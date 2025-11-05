The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

What is EpiWar™️?

A recording from The Duke Report's live video
The Duke Report's avatar
The Duke Report
Nov 05, 2025

Thank you

Thomas Gilligan
,
Kerry Shaw
,
Veronica Swift
,
Vic Hughes
,
Kemper Williams
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

The video “What is Epiwar” from The Duke Report introduces the concept of epistemological warfare (“Epiwar”) — the idea that modern conflicts are waged not with weapons, but through control of information, perception, and belief. Host Peter Duke defines Epiwar as the manipulation of how people form and validate knowledge, carried out through media, education, entertainment, and digital systems.

He argues that powerful institutions use language, framing, and omission to shape public understanding, turning confusion itself into a strategic tool. The talk blends historical examples — from the Treaty of Versailles and Protestant Reformation — with commentary on present-day figures like Elon Musk and government–corporate partnerships in AI and surveillance. Duke presents this as evidence of a “hidden war” for cognitive control.

The episode also outlines the four leading indicators of Epiwar:

  1. Narratives that serve power regardless of truth.

  2. Ideas repeated across multiple media (“transmedia spectacle”).

  3. Convenient deaths of “lightning rod” public figures.

  4. Systematic deletion or distortion of historical knowledge (the “ongoing fire of the Library of Alexandria”).

Ultimately, Duke calls for cultivating discernment and intellectual independence — “the battle for freedom begins in the mind.” He promotes his platform The Duke Report and its book library as resources for critical thinkers resisting narrative control.

Featured Videos

The Veblenian Prophecy

The Veblenian Prophecy

The Duke Report
·
12:28 AM
Read full story

A History of the Protestant Reformation Explainer

A History of the Protestant Reformation Explainer

The Duke Report
·
Nov 3
Read full story

History of Monetary Systems Explainer

History of Monetary Systems Explainer

The Duke Report
·
Nov 1
Read full story

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

  • Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter Duke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture