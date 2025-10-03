Preface

There are so many neurolinguistic tells in Carlson’s recent four-point monologue that I could write thousands of words just on the NLP, without ever touching the larger frame of EpiWar™️. His cadence, his binaries, his universal quantifiers, his presuppositions — they all reveal how language itself can hypnotize, redirect, and trap. But the focus here is not to catalog every tell. The focus is to show how those tells serve a larger design: the management of perception through deletion, distortion, and misdirection.

EpiWar™️ is a system for shaping reality by controlling how we know what we know. Carlson’s monologue offers a live demonstration of this system in action, and the point of this essay is to use his words as a case study in how epistemological warfare works.

EpiWar™️ in Plain Language

Epistemological warfare wages its battles in the realm of knowledge. It shapes how people think about the world by controlling the stories through which reality appears. Rather than armies, it uses words to deploy frames. Its weapons are the manipulation of knowledge itself, along with associated categories, definitions, and omissions. Its power lies in guiding perception before questions arise.

A hallmark of EpiWar™️ is missing information. When crucial pieces of history disappear, the field of debate shrinks. When language locks people into binary choices, possibilities collapse into a false sense of completeness. When repetition anchors an image or phrase, agreement forms without examination, each move operates quietly, and together they construct a worldview that serves power rather than truth.

Frames define the field of action. A frame may present two sides locked in struggle, while the actual architects of the conflict remain unnamed. Deletions remove the contextual roots of events, leaving only branches for public quarrel. Hypnotic speech patterns—yes-ladders, anchoring metaphors, rhythmic refrains—create a trance that feels like conviction.

The effect accumulates across time. Citizens argue about policies, yet their debates unfold within boundaries they did not choose. Elections appear to offer change, yet the underlying structure remains untouched. Culture wars flare, yet the financial and geopolitical architecture that sustains them remains obscured.

I brand this process with a sarcastic “™️” because power has packaged and sold reality like a product. News, commentary, even outrage, arrive as consumable units. EpiWar™️ functions as the marketing division of the Empire.

EpiWar™️ and the Carlson Frame

Epistemological warfare — EpiWar™️ — is the fight over how we know what we know. It does not work by arguing facts alone. It works by shaping the frame around those facts. It sets the stage, defines the boundaries, and filters out the pieces of history that would change the picture. Its mark is missing information.

EpiWar™️ hides in the way stories are told. A person can sound confident, even persuasive, while leaving out the forces that actually drive events. The effect is powerful. People argue inside the frame, unaware that the real players have already been erased. The right response is to pause and ask: Does this story make sense? If not, what has been left out, and who gains from that silence?

Tucker Carlson’s recent 4-point monologue shows this process in action. He offered four ideas for fixing America’s relationship with Israel. He said Israel is not geopolitically important, that the United States must regain self-respect, that citizenship should demand loyalty to America alone, and that Christians should correct their theology. These sound reasonable at first hearing. Yet each rests on a frame shaped by language tricks and missing history.

Israel and Geopolitical Significance

Carlson begins with repetition that builds easy agreement:

“Israel is a tiny country. It’s smaller than New Jersey. You could drive across it in two hours. It barely registers on a map. Yet we’re told, day after day, that it is the single most important place in the world.”

The rhythm makes the point feel obvious. Israel becomes small in the mind’s eye, and therefore unimportant.

He drives the point home with a forced choice:

“Think about that. A country the size of a medium American county consumes more of our leaders’ attention than our collapsing cities, our open borders, or the drug epidemic killing our children.”

The listener is pressed into a binary: either care about Israel, or care about America. In that moment, the bigger question disappears—why does Israel, small or not, command such attention?

This is where the omissions matter. Carlson leaves out the long history of geopolitics. He does not mention British control of America through the Federal Reserve, Halford Mackinder’s Heartland theory, which placed the Middle East at the center of global power. He does not mention the “Great Game,” the long struggle between Britain and Russia over Central Asia. He does not point to Israel’s position at the meeting point of Africa, Asia, and Europe, sitting close to the Suez Canal and the Persian Gulf.

The missing pieces change the picture. The United States created Central Command (CENTCOM) to secure the Middle East because control of its trade routes and oil corridors shapes the balance of world power. It is Central to British geopolitical strategy. Israel plays a central role in this design. Carroll Quigley described how empires survive by controlling key nodes. Antony Sutton showed how financiers at 120 Broadway, Wall Street, and the City of London fund conflicts to strengthen their grip on those nodes. Carlson even hints at this larger network when he mentions British officers inside the Pentagon, but he never follows that thread.

The truth is plain: Israel’s significance does not come from its size. It stems from its geographic location within an imperial system controlled by the City of London, Wall Street, and the elite Anglo-American circles that Quigley and Sutton described. By stripping away that context, Carlson makes Israel look like an out-of-place obsession rather than a deliberate instrument of the Empire. That is how EpiWar™️ works. It persuades with rhythm and image, then hides the real machinery in silence.

America and Self-Respect

Carlson frames his second point as a question of dignity:

“For decades our political leaders have let a client state humiliate us. No country can survive when it allows itself to be treated this way. We need to recover our self-respect.”

The words land with emotional weight. They summon the image of a proud nation belittled by a dependent partner. The effect is strong, but the frame carries hidden traps.

Carlson sets up a false dichotomy that hardens into a dialectic. Either America can continue to be humiliated by Israel, or America can recover its pride. Once that choice is accepted, the audience spends its energy arguing about roles that do not exist in the real structure of the Empire.

Bibi and Trump serve the same master, and it’s not their electorates.

People take sides, lining up behind the puppet that scratches their itch, instead of looking for the people pulling the strings. Instead of taking action, they vote harder.

The distortions show up clearly. The phrase “client state” presupposes that Washington should dictate to Israel, not free itself from the super-state that is controlling world events.

Carlson hammers it home with a universal quantifier, “No country can survive when it allows itself to be treated this way.” Many countries let themselves be the whipping boys of the Empire, continuing to play their parts in the global Shakespearean drama. Look at Germany, allowing its own “allies” to blow up the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.

The historical record corrects the picture. Carroll Quigley described how the Anglo-American establishment functions as a single system, with London and New York operating as joint centers of command, over fifty years ago. Antony Sutton documented how Wall Street financiers enabled Bolshevism, Nazism, and the New Deal, demonstrating that orchestrated conflict serves to consolidate power. Inside this framework, Israel does not dominate the United States, nor does the United States dominate Israel.

Both act as instruments of a transatlantic cabal that uses them to project power, control Middle East geography, and destabilize any potential tellurocracy forming between Russia, China, India, Europe, and Africa.

Carlson himself gives a glimpse of this reality when he mentions British officers inside the Pentagon, but he never pursues the thought. That omission is decisive. It steers the audience back into the humiliation narrative and away from the networks that explain the policy.

The appeal to self-respect resonates, yet it cannot address forces that operate above nations. The Federal Reserve, the City of London, and their partner institutions built a transnational empire over a century ago.

Elections and sovereignty rituals continued, but real control shifted to private networks of financiers, industrialists, and their political allies.

Whether Carlson engineers this frame or repeats it unknowingly through the circles he moves in — the Pilgrims Society foremost among them—the effect is the same. The audience is locked into a quarrel about humiliation and pride, with the real agents of empire missing from the stage. This is the signature of EpiWar™️: a debate that feels urgent, sounds persuasive, yet erases the very powers that determine the outcome.

Citizenship and Loyalty

Carlson shifts to the theme of loyalty:

“You can’t serve two masters. Citizenship should mean loyalty to this country. That means one passport, one allegiance, one people. Anything else is betrayal.”

The words carry moral force. They invoke betrayal and fidelity, terms that cut to the core of identity. The language feels righteous, but the frame hides more than it reveals.

Carlson anchors the audience in a universal quantifier: “You can’t serve two masters.” This is presented as a law without exceptions. In reality, the global elite serve no single nation. They serve the networks that tie finance, intelligence, and commerce together. The loyalty frame distracts the audience into thinking sovereignty begins with paperwork, when the real control lies outside the reach of ballots and passports.

The language carries multiple distortions. Nominalization turns “citizenship” into an abstract substance with magical qualities. Cause–effect distortion equates dual nationality with disloyalty, as though an individual’s papers decide the fate of empires. Deletion removes the supranational institutions that render citizenship irrelevant—the Federal Reserve, the City of London, and the offshore jurisdictions that define the power of empire.

The missing context matters. Carroll Quigley explained half a century ago that American democracy functions as mythology, with elections serving ritual purposes while decisions flow from elite networks. Antony Sutton traced how Wall Street operated across borders, funding enemies and allies alike, proving that capital allegiance always outweighed national allegiance. In this structure, citizenship is symbolic theater. It offers identity and belonging, but it does not restrain the cabal that directs policy.

Carlson’s frame tempts the audience into a false battlefield: ordinary Americans fighting over who is “loyal enough” while the financiers and industrialists who command their fate answer to no nation at all. The debate becomes a quarrel over passports rather than a confrontation with the networks that direct the empire.

The rhetoric resonates. It appeals to the yearning for unity, the desire for belonging, and the wish to believe that sovereignty can be restored by cleaning the rolls and tightening the laws. Yet sovereignty cannot be reclaimed in that way.

The Anglo-American establishment built a transnational system a century ago, and it continues to operate above the nation-state.

Carlson may mean what he says, or he may simply repeat the frame handed down by his Pilgrim Society circles. Either way, the effect is the same. The audience is drawn into an argument about identity documents while the architects of the Empire remain hidden. That is the mark of EpiWar™️: to make citizens fight one another over symbols while the real power structure continues its work unseen.

Christianity and Theology

Carlson closes by placing the problem in religious terms:

“Christians have to fix their theology. They’ve been taught that supporting Israel is a sacred duty, that Israel is the chosen nation. That teaching is false, and it has led believers astray.”

The words strike at conscience. They frame the problem as a matter of faith and error, with Christians trapped in a doctrine that misguides them. The claim feels bold, but it redirects the question away from the true ambiguity.

Carlson is right that theology has been manipulated. Many Christians have been taught to conflate biblical Israel with the modern State of Israel. Yet the missing context is important. As Shlomo Sand demonstrated in The Invention of the Jewish People, the categories of race, religion, and nation in Israel are not fixed. They were constructed in the modern era.

The claim of a singular Jewish nation stretching unbroken from antiquity does not stand under scrutiny. Jewish communities across history were diverse, scattered, and shaped by conversion and cultural exchange. The idea of continuity was crafted to legitimize a nationalist project. Religion, ethnicity, and citizenship were fused into a new identity, but the seams remain visible. The result is a state that defines itself through categories that shift depending on political need — sometimes race, sometimes religion, sometimes a mix of both.

This ambiguity is the critical deletion in Carlson’s frame. By treating the issue as a matter of Christian theology alone, he ignores the way Israel itself was built on manufactured categories. The Anglo-American establishment backed this project, not out of religious conviction, but because it created a pliable instrument of empire at a crossroads of global power.

The manipulation of theology matters. Faith shapes allegiance, and theology has been used to secure support for policies that serve imperial designs. But the deeper issue is structural. The very identity of Israel — its definition of peoplehood and citizenship — was engineered. That fact changes the meaning of support, opposition, and even loyalty.

Carlson may believe theology alone drives the problem, or he may echo the line useful to his circles. Intent aside, the result is the same. The audience argues about Christian duty while the larger truth remains unspoken: Israel’s identity itself was framed to serve the Empire. That is the core of EpiWar™️ — arguments that feel righteous, but delete the architecture of power.

Restoring the Missing Pieces

Carlson’s instincts point in the right direction, but the frame around them is incomplete. Israel’s size does not explain its importance; its position on the imperial map does. American self-respect cannot be restored by fixing its relationship with a “client”; it requires the destruction of the Anglo-American cabal that sets policy above the state. Citizenship cannot be defined by paperwork alone; it must grapple with the supranational networks that already erase sovereignty. Theology cannot be “fixed” in isolation; it must deal with the manufactured ambiguity of Israel’s own identity as race(?), religion(?), and nation(?) blurred into one.

When these missing pieces are added, the argument transforms into meaningful discourse. Israel becomes legible as an instrument of the Empire. Self-respect shifts from sentiment to strategy. Loyalty reveals itself as allegiance to truth, not to paperwork. Theology opens into history, showing how identities were engineered to serve power.

This is the way through EpiWar™️. The task is to restore the information that makes them whole. Carlson’s four points, once completed with the architecture of power, could spark genuine clarity. They could lead not to quarrels over shadows, but to recognition of the system that shapes our world.

The intent of EpiWar™️ analysis is simple: to break the spell of deletion, to restore the hidden structure, and to bring the true agents back into view. When that happens, the debate shifts from distraction to direction.

