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Fault Tolerant's avatar
Fault Tolerant
20h

Grammarly, like most LLMs, exist to recognize patterns as optimization. Pattern = good. Whatever programmer said this is bad = bad. Not saying this is nefarious, just expedient at the price of originality.

This is a problem with most AI-assisted programs. They can only help you so much. And lately I've been thinking the "help" is a detriment designed to reshape our thought process.

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