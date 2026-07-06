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dugitup's avatar
dugitup
1d

too bad about the systematic destruction of all those old libraries

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_destroyed_libraries

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
1d

A long time ago, I read (sorry, I can't remember where, or who wrote it. Could it have been "The Gods of Eden," by Bill Bramley?) that the Hebrews originally arrived on Earth as refugees from the ancient cosmic war that destroyed the planet Tiamat, created the asteroid belt, and rendered their planet, Mars, uninhabitable. That would be a crossing over, wouldn't it? It also brings to mind the parting of The Red Sea, which might be a reference to the same event? My recollection is that Yahweh or some such allowed them in on condition that they were not allowed to have their own territory, in case they destroyed that as well 🤷🏼‍♂️

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