthew’s piece with that order intact: structure, principle, action. I will show how his treatment of my work fails that order, and I will offer a cleaner path for readers who want to work with the same evidence without surrendering their judgment to the moods of long-dead courtiers.

Structural Inspection of His Argument

Matthew opens his piece with the heading “Four Epistemological Blindspots.” He presents this as an assessment of my worldview, yet he arrives at these “blindspots” through sentences that build their conclusions into their own structure. The title frames my supposed deficiency as a starting position.

1) Peter lays out his thesis that Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques are a substitute for needing to understand any particular topic debated within the information war.”

This is patently false. My position is that neurolinguistic analysis provides a method for determining the potential veracity of any given statement by examining its structure. Neurolinguistic pattern analysis requires magnitudes less effort than the disciplines of logic, reason, and rhetoric, but is no substitute for them. The advantage is that it can be taught to people at a very young age, and I suspect that a specific reference to this attribute can be found in Jesus’ advice to “be like children.” I suggest that if one were to learn neurolinguistic patterns before the other trivium disciplines, autodidactism would become epidemic.

Continuing

The logic advanced by Peter is that NLP allows the human mind to appreciate structures of logical argumentation, which empowers the mind of an NLP user to see holes or fallacies without needing to carry out serious studies into any particular topic.

Mathew reframes my position into a claim I never made. My actual point establishes a simple principle: neurolinguistic analysis reveals the architecture of an argument, and a clear view of that architecture lets a reader identify unstable reasoning without holding advanced credentials in the subject under discussion.

The neurolinguistic method analyzes the structure of language itself. It accelerates discernment by revealing form. It does not remove the value of study. It gives the reader a way to evaluate the integrity of an argument before investing the substantial time required to master the subject. It saves a lot of fucking time.

Continuing

(For some critical analysis of the origins of NLP as a substitute for human thinking in the bowels of the Mithraic hub known as ‘The Esalen Institute’ in Big Sur California see Cynthia Chung’s Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness)

These “critical analyses” lack a substantive exploration of the nuts-and-bolts understanding of what NLP is or how it works. By nominalizing active processes that are neutral tools and reframing them as mind-control weapons, the benefit of understanding how these tools work is potentially lost in a Straussian fairytale of good guys and bad guys.

NLP originated in Northern California, and while Huxley and Esalen contributed, the project lead was US Army Special Forces Intelligence Captain John Grinder (retired), partnering with Dr. Richard Bandler, Robert Dilts, and assistant Anthony Robbins, whose original assignment was teaching marksmen how to put a .45 slug into center mass. They modeled the work of experts in conversational hypnosis, such as Milton Erickson.

When Matthew let me know that Cynthia was working on a piece on the film Gaslight, I told him I had a theory that Erickson was connected to the film, based solely on my linguistic analysis of Charles Boyer’s dialogue.

It seemed to be “inspired” by Erickson’s technique, that Erickson was in the OSS, and that the Lookout Mountain Air Force Base in Hollywood opened at the same time the film was in production. I was eager to share what I had discovered. The response was cricketts. 🦗🦗🦗

It’s curious how Ehret criticizes me for not doing enough deep research. Yet when I offered to demonstrate a deeply researched skill set beyond Ehret's/Chung's apparent knowledge base, there was zero interest.

Continuing with my next “Blindspot”

2) After establishing his belief that NLP techniques (involving semantic rules, and pattern recognition analysis) can result in genuine knowledge, Peter then proceeds to share his belief that Chat GPT and AI can create summaries of complex writings, books etc in order to save us time.

Again, this is a complete mischaracterization of my belief. Large Language Models (LLMs) are misbranded as “Artificial Intelligence,” and while I dispute their advertised “intelligence,” they are incredibly convenient for organizing language. Since linguistics is a structured language discipline, and LLMs use neural networks to model language structure, they are helpful for linguistic analysis.

He continues

Theoretically, if one wishes a layman’s grasp of a technical paper, and if one doesn’t become deluded into believing that the type of knowledge gathered by this sort of modern Cliff Notes is equivalent to earning real knowledge by actively reading source texts, then this too may not be destructive. Peter appears to make no such differentiation between thumbnail pseudo knowledge versus true earned knowledge.

Again, Matthew assigns motives and outcomes that I never stated. My actual point affirms that neurolinguistic analysis offers a structural shortcut for people who lack the time, energy, or expertise to enter a topic through years of study. It gives them a way to understand the shape of an argument so they can avoid confusion and deception.

The passage he wrote introduces a mind-reading presupposition by asserting that I “make no differentiation,” even though that distinction appears in my own comments. It presents a cause-effect distortion by presenting shorthand comprehension as a path to delusion.

It presents a complex equivalence distortion by welding the use of a structural tool to the abandonment of primary texts. His sentence programs the reader to receive the conclusion as a settled element of my position, even though that position does not appear in my work or in the conversation with Hrvoje.

Matthew continues:

3) The thesis that the symbol of Phrygian caps on revolutionary banners and flags throughout the 18-19th century indicates that evil mystery cults have fully controlled every revolution against those Satanic mystery cults from 1776 to the present.

My presentation of the Phrygian cap emerges from my own semiotic analysis, grounded in direct observation of form, placement, and recurrence. The winners write history, and I’m using Parmenides’ maxim, “what is.”

I have not found what I consider the definitive explanation for the Phrygian cap, and it has the peculiar appearance of resembling a penis glans, the penis often associated with mystery cults. It is also a curiosity that there is an age-old conflict surrounding circumcision in the Bible, which requires the removal of the Phrygian cap-shaped foreskin from a man’s penis.

I’ve deeply researched the Fasces, the word “Liberty,” and the statue of Attis that bears the name “Liberty” in New York Harbor, and I find significant differences in descriptions, reasons, histories, and other “defining” explanations.

The Shrine of Attis, Rome. It is difficult to see the Phrygian cap from this view, but like the 300’ tall New York Harbor version, it’s there.

My inquiry establishes a visual and thematic correspondence, not a totalizing claim about control structures across all revolutions.

That said, I’ll review Matt’s Phrygian references through my EpiWar™️ frame bias later.

Semiotics examines pattern, repetition, and symbolic persistence, crucial in an EpiWar™ live exercise environment where historical records are filtered through the lens of winners.

The sentence assumes a generalized conclusion by presenting my semiotic observation as a universal control narrative. It performs a complex-equivalence distortion by linking a morphological similarity to a sweeping claim about political history.

It assigns a position that does not appear in my work, and the structure presents that assignment as a settled account rather than an interpretation that requires grounding.

He concludes his 4 Points

4) The concluding notion (a corollary of #3) that every nation that wields any significant power today is equally committed to global enslavement, depopulation and essentially a dystopic digital hell-scape.

This line makes a sweeping generalization that ignores my focus on observable symbols and events. This framing collapses my observations into a totalized claim that appears nowhere in my work. My observations address the documented symbolism and linguistic representation of secret societies, order out of chaos, centralized control, debt-based governance, slavery, thalassacracy, mercantilism, finance, and technocratic enforcement mechanisms that operate across borders and through coordinated policy frameworks, across nations, languages, and time. If symbols represent that commitment, then perhaps that conclusion is correct.

The sentence reframes visual evidence as a universal assignment of motive across all geopolitical entities, a linguistic generalization distortion, delivered through the placement of the universal quantifier distortions “every nation” and “any significant” as absolutes, combined with the complex equivalence distortion indicated by the words “is equally committed to.”

No, I didn’t say that. You’re putting words in my mouth. I submit that the evidence points in that direction.

Ehret Continues

In this report, I would like to address several flaws in Peter’s analysis which I hope will help viewers (and hopefully my friend Peter) come to a more nuanced analysis of the facts at hand, and perhaps come to see the flaws of AI/NLP-managed thinking as incommensurably inferior to human creative reason.

Matthew begins his supposed erudite analysis by positioning himself as the guide and me as a student in need of elevation. The sentence assigns deficiency to my position through the presupposed “flaws,” frames his interpretation as the path to “nuance,” and positions me as someone who must be brought up to a higher level of understanding.

It also labels my method as “AI/NLP-managed thinking,” which functions as a categorical downgrade and prepares the reader to view his perspective as the superior frame. The condescension emerges from the arrangement of roles within the sentence: he writes from a platform above the argument he claims to evaluate, and that platform becomes the unspoken foundation for everything that follows.

He continues

Today, I will address the flawed argument that all revolutions against tyranny are illusory controlled oppositions with a focus on first: The battle over the meaning of the Phrygian Cap (originating in the Ionian Revolt against the Persian Empire in 499-493BC, followed by the view that the BRICS/Multipolar Alliance is simply a different flavor of totalitarian evil, as posited by Peter and Hrvoje.)

The phrase “all revolutions against tyranny are illusory controlled oppositions” introduces several linguistic distortions at once. It embeds a universal quantifier distortion through the word “all,” which converts the entire span of revolutionary history into a single undifferentiated category. It deploys a presupposition by presenting this totalized claim as a position I already hold, even though no such statement appears in my work or in the video.

It employs a complex-equivalence distortion by fusing distinct historical events, movements, actors, and contexts into one conceptual unit labeled “controlled opposition.” The structure creates the appearance of a unified thesis, assigns that thesis to me, and then treats that assignment as the ground for his critique.

Pretty weak tea.

Conclusion

I’m not going to spend time rebutting the rest of this exercise in absurdity except by highlighting one glaring example, and I will finish with the buried lede.

If anyone were to carry out a simplistic pattern recognition form of analysis (akin to ChatGPT, Grok or OpenAI), then any poor soul observing the empirical facts laid out by Peter Duke on Hrvoje’s show must quickly become black pilled.

This line contains several linguistic distortions.

The sentence uses universal quantifier distortions in the phrases “anyone” and “any poor soul,” which turn an undefined population into a single, undifferentiated group.

It uses deprecation through the modifier “simplistic pattern recognition form of analysis,” which lowers the status of pattern recognition before the point is even examined. (Which is again ironic, as in the case of this list, using that very methodology).

The sentence presumes “simplistic pattern recognition” as a container, places my method in that same container, and creates a categorical assignment I do not make.

It assigns internal reactions by predicting that a listener “must quickly become black pilled,” which functions as a mind-reading distortion .

It uses a cause–effect distortion by presenting the act of observing a set of facts as a direct path to emotional collapse.

It performs a complex equivalence distortion by welding pattern recognition, artificial intelligence, and despair into a single conceptual unit.

Once again, the phrase “poor soul” assigns a passive role to the imagined observer by placing them in a position of helplessness within the sentence structure. The assumption is that if you believe Peter, you are a “poor soul.”

The reference to “the empirical facts laid out by Peter Duke” embeds a nominalized presupposition by presenting those “facts” as a single, fixed, unified object that exists in a stable form independent of interpretation.

The word “must” is a cause-effect distortion that presents emotional collapse as an inevitable outcome rather than a response requiring demonstration.

This cluster of structural choices replaces argument with emotional programming and assigns conclusions that bear no relationship to the method I actually describe.

Was this entire nonsense exercise because someone promoting BRICS got their panties in a bunch?

The Buried Lede

Hrvoje and my remarks about Russia, China, and BRICS appear to be the point of departure for Matthew’s motivation. Those remarks challenge the narratives that sustain confidence in those entities as alternatives to the dominant technocratic structures.

Matthew’s article attempts to neutralize our framing of Russia, China, and the BRICS by diverting attention from the substance of my analysis to me. His response positions my interview as the problem, even though the structural claim I make concerns the unified technocratic architecture expressed through those states and their policy alignments.

This linguistic patterning functions as a shot at the messenger designed to blunt the force of the message. The geopolitical systems I describe continue to advance digital control mechanisms, debt instruments, and coordinated governance models, and his article redirects the reader toward a personal critique rather than substantive evidence.

