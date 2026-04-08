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The Road to Hiroshima — Transcript Summary

(00:03:15–00:09:20) Welcome and Setup

Peter and Mrs. Heritage History greet each other (her husband Dave is visible on camera), joke about new microphone quality, and frame the episode. This is their third conversation. Mrs. Heritage History was drawn to Peter’s work because he publicly questioned whether nuclear weapons are real — a position she independently holds. Peter distinguishes: he accepts nuclear energy and the carcinogenic properties of plutonium, but questions the weapons narrative. They agree to spend the first ~30 minutes on historical context before addressing the bomb directly. Peter notes an Artemis mission anomaly he saw that morning — an astronaut describing the dark side of the moon a day ahead of schedule.

(00:09:20–00:13:30) Framing: “Scripted, Not Fake”

Mrs. Heritage History sets her worldview. She notes the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has shifted its focus from nuclear annihilation to climate change, which she finds revealing. She introduces a key distinction: wars are “scripted and planned,” not “fake” — real people die, real buildings are destroyed, but the outcomes are pre-determined by financial powers. She prefers the word “scripted” to avoid minimizing real casualties.

(00:13:30–00:16:00) The Purpose of the Bomb: Setting Up the Cold War

Mrs. Heritage History argues the atomic bomb’s primary function was to end kinetic warfare and transition to a permanent Cold War footing — a world of nuclear deterrence, intelligence agencies, surveillance, and doublespeak. She cites Orwell’s 1984 (published 1948, digits reversed) as a “revelation of method” that described the intended geopolitical arrangement: a multipolar world kept in perpetual fear.

(00:16:00–00:21:00) The Cold War Map and “Goal Stacking”

She presents a Cold War map resembling Orwell’s Oceania/East Asia division. Her thesis: one goal of WWII was to produce a split Europe (communist vs. free) and a communist China. Hitler served as the “bugaboo” for Europe, and Japan served the same function for Asia — each allowing “liberation” by communist forces. She calls the technique “goal stacking” (multiple objectives achieved simultaneously). The resulting architecture justified global U.S. military basing, intelligence agencies, and surveillance — all under the banner of “containment.”

(00:21:00–00:25:00) Centralized Financial Control Predates 20th-Century Wars

Drawing on her study of 19th-century history, Mrs. Heritage History argues that centralized control of money and commerce has existed for over a century, and that the same financial powers stand behind the U.S., Russia, China, and other nations. She uses the term “Freemason republics” (Anglo and Continental varieties) as shorthand for the governing structures. Soviet and Chinese communist funding traces back to the same London-based financial networks.

(00:25:00–00:32:30) Pre-Meiji Japan and Commodore Perry

She provides a compressed history of Japan: a clan-based system with a ceremonial emperor, a 300-year Tokugawa isolationist policy (prompted by earlier Jesuit interference), and the forced opening by Commodore Perry (1853). She frames Perry’s arrival against the backdrop of the Opium Wars and the Taiping Rebellion in China — Japan’s leaders knew what Western engagement meant. The critical damage: “unequal treaties” forced free exchange of silver and gold. The resulting “Yokohama Gold Rush” drained Japan’s gold reserves within a decade due to the silver-to-gold ratio arbitrage (5:1 in Japan vs. 15:1 in Europe). The shogun debased the currency, triggering economic turmoil. Peter identifies this as a “good cop / bad cop” pattern — the Americans as the “white hand,” the British as the “black hand,” both controlled by the same body.

(00:32:30–00:44:00) The Meiji Restoration as a Managed Revolution

Mrs. Heritage History reframes the Meiji Restoration (1866–68) as a foreign-engineered regime change. The Satsuma and Choshu clans, backed by Western merchants operating near Nagasaki, “stole” the emperor from the Tokugawa. The Western narrative portrayed this as a popular uprising to restore imperial power; domestically, Japanese saw it as a familiar clan rivalry. The real outcome: total restructuring of Japanese society, elimination of the samurai class, adoption of the yen (tethered to the British pound), and establishment of the Bank of Japan (1882) — Asia’s first central bank, a private joint-stock company funded through local fronts. The Choshu Five (sent to London three years before the Restoration) became Japan’s oligarchs: the first Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Osaka Mint, the creator of the Ministry of Public Works, and the father of Japanese railways. Thomas Blake Glover, a Scottish merchant in Nagasaki, funded hundreds of samurai to study abroad — co-opting the armed educated class.

(00:44:00–00:49:45) Russo-Japanese War and the Samurai Rebellion

She covers Saigo Takamori’s 1877 rebellion (the Satsuma Rebellion) — a failed resistance to Westernization by a traditionalist samurai leader who recognized the betrayal. Then the Russo-Japanese War (1904–05): Japan’s “coming out party” as a modern military power, 40 years after the Restoration, with a navy originally built and trained by Britain, funded by the Bank of Japan. She calls Japan a “100% proxy for Britain.” She notes the simultaneous failed 1905 Russian Revolution as possibly a dry run for 1917.

(00:49:45–01:04:00) The Pacific Theater as Scripted Narrative

Mrs. Heritage History argues the entire Pacific theater narrative is fabricated. She challenges the story of invincible Japanese soldiers conquering vast territories by ship, in foreign climates and languages — comparing it to the actual difficulty the British East India Company faced taking Burma and China. She highlights the fall of Singapore (”the Gibraltar of the East,” 90,000 troops) to 30,000 Japanese soldiers on bicycles — the same “attack from behind” script the British used at Aqaba via Lawrence of Arabia 30 years earlier. Peter clarifies: the “British” complicit here are the City of London banker class and compromised generals — not the soldiers who died. She notes Patton as a general who “wasn’t read in” and was killed for refusing to stay quiet. Both Britain’s Shanghai and Hong Kong fell “without a fight.” She presents a map showing Chinese communist territory situated entirely within Japanese-controlled territory — then, after Japan’s fall, all that territory transferred to the communists, aided by Soviet intervention.

(01:04:00–01:10:45) The Bomb: Mrs. Heritage History’s Case

She presents her independent reasons for disbelief:

J. Robert Oppenheimer: The Oppenheimer family has been an international banking dynasty for 200+ years — connected to the Rothschilds since Mayer Rothschild’s apprenticeship at the Oppenheimer branch in Hanover. The British Oppenheimers control South African gold and diamonds. The American branch controls Idaho. She sees the family name as an immediate red flag. Bohemian Grove: The bomb was planned there. Timeline impossibility: The Office of Scientific Research and Development was formed before Pearl Harbor, yet the planning meeting wasn’t until 1942, with the bomb dropped less than three years later. As a former Silicon Valley engineer, she finds the compressed timeline physically implausible — and contradicted by the narrative that it’s extremely difficult (Iran has supposedly been trying for decades). Scale as cover: Employing 5,000 scientists at three locations was necessary to sustain the narrative that building a bomb is hard — preventing any small nation from questioning why they can’t replicate it. H.G. Wells precedent: Peter adds that the atomic bomb was first described by Cecil Rhodes Roundtable member H.G. Wells in The World Set Free (1913, published 1914).

(01:10:45–01:20:30) Okinawa, Witnesses, and Narrative Construction

Mrs. Heritage History argues Okinawa’s real purpose was narrative — creating the story that a mainland invasion would be catastrophic, thereby justifying the bomb. Okinawa is 1,000 miles from Tokyo, strategically questionable as a staging base. She questions the key witnesses:

Pedro Arrupe : Jesuit priest, first English-speaker on site at Hiroshima, located four miles from the blast center. None of the eight Jesuits in his house were seriously injured; most lived to old age with no radiation effects. He later became Superior General of the Jesuit order.

John Hersey: Author of Hiroshima (1946). Yale graduate, Skull and Bones member, grew up in China as a missionary’s son. She flags the deep Yale–China connection (Elihu Yale founded the university with East India Company proceeds; Mao was trained at Yale-in-China).

(01:20:30–01:37:00) Japan’s Oil Dependency and the “Follow the Money” Argument

Mrs. Heritage History presents what she calls the “14-year-old playing Risk” argument: Japan was 100% dependent on imported oil (two-thirds for its navy alone). Only two accessible sources existed — California and Indonesia. Cutting off oil would have rendered Japan “a turtle on its back.” Instead, the U.S. and Britain spent three years facilitating Japan’s expansion before cutting off oil. MacArthur abandoned the Philippines without a fight, opening the route to Indonesian oil. She argues this only makes sense if the expansion was desired. She cites John T. Flynn’s research (published 1945) documenting that Pearl Harbor was premeditated. On funding: Japan’s Bank of Japan raised billions at par with no inflation — funding later laundered through Axis-power intermediaries to obscure Western fingerprints. Japan’s postwar recovery (referenced via Richard Werner’s Princes of the Yen) was immediate: clean slate, no reparations, war crimes pardoned, economy rebuilt by printing money. The overnight transformation from “bloodthirsty fanatics” to “closest allies” mirrors the 1984 “five-minute hate” dynamic.

(01:37:00–01:45:00) Communist Takeover of China Through Currency Manipulation

She maps how communist China received Japanese-held territory after the war, with Soviet assistance. The communists — previously “completely incompetent” — suddenly controlled vast regions. The mechanism: currency manipulation. Nationalist China’s British-backed banks hyperinflated the currency (300% per year), while Mao’s communist bank (run by Mao’s brother) maintained solid currency. She draws the parallel to the Bolshevik revolution: same funders on both sides, outcome determined by who gets the money. She emphasizes her approach to war is logistics and money, not battles and drama.

(01:45:00–01:52:45) Why Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Alternative Destruction Theories

Peter asks the buried lede: why those two cities? Mrs. Heritage History speculates Nagasaki was targeted to destroy evidence of extensive foreign interference operations. Peter references the video “Atomic Bomb Hoax” (analyzing Army Air Force bombing run records showing conventional runs in the days before) and Michael Palmer’s Revisiting Hiroshima (evidence consistent with conventional firebombing plus mustard gas, possibly thermobaric weapons). Peter argues compartmentalization makes the deception manageable — most participants believe the weapons are real because they never see the full picture. He believes ICBMs and delivery systems exist, but suspects the warheads are conventional explosives — “probably not much more powerful than a V2.”

(01:52:45–01:57:00) Megatons to Megawatts and the Nuclear Budget

Peter describes the SALT-era “Megatons to Megawatts” program: the U.S. and Russia agreed to downsample highly enriched uranium from decommissioned warheads into reactor fuel rods. The Russians completed the process; the Americans spent $1.5 billion building a factory that has never processed a single ounce. The stated excuse: Duke Energy was the only customer, and the U.S. was decommissioning nuclear plants anyway. Peter finds this deeply suspicious. He notes the total U.S. expenditure on nuclear weapons approaches trillions — a massive black-budget operation.

(01:57:00–02:00:00) Closing Argument: The Most Dangerous Weapon Is the Story

Peter’s closing thesis: the most dangerous weapon is the story itself. Fear-based narratives deployed across all media channels (books, newspapers, movies, television, radio, music) are the primary instrument of control. His leading indicator of epistemological warfare: the more ubiquitous a fear-based transmedia story, the more it should be questioned. He shares a personal anecdote: as a child at Serenia Avenue Elementary School in Woodland Hills, California, he asked his father after a nuclear drill whether he should be afraid. His father said no — “if you get hit by a nuclear bomb, you’ll never know it.”

(02:00:00–02:04:00) Sign-Off and Resources

Peter thanks Mrs. Heritage History. He directs viewers to heritage-history.com (her educational history site, with a “secret” section on secret societies under Libraries). She mentions plans to post research on her Substack over the summer. Peter closes by directing viewers to thedukereport.substack.com and buymeacoffee.com/thedukereport, emphasizing that the most important thing is learning the material well enough to have one-on-one conversations — not following movements, which are easily co-opted.

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