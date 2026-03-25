A century-old map, a hidden network, and the wars that are never about what you are being told…

This article supports an interactive map linked here (best viewed on a computer, not a mobile device).

Look at a map of the Middle East right now and count the fires. Syria is still smouldering after a decade of externally fuelled civil war. Iraq, where American bases remain long after the stated rationale for the invasion has dissolved into embarrassment. Yemen, where a Saudi air campaign equipped and guided by Washington has killed hundreds of thousands. Ukraine's ‘special military action,’ Iran is under maximum military and economic pressure, and faces the constant threat of military strikes. Israel and Lebanon are locked in a cycle of escalation. Gaza is reduced to rubble.

This turmoil has not changed for at least 120 years.

The Thalassocracy vs. Tellurocracy

The Map That Explains Everything

In January 1904, a geographer named Halford Mackinder stood before the Royal Geographical Society in London and proposed that geography, not ideology, was the engine of history. His argument turned on a specific piece of the world’s surface — the vast interior of Eurasia, drained by rivers that flow not to any ocean but to landlocked basins and frozen Arctic seas. He called it the Pivot Area, later the Heartland.

No navy could reach it. No seaborne commercial power could threaten it. Whoever controlled that territory — Russia, then, as now — possessed the strategic core of the World Island. And whoever controlled the coastal margins between the Heartland and the open ocean would determine whether the Heartland remained penned or broke through to global dominance.

The hinge between those two worlds — the zone where land power and sea power have always collided — is bounded by five bodies of water: the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and the Persian Gulf. Mackinder called it the Land of Five Seas. We call it the Middle East.

Explore the Interactive Map→

His formula was blunt: “Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland; who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island; who rules the World-Island commands the World.” The wars that have convulsed the Land of Five Seas from the Crimean War to the present are not accidents of history. They are the same war, fought by different actors, over the same ground, for the same structural reasons.

The question is: who is fighting, and why? Specifically, who has been fighting through the United States for the past eighty years?

The Network Quigley Described

Carroll Quigley was not a conspiracy theorist. He was a professor of history at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and his students included a young Bill Clinton. When Quigley wrote The Anglo-American Establishment (completed in 1949, published posthumously in 1981), he was not attacking the network he described. He largely agreed with its goals. What he objected to was its methods — specifically, its secrecy.

What Quigley documented with meticulous sourcing was the existence of a group that had shaped British and then American foreign policy for over half a century. It originated, he wrote, one “wintry afternoon in February 1891,” when Cecil Rhodes, the journalist W.T. Stead, and Lord Esher met in London to form a secret society — an inner circle called the Society of the Elect, and an outer circle called the Association of Helpers. The purpose was the preservation and extension of the British Empire, and ultimately a federation of the English-speaking world.

Explore the Interactive Map→

After Rhodes’s death in 1902, Lord Milner took the helm. The Group — Quigley always capitalised it — extended its reach through every institution that shaped the discourse of power. It “plotted the Jameson Raid of 1895; it caused the Boer War of 1899-1902; it set up and controls the Rhodes Trust; it created the Union of South Africa in 1906-1910; it founded the British Empire periodical The Round Table in 1910; it has controlled The Times for more than fifty years.” Most importantly for our purposes, “it founded the Royal Institute of International Affairs in 1919 and still controls it” — Chatham House, which remains today one of the two most influential foreign policy bodies in the Anglophone world. The other, the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, was its American twin, founded the same year by the same hands.

Quigley’s summary of the Group’s defining characteristic is worth quoting in full: “This organisation has been able to conceal its existence quite successfully, and many of its most influential members, satisfied to possess the reality rather than the appearance of power, are unknown even to close students of British history.”

Why is an 19th Century Strategy ‘Central’ to The United States of America? (Hint: it’s not).

They preferred to be the power rather than to represent it. Presidents and prime ministers come and go. That network continues to this day.

Sutton’s Addition: Follow the Money, Not the Flag

Where Quigley described the architecture, Antony Sutton — a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford — examined the financial plumbing. His Wall Street Trilogy (comprising Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, Wall Street and FDR, and Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler) reaches a conclusion that discomfits both the left and the right, because it demolishes the premise that the elite have coherent ideological commitments.

Explore the Interactive Map→

They do not. Sutton describes the key figures — the Morgan interests, Guaranty Trust, the interlocking directorate of American finance in the early twentieth century — as “apolitical and amoral.” They funded Lenin’s return to Russia and Hitler’s electoral campaigns. They financed the Bolshevik consolidation of power and simultaneously profited from post-war German inflation. The overriding motivation, Sutton concluded, was always “the capturing of the postwar [fill in the country] market” — and beyond that, the centralisation and consolidation of power itself.

His most important insight, easily missed, is about the relationship between nominally opposing ideologies: “all collectivist ideologies complement one another, no matter how different they may appear philosophically. A fascist government and a Communist government may look different in their encyclopedia entries, just as an aggressively capitalist financial structure like Wall Street may appear to have little in common with a group of socialist revolutionaries, but all of the above have one aim: the centralization and consolidation of power.”

Left, right, capitalism, socialism — these are the costumes. Consolidation is the character beneath.

For the Middle East, Sutton’s framework suggests a clarifying question: not what does America believe? But who benefits from this configuration of conflict? A region perpetually destabilised — never falling fully under any single independent power, always requiring the presence of Western military assets to “manage” — is a region from which enormous rents can be extracted: in oil contracts, arms sales, reconstruction deals, and above all in the perpetuation of dollar-denominated energy markets that underpin the global financial order from which this network derives its ultimate leverage.

Ratiu’s Synthesis: The Smoke and Mirrors World

Ioan Ratiu, writing The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy in London in 2012, extended Quigley’s and Sutton’s analyses to the contemporary period and drew out a thread neither had fully traced: the deliberate merger, over the twentieth century, of the Milner network’s imperial federalism with the Fabian Society’s gradualist socialism. The apparent ideological contradiction dissolves when you understand that both movements shared the same foundational commitment — the replacement of national sovereignty with supranational governance, controlled from above.

Explore the Interactive Map→

The institutional fruit of this merger, Ratiu argues, includes not just the CFR and Chatham House but the United Nations, the European Union, and what he documents as the planned Mediterranean Union — a supranational framework explicitly designed to incorporate the southern and eastern shores of the Mediterranean, the western edge of Mackinder’s Land of Five Seas, into a single managed political space.

The picture that emerges, Ratiu writes, is “a world of smoke and mirrors in which nothing is what it appears to be and where anything can be, and often is, a tool whereby unseen forces condition, manipulate and control large sections of mankind in the service of their own designs.”

That is, perhaps, an uncomfortable framing. But notice what it actually claims: not that individuals are evil, not that there is a single command centre with a single plan, but that there is a network with a long-term directional interest — in managed, supervised globalisation, in the erosion of independent nation-states, and in preventing the emergence of any autonomous regional power capable of denying access to the World Island’s critical southern corridors.

Iran, precisely because it is large, oil-rich, strategically located between the Caspian and the Persian Gulf, and ideologically independent of the Anglo-American financial order, has been the primary target of this strategy for forty-five years. A (fake) nuclear Iran, allied with Russia and China, closing off the eastern arc of the Land of Five Seas, is the scenario the Establishment cannot permit. Everything else — the sanctions, the proxy wars in Syria and Yemen, the pressure on Lebanon, the arming of Israel — follows from that structural reality.

What the Map Actually Shows

Return to Mackinder’s map. The countries now burning or under maximum pressure form an almost perfect outline of the Land of Five Seas: Syria (Black Sea to Mediterranean corridor), Iraq (Persian Gulf gateway), Iran (the eastern wall), Yemen (Red Sea chokepoint), Lebanon, and Israel (eastern Mediterranean). The Heartland — Russia, Central Asia — presses from the north. The maritime powers — Britain, France, and the United States as their successor — press from the south and west.

Explore the Interactive Map→

This has been the structural reality for 120 years. What Quigley, Sutton, and Ratiu together provide is the answer to the question Mackinder’s geography raises but cannot answer alone: who specifically has been directing the maritime pressure, and through what institutions?

The answer is a network that began as a secret society in a London drawing room in 1891, that built itself into the founding architecture of the modern international order at the Paris Peace Conference of 1919, that created the institutional infrastructure — the CFR, Chatham House, the IMF, the World Bank, the United Nations — through which global policy is still made, and that has used American military power since 1945 as the instrument by which it keeps the coastal margins of the World Island open, contested, and compliant.

The United States is not pursuing American interests in the Middle East. It is pursuing, through American soldiers and American taxpayers, the interests of a network that predates the American century and intends to outlast it.

Why This Matters

None of this is, strictly speaking, secret. Quigley’s book is available. Sutton’s research was conducted at Stanford's Hoover Institution using primary sources. Ratiu names names and cites documents. The RIIA and the CFR publish their membership lists. The difficulty is not a lack of access to the information. It is, as Quigley noted, that “this evidence I have sought to point out without overly burdening this volume with footnotes” — the evidence is hidden in plain sight, but dispersed across sources that the same network’s media institutions have no incentive to synthesise.

Explore the Interactive Map→

The interactive map linked above is an attempt at a very small contribution to that synthesis: to put Mackinder’s century-old geography in front of people who are trying to understand why the same territory keeps bleeding, generation after generation. It is not a complete answer. It is a starting frame.

Once you see the frame, the daily news from the Land of Five Seas reads differently. The wars are not failures. They are not blunders. They are, from the perspective of those directing them, a sustained and largely successful effort to prevent any independent power from controlling the hinge of the world.

Further reading: Carroll Quigley, The Anglo-American Establishment (1981); Antony C. Sutton, The Wall Street Trilogy (original volumes 1974–76); Ioan Ratiu, The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy (2012, 3rd ed. 2015). Mackinder’s original paper: “The Geographical Pivot of History,” The Geographical Journal, Vol. 23, No. 4, April 1904.

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