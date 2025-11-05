What is EpiWar™️?

Thank you

The video “What is Epiwar” from The Duke Report introduces the concept of epistemological warfare (“Epiwar”) — the idea that modern conflicts are waged not with weapons, but through control of information, perception, and belief. Host Peter Duke defines Epiwar as the manipulation of how people form and validate knowledge, carried out through media, education, entertainment, and digital systems.

He argues that powerful institutions use language, framing, and omission to shape public understanding, turning confusion itself into a strategic tool. The talk blends historical examples — from the Treaty of Versailles and Protestant Reformation — with commentary on present-day figures like Elon Musk and government–corporate partnerships in AI and surveillance. Duke presents this as evidence of a “hidden war” for cognitive control.

The episode also outlines the four leading indicators of Epiwar:

Narratives that serve power regardless of truth. Ideas repeated across multiple media (“transmedia spectacle”). Convenient deaths of “lightning rod” public figures. Systematic deletion or distortion of historical knowledge (the “ongoing fire of the Library of Alexandria”).

Ultimately, Duke calls for cultivating discernment and intellectual independence — “the battle for freedom begins in the mind.” He promotes his platform The Duke Report and its book library as resources for critical thinkers resisting narrative control.

