The Duke Report

The Duke Report

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
3h

Thank you - a brilliant post, which should be required reading for every high-school student.

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Andrew N's avatar
Andrew N
9h

Do you read escapekey substack

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/iran

I think it ties in with what you are saying.

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