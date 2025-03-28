Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

On March 28, 2025, as the Israel-Hamas conflict stretched into its second year, an account calling itself “Cheryl E” (@CherylWroteIt) posted a fiery 600-word essay – as a promoted advertisement – on X, paired with a thirst trap AI image of a woman writing in a book, that laid bare the fierce struggle for narrative control in a war fought with words as much as weapons.

Her post, invoking the adage "the pen is mightier than the sword," accused the media of distorting truth: "If there’s one thing I’ve realized during the past nearly eleven months of this war, it’s that integrity of the pen has lost much of its meaning, and those wielding it are no more than terrorists themselves too gutless to fight on the battlefield."

Cheryl’s rhetoric, steeped in emotionally charged terms like "mindless savages," "zombie army," and "supernatural supreme power," and laced with cause-effect equivalencies like equating media consumption with intellectual weakness, reveals a calculated strategy — one rooted in psychological warfare, where language becomes a weapon to manipulate perception and deepen division. Cheryl’s approach suggests she may be an epistemological or psychological warfare asset, leveraging military-grade tactics to shape narratives.

This article analyzes Cheryl’s post using the framework from The Duke Report’s "Neurolinguistic Games, Schismogenesis, and the Art of War," focusing on neurolinguistic programming (NLP), schismogenesis, bafflegab, loaded language, complex equivalencies, and now, critical thinking strategies to counter such tactics.

In Cheryl’s post, NLP is implemented as a military-grade tool, building on the work of linguistic technology developed by Special Forces Captain John Grinder (ret.) of the United States Army’s Defense Intelligence Agency, who partnered with Dr. Richard Bandler, with contributions from Tony Robbins, Noam Chomsky, Milton Erickson, and Gregory Bateson and others, designed for influence and psychological operations (PSYOP). By dissecting the “Cheryl” account’s methods and offering reframing techniques from Robert Dilts’ Sleight of Mouth alongside Jesus’ use of λόγος in the Sermon on the Mount — particularly his teaching on meekness as restrained rationality — we empower readers to apply critical thinking (λόγος) to recognize and resist manipulative rhetoric, fostering rational discourse in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Neurolinguistic Programming: Crafting Emotional Impact with Complex Equivalencies

NLP uses language to influence thought, often through emotionally charged rhetoric and cause-effect equivalencies, as seen in persuasion techniques like Sleight of Mouth. Cheryl’s post employs NLP techniques like anchoring, framing, and repetition, amplified by loaded language and complex equivalencies to shape perception. (Original Post, Archive Link),

“Cheryl’s” Twitter Header

Anchoring pairs emotions with stimuli. Cheryl anchors the media to betrayal and disgust with loaded terms: "those very institutions we once trusted instead choose to weaponize their words to drive an agenda lacking objectivity and integrity." "Weaponize," a military term with strong negative connotations, evokes threat, while "lacking objectivity" triggers distrust, a tactic of influence rooted in NLP’s focus on persuasion. She also anchors the opposing side (likely Hamas) to moral outrage with "mindless savages who cowardly slay innocent people," using loaded language to dehumanize—"savages" exploits stereotypes of barbarism, and "cowardly" implies dishonor, a method of emotional manipulation.

Framing and presuppositions shape perception, often through complex equivalencies. Cheryl frames the media as a traitor, embedding assumptions with loaded phrases: "those wielding [the pen] are no more than terrorists themselves too gutless to fight on the battlefield." Labeling the media as "terrorists" carries a heavy emotional connotation, equating journalists with violent extremists, while "gutless" amplifies contempt, swaying emotions over reason. She uses a complex equivalence here: writing critical media reports = being a terrorist. This cause-effect link is manipulative, as it equates journalism with terrorism without evidence, a tactic to discredit the media by implying a direct causal relationship.

Repetition reinforces ideas, often paired with complex equivalencies. Cheryl repeats "truth" eight times — "the truth is infinitely more powerful than both the sword and the pen"— using loaded language to elevate truth to a transcendent status, a tactic to unify her audience. She also embeds a complex equivalence: believing in her version of truth = being morally superior. This equating of belief with moral standing manipulates readers into aligning with her narrative to feel righteous, a common method to foster loyalty.

Another complex equivalence arises in her claim about media influence: "the weak-minded are so easily influenced and corrupted into believing whatever the pen tells them, that they have forfeited their own sense of self for one invented for them." Here, she equates consuming media narratives with being "weak-minded" and losing one’s identity (media consumption = intellectual weakness = loss of self). Although this generalization could be probabilistically accurate, the cause-effect chain lacks evidence and oversimplifies human behavior, fitting the NLP Meta Model’s description of complex equivalencies as filters that distort reality.

Schismogenesis: Polarizing Through Loaded Terms and Equivalencies

Schismogenesis describes how groups define themselves in opposition, escalating conflict — a process amplified by loaded language and complex equivalencies. Cheryl’s post uses both complementary and symmetrical schismogenesis to deepen divides, with loaded terms and equivalencies intensifying the rift.

Complementary schismogenesis establishes a dominance-submission dynamic. Israel and its supporters are dominant, united by "pure and absolute" truth: "The army of truth is stronger than anything the conspirators of the deception imagined." Loaded phrases like "pure and absolute" and "army of truth" evoke moral superiority, while "conspirators of the deception" vilifies the opposition. The media and its followers are submissive and weak: "the weak-minded are so easily influenced and corrupted." "Weak-minded" is a loaded term implying inferiority, and Cheryl embeds a complex equivalence: disagreeing with her narrative = being weak-minded. This equating of dissent with intellectual failure creates an in-group (Israel supporters) versus an out-group (media believers).

Symmetrical schismogenesis involves mirrored escalation. Cheryl equates the media’s "weaponized words" with battlefield violence: "on the battlefield, it is the sword that is mightier than the pen." The "zombie army" of the "weak-minded" mirrors the "army of truth," with loaded terms like "zombie army" and "weak-minded" dehumanizing dissenters, escalating the rhetorical conflict. She also uses a complex equivalence: media influence = zombification (believing media narratives = becoming a mindless zombie). This cause-effect link dehumanizes her opponents, amplifying division. Replies on X, such as @Dothetruffle55 ’s "mainstream media are a cancer," show how loaded language and equivalencies spread, fueling polarization.

Bafflegab, Loaded Language, and Complex Equivalencies: Obfuscation with Emotional Punch

Bafflegab — jargon meant to confuse or impress — pairs with loaded language and complex equivalencies to obscure meaning while evoking strong emotions. Cheryl’s post is rife with all three. "Weaponize their words to drive an agenda lacking objectivity and integrity" sounds strategic but lacks specifics, using "weaponize" as a loaded term to imply malice without evidence. She embeds a complex equivalence: media reporting = pursuing a malicious agenda. This equating of journalism with intentional harm is manipulative, lacking evidence to support the causal link.

"The choreography of the charade had been meticulously crafted before the war had even begun" suggests a conspiracy, with "choreography" and "charade" as bafflegab terms that impress but don’t clarify, while carrying a deceptive connotation. Here, she uses a complex equivalence: media coverage = a premeditated charade. This cause-effect link implies a grand conspiracy without proof, aligning with the NLP Meta Model’s warning that complex equivalencies distort reality.

Loaded language fuels hyperbole: "zombie army, controlled by a hive-mind, championing the mindless savages" reduces complex social dynamics to sci-fi tropes, with each term loaded with negative connotations — "zombie" and "hive-mind" imply brainlessness, and "savages" dehumanizes. The complex equivalence here (supporting media narratives = being a zombie controlled by a hive-mind) further dehumanizes dissenters, amplifying emotional impact over reason. Similarly, "truth is pure and absolute. It is that supernatural supreme power that shatters the spell cast by the pen" uses loaded, mystical language to elevate truth, paired with a complex equivalence: accepting her truth = aligning with a supernatural power. This equating of belief with divine alignment obscures practical discussion.

Countering Manipulation with Sleight of Mouth and Jesus’ λόγος: Applying Critical Thinking

Recognizing Cheryl’s tactics as those of a psychological warfare asset, readers can apply critical thinking (λόγος) to counter her manipulative rhetoric using Robert Dilts’ Sleight of Mouth reframing techniques, which shift perspectives to challenge limiting beliefs and foster understanding.

We’ll also draw on Jesus’ use of λόγος in the Sermon on the Mount, where he reframed cultural and behavioral norms to promote unity and moral clarity, as described in The Christian Remedy for Schismogenesis and The Sermon on the Mount as a Tactical Reframing of the Law. A key example is Jesus’ teaching on meekness: "Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth" (Matthew 5:5), which does not mean weak submission but rather restraining reactionary impulses to engage in rational discourse, as clarified in biblical scholarship. Meekness, in this context, is a disciplined strength that prioritizes humility and reason over emotional reactivity, aligning with the principles of λόγος. These strategies help readers deconstruct Cheryl’s claims without succumbing to emotional manipulation.

Intention Reframe (Dilts): Dilts suggests focusing on the positive intention behind a statement to reframe it constructively. Cheryl’s claim that "those wielding [the pen] are no more than terrorists themselves" equates media criticism with terrorism, a loaded complex equivalence meant to vilify. A reader might reframe this by asking: What might be the media’s intention in reporting on the conflict? This shifts the focus from vilification to understanding, perhaps recognizing that some media outlets aim to highlight civilian suffering, even if biased, rather than act as "terrorists." Jesus’ λόγος: Jesus similarly reframed intentions in the Sermon on the Mount, as noted in The Sermon on the Mount as a Tactical Reframing of the Law. When addressing the law "You shall not murder," he reframed it to focus on the intention behind anger: "But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment" (Matthew 5:22). This shifts the focus from the act to the heart’s intent, encouraging self-reflection. Readers can apply this to Cheryl’s claim by asking: What underlying fears or values drive her to equate media with terrorism? This might reveal her concern for Zionist intentions, fostering deeper questions over spontaneous judgment. Meekness here means restraining the impulse to react angrily to her accusation and instead seeking to understand her perspective through rational discourse. Order Reframe (Dilts): Dilts notes that changing the order of information can shift emphasis for a more positive focus. Cheryl’s complex equivalence, "the weak-minded are so easily influenced and corrupted into believing whatever the pen tells them," implies that media consumption directly causes intellectual weakness. A reader could reframe this as: If you critically evaluate media, you can strengthen your understanding. By reordering the focus from weakness to empowerment through critical thinking, this counters the manipulative equivalence and encourages λόγος. Jesus’ λόγος: In The Christian Remedy for Schismogenesis, Jesus’ Beatitudes reframe societal hierarchies by prioritizing the marginalized: "Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth" (Matthew 5:5). Meekness here is not weak submission but a disciplined restraint of reactionary impulses, enabling rational engagement over emotional division. Jesus reorders cultural values, placing the "meek" above the powerful, countering schismogenic divides. Readers can apply this to Cheryl’s claim by reordering the narrative: Rather than being weak-minded, those who engage with media might be seeking knowledge, which can lead to wisdom if approached critically. This reframing promotes growth over division, embodying the meekness of rational discourse. Reality Strategy Reframe (Dilts): This technique questions how someone knows a statement is true, challenging the evidence behind it. Cheryl’s assertion that "‘genocides’ can be manufactured by the mere touch of a few keys of a laptop" dismisses genocide accusations against Israel as fabrications, a loaded claim with a complex equivalence: media reporting = manufacturing lies. A reader might ask: How do you know these reports are entirely fabricated? What evidence supports or contradicts this claim? This prompts investigation into primary sources, such as casualty statistics or firsthand accounts, fostering rational inquiry over emotional reaction. Jesus’ λόγος: Jesus used a similar approach in the Sermon on the Mount, as highlighted in The Sermon on the Mount as a Tactical Reframing of the Law. When reframing the law on adultery, he challenged superficial adherence: "But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman with lustful intent has already committed adultery with her in his heart" (Matthew 5:28). This questions the reality of mere external compliance, pushing for deeper self-examination. Readers can apply this to Cheryl’s claim by asking: What is the reality behind these genocide accusations? Are they entirely fabricated, or do they reflect some truth that needs addressing? This encourages a search for evidence over acceptance of rhetoric, reflecting the meekness of restraining emotional dismissal in favor of reasoned inquiry. Model of the World Reframe (Dilts): Dilts encourages viewing a statement from another’s perspective to broaden understanding. Cheryl’s loaded claim that her opponents are a "zombie army, controlled by a hive-mind" dehumanizes dissenters, equating media influence with zombification. A reader could reframe this by considering: From the perspective of someone who trusts media reports, what values or concerns might drive their beliefs? This might reveal that such individuals value humanitarian issues or distrust official narratives, encouraging dialogue over division. Jesus’ λόγος: In The Christian Remedy for Schismogenesis, Jesus reframed divisive cultural norms by adopting an inclusive perspective: "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you" (Matthew 5:44). This shifts the model of the world from enmity to empathy, countering schismogenesis by fostering unity. Meekness here involves restraining the impulse to dehumanize opponents, as Cheryl does with "zombie army," and instead engaging rationally with their perspective. Readers can apply this to Cheryl’s claim by asking: What might drive someone to trust media narratives, and how can I engage with their perspective lovingly? This promotes understanding over dehumanization, aligning with Jesus’ call for reconciliation through reasoned compassion.

These combined strategies — Dilts’ Sleight of Mouth and Jesus’ λόγος, including his teaching on meekness as restrained rationality — empower readers to engage their critical thinking (λόγος), recognizing manipulative tactics like complex equivalencies and loaded language, and responding with rational discourse rather than emotional reactivity. By reframing Cheryl’s claims, readers can resist psychological warfare and seek a more nuanced understanding of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Bigger Picture

Cheryl’s post aims to rally support for Israel, discredit the media, and assert moral superiority, as seen in supportive replies like @kosherronin’s "Great words, Cheryl, and Shabbat Shalom!!"

But its use of loaded language, complex equivalencies, NLP, and schismogenesis deepens polarization in the Israel-Hamas conflict, mirroring broader trends in information warfare where social media becomes a battleground for narrative control. The emotionally charged terms and false equivalencies in Cheryl’s rhetoric risk oversimplifying complex issues, manipulating perceptions in a way that aligns with the goal of controlling narratives.

Conclusion: The Pen’s Hidden Blade and the Power of λόγος

Cheryl E’s X post is a object lesson in psychological warfare, wielding NLP, schismogenesis, bafflegab, loaded language, and complex equivalencies to shape perception in the Israel-Hamas conflict. As a likely epistemological warfare asset, Cheryl uses NLP’s precision to anchor emotions, frame narratives, and repeat ideas, all amplified by loaded terms like "mindless savages" and "zombie army" that evoke visceral reactions. Complex equivalencies, such as equating media consumption with intellectual weakness or dissent with zombification, manipulate cause-effect relationships to vilify opponents and elevate her narrative. Schismogenesis escalates division, with loaded language and equivalencies deepening the us-versus-them dynamic, while bafflegab obscures her lack of evidence with grandiose rhetoric.

Yet, by applying Robert Dilts’ Sleight of Mouth reframing techniques and Jesus’ λόγος from the Sermon on the Mount—particularly his teaching on meekness as the disciplined restraint of reactionary impulses for rational discourse — readers can engage their critical thinking to counter these tactics, reframing manipulative claims to foster understanding over conflict.

In a war where truth is contested, Cheryl’s pen reveals its hidden blade: the power to manipulate through emotion and false equivalencies. But through the lens of λόγος, as exemplified by both modern reframing and Jesus’ teachings, we can disarm this blade, seeking clarity, empathy, and dialogue — a vital step toward reclaiming truth in a fractured world.

