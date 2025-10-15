Wall Street Trilogy by Antony Sutton Explainer

Dive deep into the shocking true history presented in Antony C. Sutton’s The Wall Street Trilogy, a meticulous investigation revealing the profound influence Wall Street has had on global affairs through secretive and sometimes sinister means. This explainer video details the evidence supporting a continuing, albeit concealed, alliance between international political capitalists and international revolutionary socialists for their mutual benefit.

Key Historical Turning Points Explored:

Sutton’s research offers a deep and nuanced analysis of Wall Street’s role in three major 20th-century turning points: the Russian Revolution, the rise of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal, and the rise of Adolf Hitler. The central thesis posits that all collectivist ideologies — regardless of their apparent philosophical differences — share the goal of centralizing and consolidating power.

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution:

Discover the controversial evidence of American government support for the Russian Revolution. Learn about key figures such as William Boyce Thompson, a powerful mining magnate and director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who was intimately involved in financing the revolution and assisting the Bolsheviks. Thompson provided extensive support and financial assistance to Leon Trotsky and Vladimir Lenin.

The Red Cross Mission: Explore the dubious 1917 American Red Cross Mission to Russia, which Thompson financed out of his “very deep pockets” and which remarkably consisted of more bankers than doctors . Sutton concludes that the mission was primarily motivated by the desire to capture the postwar Russian market .

The Architects of Influence: Figures like J.P. Morgan’s Guaranty Trust Company continued to steer events throughout the revolution and World War One. Furthermore, the exiled Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky was granted passage back to Russia with documents and a passport furnished by President Woodrow Wilson, despite U.S. bureaucrats’ attempts to restrict the entry of revolutionaries.

The Bolshevik Banker: The video introduces Olof Aschberg, labeled the “Bolshevik Banker,” who owned the Nya Banken in Stockholm and channeled funds from Germany to Russian revolutionaries.

The Corporate Socialist Axis:

The analysis demonstrates how figures like Thomas Lamont of the J.P. Morgan firm were early supporters of both Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and Hitler, highlighting an “evenhanded approach to the twin totalitarian systems, communism and fascism”. This hidden power structure, centered in or near the Equitable Building at 120 Broadway in New York City, sought profit through amoral profiteering and demonstrated complete indifference to human suffering.

Learn how figures like Franklin Delano Roosevelt, during his time on Wall Street, were allegedly involved in profiting from the catastrophic German inflation after World War I, eventually leading to the institution of sweeping changes during the New Deal, which was primarily based on the corporate socialist philosophy designed to limit free enterprise and centralize power.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK