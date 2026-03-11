Thank you, Thomas Gilligan, Eric Sowers, Steshu Dostoevsky, ParaGov, Monica, and many others, for tuning in to my live video!

Welcome To The Control Grid: Talking about Melania Trump’s kickoff meeting at the UN, and my proposed XXVIII Amendment solution, produced by Peter Duke for The Duke Report, follows Duke as he traces a line from a March 2, 2026, UN Security Council session chaired by Melania Trump to his own constitutional proposal for restructuring political and corporate accountability. He opens by situating the episode within a media environment saturated with discussion of Iran, Epstein, Israel, and escalating geopolitical conflict, then shifts attention to what he views as a more consequential development: Melania Trump’s role in a Security Council meeting focused on children, technology, and global governance.

The UN Meeting

Duke says he had already read Courtney Turner’s essay on “parallel governance” the day before the UN session, and he presents his own article, The Poster Children of Technocracy, as an extension of her framework. He describes Turner as a researcher who has spent two and a half to three years studying technocracy and notes her work with Patrick Wood on the subject. When he watched the Security Council session the next day, he says the overlap between Turner’s warning signs and the language used at the UN struck him immediately.

He centers the meeting on Melania Trump’s chairmanship and emphasizes that she held an unelected role at the session. Duke frames that appearance as the kickoff point for a larger agenda, and he illustrates that claim with an image he created using AI: Melania Trump riding a Trojan horse drawn by Palestinian children on smartphones. That image anchors his argument from the outset. He treats humanitarian concern for children as the public face of a policy push that reaches far beyond child welfare.

The Messaging Pattern

To explain what he heard in the meeting, Duke plays and paraphrases a video segment built around the session. He highlights a sequence of statistics presented at the opening: 473 million children living in conflict zones, violations against children rising 25 percent, and sexual violence rising 35 percent. Duke says that the flood of numbers created urgency and narrowed the space for scrutiny. Once delegates accepted the emotional frame, he argues, the proposed remedies gained momentum.

He then identifies a repeating structure in the remarks from the 14 delegates. First came the promise that AI could help children and expand knowledge. Second came warnings that the digital space threatened children. Third came calls for governance systems, standards, age verification, and public-private partnerships. Duke returns to that sequence several times because he sees it as the meeting’s operational logic. What happens when delegates repeat the same formula across the table? In Duke’s telling, consensus becomes a mechanism that advances infrastructure.

Technocracy and the Control Grid

Duke names that infrastructure a control grid. He defines it through five linked layers: a digital wallet that fuses identity and payments, token-gated access that requires credentials, a reputation score that follows a person across borders and platforms, programmable compliance that enforces rules through code, and sensing loops that feed ambient behavioral data into real-time judgments of risk and trust. He says Turner documented versions of this stack in Prospera in Honduras, Praxis and Atlas in California, and reconstruction proposals for Gaza.

From there, Duke pushes into language. He says the meeting turned words such as education, knowledge, protection, and democratization toward AI infrastructure and behavioral monitoring. He stresses that none of the 14 delegations asked who owns the AI, who controls the data, or who can access behavioral profiles collected from children. He singles out Liberia’s framing of connectivity as security infrastructure because, in his account, that move pulls the issue fully into the Security Council's jurisdiction. Once leaders speak that way, he argues, resistance to the rollout is cast as a security problem.

Duke also pauses on the initiative name, Fostering the Future. He reads the word “foster” as a claim of custodial power over vulnerable children and as a term that grants elite actors authority over how those children think and learn. In his reading, children in conflict zones function as moral shields, test populations, and precedent-setters for broader deployment.

The 28th Amendment

After laying out the meeting and Turner’s analysis, Duke turns to his proposed XXVIII Amendment. He states his core premise directly: oligarchy grows from power rooted in ownership and control, and accountability has to reach the people who exercise that power. He says the Constitution lacks a mechanism that imposes a higher level of responsibility on those who hold major political office or command major corporate institutions.

He defines the amendment through three major components. The first is the Public Equity Ledger, a blockchain-based system that would record ownership of public and private corporations and trace that ownership through holding companies, nominee arrangements, trusts, and shell structures to the natural persons who benefit. Duke says this ledger would reveal who benefits from laws, policy decisions, and government action in real time.

The second is the Covenant Ledger. In Duke’s formulation, campaign promises, executive statements, and corporate commitments would go onto the blockchain and lock in place for later review. He gives a concrete example from electoral politics: a candidate’s pledge on war would be recorded in the ledger as a measurable promise. He extends the same principle to Fortune 500 leadership and shareholder communications.

The third component is the Covenant Plebiscite, which he describes as a stochastic election built around a simple question: did this person keep the promise or fail to keep it? He adds two related mechanisms. One is the “concert group,” an algorithmic method for identifying people who act together across ownership structures. The other is a legal category for leaders whose decisions carry broad consequences; Duke says presidents, senators, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, CEOs, board members, and controlling shareholders in large corporations would enter that category and face heightened accountability.

The episode closes with Duke calling for small-group sharing, grassroots circulation of ideas, and continued attention to his articles and podcasts on Substack and botsreact.com. He presents the control grid as an organized structure, the UN session as a visible entry point, Courtney Turner’s research as the diagnostic map, and the 28th Amendment as his answer to concentrated power.

