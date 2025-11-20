Usury in Christendom Explainer

Uncover the lost history of finance and morality in this eye-opening summary of ‘Usury in Christendom: The Mortal Sin that Was and Now Is Not’ by Michael A. Hoffman II. This video explores how Western civilization’s view of charging interest — usury — radically transformed from a mortal sin condemned by the Church for over 1,500 years to the unquestioned backbone of today’s global economy. Hoffman, an independent scholar and former Associated Press reporter, presents a detailed, provocative account of how the ethics surrounding money changed — and what that means for us now.

Dive into the theological and historical roots of economic justice, beginning with ancient thinkers like Cicero, who equated usury with murder. Hoffman’s book outlines how the Christian world, especially during the medieval era, saw all interest — even at 1% — as sinful and unnatural. It was viewed as theft, profiting off time, which was considered a divine gift. With vivid examples and primary source citations, the video explains how usurers were denied communion, excommunicated, and even refused burial rights.

Through this detailed breakdown, you’ll also learn about the economic structures of “Merry England,” where, according to Hoffman, a medieval laborer could earn enough in 14 weeks to support his family for an entire year. Such a society was guided by spiritual laws, such as the Jubilee — a biblical mandate for debt forgiveness every seven years and a complete economic reset every 50 years. The video contrasts this debt-free past with today’s world, marked by student debt, payday loans, and financial dependency.

The second half of the video explores the historical “great reversal” — a slow, deliberate shift in which usury became normalized. Hoffman traces this change through influential thinkers like John Eck, John Calvin, and John Locke. Watch how their reinterpretations, often influenced by banking interests, eroded long-standing prohibitions. Discover how the “triple contract” provided a legal loophole to reintroduce interest while technically complying with Church law.

But this isn’t just about history. The video shows how Hoffman ties these shifts to modern ideologies. Quoting economists like Ludwig von Mises and philosophers like Ayn Rand, he argues that our current system celebrates what was once condemned — placing self-interest above compassion and spiritual values. According to Hoffman, both hyper-capitalism and communism are rooted in materialism, sidelining the sacred moral concerns that once governed economic life.

If you’re interested in Christian theology, economic history, or moral philosophy, this video will challenge everything you thought you knew about money, credit, and profit. It’s perfect for students, academics, or anyone questioning the moral foundations of our financial system.

Join us for a journey through forgotten history, religious doctrine, and modern consequences — an intellectual deep dive that asks: what if the very core of our financial world is built on what our ancestors called a sin?

Watch now and explore the ethical roots of economy with Usury in Christendom.

