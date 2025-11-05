A deep dive into the historical analysis provided by Guido Giacomo Preparata, author of the definitive study Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich, is the focus of this illuminating Veblenian Explainer video. Preparata’s work asserts that the rise of Nazism was a conscious plot orchestrated by Anglo-American elites for geopolitical intrigue.

Uncover the shocking truth behind World War I’s aftermath through the lens of Thorstein Veblen (1857–1929), whom Preparata identifies as the West’s most outstanding social scientist. Veblen possessed the clairvoyant lucidity to dissect the post-war plot, particularly in his 1920 critique of John Maynard Keynes’s The Economic Consequences of the Peace.

This video focuses on the explosive 1920 insights of Thorstein Veblen (1857–1929), arguably the West’s greatest social scientist, who possessed the clairvoyant lucidity to dissect the post-war plot.

Veblen’s monumental 1920 Prophecy, embedded in his severe critique of John Maynard Keynes’s The Economic Consequences of the Peace, exposed the Treaty of Versailles as far more sinister than a mere “lamentable fumble”. Veblen argued the treaty was, in fact, the conscious blueprint for a future global conflict.

Key revelations detailed in this explainer include:

The Hidden Agenda: Veblen asserted that the Treaty’s central, unrecorded provision was a pact among the Elder Statesmen of the Great Powers for the suppression of Soviet Russia , setting the stage for a contrived anti-Communist bastion.

Collusive Reparations: The stipulated German indemnity was a deliberate diplomatic bluff characterized by “collusive remissness”. Its true purpose was to destabilize the ordinary populace and foster radicalism at home , while simultaneously protecting the privileged German elite. The Allies meticulously avoided any confiscation of wealth ( securities or war debt ) held by absentee owners .

Foreshadowing the Führer: Veblen astonishingly predicted the cyclical “recrudescence of eerie fanaticism” that would culminate in the reactionary coming of the Hitlerites . He accurately foresaw that this movement, fronted by a gifted personality like Adolf Hitler , would eventually launch Operation Barbarossa (the invasion of Russia in 1941).

The Financial Puppeteers: Learn how the Nazi movement was incubated and supported by powerful financiers. Central banking figures like Montagu Norman, the long-serving Governor of the Bank of England (dubbed the human spider), orchestrated the necessary financial turbulence. Their machinations paved the way for collaborators like Hjalmar Horace Greeley Schacht (the Hierodule), who became the Economic Dictator of Germany and leveraged foreign capital, particularly through the Dawes Bailout, to rebuild Germany’s industrial might for war.

Discover how this calculated plot manipulated Weimar politics (1919–1933) to ensure that Germany became the targeted adversary in a renewed global conflict.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken more than 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Share